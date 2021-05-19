Fears of "third intifada" as Gaza violence spills over to West Bank

Barak Ravid
·2 min read

As the Gaza crisis has raged on, the most serious clashes in years between Palestinian demonstrators and the Israeli military in the West Bank have broken out.

Why it matters: Israel is concerned that further escalation in the West Bank could turn into a third intifada. The Second Intifada, or Palestinian uprising against Israel, lasted from 2000 to 2005 and left about 1,000 Israelis and over 3,000 Palestinians dead.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Driving the news: Thousands of Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli soldiers on Tuesday in several locations in the West Bank.

  • At least four Palestinians were killed on Tuesday and 15 since the clashes began, Palestinian health officials say.

  • Hamas leaders in Gaza and in exile have called on the Palestinian public to join the demonstrations in an apparent attempt to boost the group's standing in the West Bank.

  • While fueled by the events in Gaza, the latest escalation is also part of a decades-long resistance to Israel’s occupation in the West Bank.

In most cases, the protesters have thrown stones and burned tires, but there were reports on Tuesday of shots fired at Israeli soldiers. Israeli troops fired tear gas, rubber-coated bullets, and in some cases live ammunition.

  • In one case in Ramallah, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade — the military wing of Fatah — was responsible for the shooting, Lebanese media reported.

  • Armed militiaman associated with the group — the largest militia in the West Bank — have been repeatedly spotted in the West Bank in recent days.

What to watch: The militia group had been inactive for more than a decade, during which time many of its members joined the Palestinian Authority security forces or got jobs in civilian government ministries.

  • A reemergence of this militia could lead to a serious escalation in the West Bank.

Go deeper: Palestinians strike across occupied territories, Israel in show of unity

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Israel-Gaza strikes rage despite diplomatic efforts

    The violence between Israel and the militant group Hamas showed no sign of slowing on Tuesday, despite U.S. and other global efforts to stop the region’s fiercest hostilities in years.Gaza health officials said the Palestinian death toll has risen above 200 people, after more than a week of Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire.Within Israel, ten people have also lost their lives.The United States on Monday said it had encouraged a ceasefire in phone calls with Israel.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, “Our calculation at this point is that having those conversations behind the scenes, weighing in with our important strategic partnership we have with Israel… our approach is through quiet, intensive diplomacy and that's where we feel we can be most effective.”But President Joe Biden is facing growing pressure from lawmakers in his own Democratic Party to play a more vocal role.He's spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu three times since the violence began.Biden has strongly defended Israel's right to defend itself from Hamas, which the U.S. calls a terrorist organization.But the administration did not support Israel’s missile strike on a media building in Gaza, which housed bureaus for the Associated Press and Al Jazeera.Despite the pressure for a ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister said strikes in Gaza would carry on."The directive is to continue to strike at terror targets. We will continue to act as necessary to restore peace and security to all residents of Israel."The armed wing of Hamas promised more rockets in return.Egypt and United Nations mediators have also stepped up diplomatic efforts, while the UN General Assembly will meet later this week to discuss the violence.

  • Israeli tanks fire on Gaza

    Israeli artillery fired toward Gaza on Tuesday, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas showed no sign of abating. (May 18)

  • Israeli jets pound Gaza as rocket fire resumes

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down today's biggest headlines in today's News on the Move segment.

  • FBI Investigates 2017 Death of Colorado Teen Burned Alive as a Possible Hate Crime

    The death of an Asian American teenager who was set on fire and burned alive in Colorado in 2017 will now be investigated as a possible hate crime by the FBI. The details: In a statement, the federal law enforcement agency shared that it is looking into the case of 17-year-old Maggie Long as a "hate crime matter," reported CBS4. The FBI noted that a hate crime is a “criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by the individual’s bias against a race, religion, disability, ethnicity/national origin, sexual orientation, gender or gender identity.”

  • Why is the Israel lobby attacking Ilhan Omar?

    Ongoing Israeli air strikes and artillery bombardment of the Gaza Strip have killed hundreds of civilians. At time of writing, at least 213 Gazans had been killed, including 61 children, and the territory's beleaguered hospitals are overwhelmed with casualties. As Amira Haas reports at Haaretz, several individual homes have been bombed in the middle of the night with no warning — suggesting a deliberate intent to wipe out entire families, since the Israeli military has detailed information on Gaza residents and has provided evacuation warnings in other instances. Meanwhile, Hamas has fired thousands of rockets into Israel, but because almost all of them were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome system, only 12 Israelis have been killed, including one child. Israel's actions have inspired unusually stark condemnations from left-wing Democratic members of Congress, including (but not limited to) Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. In response, the leading pro-Israel lobbying organization in the U.S., the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, has spent thousands of dollars on Facebook attack ads with the faces of Omar and Ocasio-Cortez superimposed on pictures of Hamas rockets — all but implying they are in league with the group: These ads are plainly dishonest (though not as bad as the 2019 ads that said Omar was "maybe more sinister" than ISIS, for which AIPAC apologized). In a recent speech, Omar condemned both Israeli bombing and Hamas rockets: "I understand, on a deeply human level, the pain and the anguish families are feeling in Palestine — and in Israel — at this moment … whether rocket attacks or air strikes, violence does nothing to make people more secure." Ocasio-Cortez has also said Hamas' actions are "condemnable[.]" Their criticism is focused primarily on Israel because that country is committing the overwhelming majority of the violence against civilians in the conflict, and because it receives both enormous subsidies and diplomatic protection from the U.S. government. America has little leverage over Hamas, but could easily pressure Israel into accepting a proposed ceasefire from Hamas it has so far rejected, or ending the occupation that is at the root of the conflict. One wonders why AIPAC feels the need to single out these two women of color (one of whom is a Muslim) and misrepresent what they are saying. More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency7 cartoons about the CDC's surprising mask mandate reversal

  • EXPLAINER: Are Israel, Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?

