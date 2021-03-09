Fears taxpayers left exposed under terms of 'potentially disastrous' SNP deal with steel magnate

The Prince of Wales (left) with Sanjeev Gupta in 2018 - Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Archive
The Prince of Wales (left) with Sanjeev Gupta in 2018 - Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Archive

Taxpayers could face a bill running into hundreds of millions of pounds due to a “potentially disastrous” deal SNP ministers agreed with a steel tycoon whose empire has been plunged into crisis.

Sanjeev Gupta was backed by Nicola Sturgeon's administration in 2016 in his £330m purchase of a Fort William industrial complex, which includes the UK's last remaining aluminium smelter and two hydro-electric plants.

Ministers signed a 25-year guarantee, which commits the Scottish government to buying the plants’ electricity if the smelter shut down.

There are now fears that taxpayers could now be left exposed after the principal financial backer of the Gupta empire fell into administration.

The Indian-born magnate admitted on Tuesday that the collapse of Greensill Capital, the main lender to his conglomerate GFG Alliance, "creates a challenging situation" and said he is looking for new funding.

Greensill Bank AG offices in Bremen, Germany - &#xa0;Markus Hibbeler/&#xa0;Bloomberg
Greensill Bank AG offices in Bremen, Germany - Markus Hibbeler/ Bloomberg

After administrators were appointed on Monday, Greensill said in a court filing that Mr Gupta's operations were in "financial difficulty" and defaulting on debt.

SNP ministers were last night urged to explain how much taxpayers face to lose, should the businesses go bust.

According to Scottish Government accounts, between £14m and £32m per year is guaranteed under the deal.

Sources briefed on the terms of the agreement believe liabilities are lower than some estimates of £575m, although still stand at close to £300m.

Paul Sweeney, Scottish Labour’s trade, innovation and public finance spokesman, said taxpayers could face a “potentially disastrous” bill and criticised a lack of transparency.

“The Finance Secretary should make a statement urgently about this to reveal the true liabilities,” he said.

He claimed that the SNP had been guilty of a “litany of disasters” around stewardship of public funds, citing the BiFab and Ferguson Marine fiascos as well as multi-million pound payouts to former Rangers administrators who were wrongly prosecuted.

“You’re talking about gross incompetence potentially running into billions and no-one's resigned or taken responsibility,” Mr Sweeney, a former MP who is likely to be elected to Holyrood in May, said.

The deal was backed by Nicola Sturgeon&#39;s government - Pool/Getty Images Europe
The deal was backed by Nicola Sturgeon's government - Pool/Getty Images Europe

The Scottish Government insisted it had a “comprehensive security package” in place relating to its funding guarantee.

However, the aluminium smelter does not make money, with Mr Gupta admitting in January that he had “covered in excess of £30m of smelter losses since acquisition”.

Fergus Ewing, the rural economy secretary, in 2017 hailed Mr Gupta's promised investment in the facility as an “enormous once in a lifetime economic opportunity” for the Lochaber area.

However, plans to build an alloy wheels plant at the site - a condition of the taxpayer guarantee - have now been quietly ditched by GFG.

It pledged to instead invest heavily in a new aluminium recycling and casting plant and water canning facility to meet its obligations.

The plans were approved by Mr Ewing despite them offering fewer jobs and less value for the economy than the original alloy wheels plant proposal.

Even the terms of the initial deal, which have not been made fully public, were only narrowly approved by Holyrood's finance committee.

In 2019, Margaret Hodge, the Labour MP and a former chair of Westminster's public account's committee, described the agreement as "bonkers" given only around 100 jobs relied upon the smelter.

Murdo Fraser, finance spokesman for the Scottish Tories, said: "As seen with BiFab, the ferries fiasco and other scandals, this SNP government has a reverse Midas touch when it comes to business.”

In a statement, GFG confirmed it was seeking additional working capital but said it was “operationally strong” as a whole and had “adequate funding for our current needs.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Funding sources available to the GFG Alliance are commercial matters for the business.

“The Scottish Government has a comprehensive security package relating to the guarantee Scottish Ministers provided to the Lochaber aluminium smelter in 2016.”