    More than a week into their fourth war, Israel and the Hamas militant group already face allegations of possible war crimes in Gaza. Israel says Hamas is using Palestinian civilians as human shields, while critics say Israel is using disproportionate force. The firing of hundreds of imprecise rockets into Israel by Hamas and other Palestinian groups is fairly clear-cut.

  • World powers urge truce as Israel-Palestinian conflict rages

    GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fire on Tuesday after a brief overnight lull during which the U.N. sent a small fuel convoy into the enclave, where it says 52,000 people are now displaced. Israeli leaders said they were pressing on with an offensive to destroy the capabilities of the armed factions Hamas and Islamic Jihad, amid calls by the United States and other world powers for an end to the conflict. Two Thai workers were killed and seven people were wounded in a rocket strike on an Israeli farm just over the Gaza border, police said.

  • NYPD announces increase in Black applicants after eliminating fees

    The New York Police Department is seeing a surge in Black and applicants of color. According to officials, the department saw a surge in minority applicants ready to take the entrance exam compared to past years. At a press conference on Tuesday, the police commissioner said the surge is “incredibly important” and that the NYPD actively recruited diverse applicants, per The Wall Street Journal.

  • Palestinians protest in "day of rage" in West Bank and Jerusalem

    Protesters said it was the largest demonstration since violence broke out between Israel and Hamas last week.

  • Here's What to Know About the Summit Between Joe Biden and Moon Jae-in

    The U.S. president and his South Korean counterpart meet Thursday at the White House. North Korea, vaccine procurement, post-pandemic economic recovery and regional alliances are likely to be high on the agenda. Here's what to know

  • The trend of unhappy quarterbacks trying to force trades could continue

    Hall of Fame G.M. Ron Wolf recently decried “diva” quarterbacks who want to disregard long-term contracts and secure trades to new teams. They’re not “divas”; they’re instead recognizing the power they have, and they’re using it. Whatever the label, the trend likely won’t be ending any time soon. This year, NFL teams already have traded [more]

  • Here’s How To Get a Home as a Middle-Aged Millennial With Debt

    Not so long ago, millennials were the cool new kids in town. Marketers were drumming up ways to reach this increasingly mobile and eco-conscious cohort who hopped from job to job and seemed to value...

  • Hamas willing to agree to ceasefire with Israel on 2 conditions, senior official says

    Hamas, the Palestinian militant group ruling the Gaza Strip, is willing to enter into a ceasefire agreement with Israel's military contingent on two conditions, according to a senior Hamas official. "We informed all parties that we would accept a mutual ceasefire between Israel and Hamas with two conditions," Dr. Basem Naim, a former Palestinian health minister who is now head of Hamas' international relations council, told ABC News on Tuesday evening. Two, Israel must stop the forced evacuation of the Palestinian residents in the Sheikh Jarah neighborhood.

  • Belgian police hunt heavily armed soldier who threatened virologist

    Belgian police have launched a manhunt for a heavily armed soldier with far-right tendencies who disappeared on Monday after threatening a virologist supportive of COVID-19 vaccines and coronavirus restrictions. The 46-year-old soldier, Jurgen Conings, left his home near the Dutch border on Monday morning and has not been seen since, police said in a search warrant published online. "There are indications that he is violent and, in the last 24 hours, evidence has emerged that the man poses an acute threat," Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne told VTM Nieuws.

  • The Work of 15 Extraordinary Jewelry Designers Takes Center Stage at Phillips’s ‘Woman to Woman’ Sale

    The all-female exhibit of unique designs was co-curated by jewelry guru Vivienne Becker.

  • SEG Plaza evacuation: Shaking China skyscraper sends shoppers fleeing

    Local authorities do not yet know what caused the SEG Plaza in the city of Shenzhen to wobble.

  • Death of Mikayla Miller, a Black LGBTQ teen, deemed suicide despite lynching allegations

    The 16-year-old was found hanged from a tree near her house in April

  • Official: I-40 bridge could be closed for 'months'

    During a news conference in Memphis, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the two states, were working together to repair the I-40 bridge in a safe and timely manner, but the bridge could be closed for 'several months.' (May 18)

  • Rockets from Gaza rain havoc on Israeli cities in latest war

    Sirens wailed just before the Jewish holiday of Shavuot began on Sunday evening, sending Chen Farag and her family once again running for cover as they have dozens of times over the past week since the latest war between Palestinian militants in Gaza and the Israeli military erupted. The city of about 225,000 people is around 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of the Gaza Strip. Six adults, two dogs and a parrot huddled in their home’s reinforced safe room — a routine precaution for hundreds of thousands of Israelis in the country's south.

  • NFL Team Preview: Outside of Darren Waller, Raiders fantasy football prospects are risky

    Outside of Darren Waller, the Raiders' fantasy assets are riddled with red flags. We preview the team for 2021.