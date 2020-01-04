Iran ambassador to UN on Soleimani killing: 'the response for a military action is military action'

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations said Saturday "the response for a military action is military action," as fears grew that a U.S. airstrike that killed the head of Tehran's elite Quds force and mastermind of its security and intelligence strategy will draw Washington and the Middle East region into a broader military conflict.

Iran has already vowed an unspecified harsh retaliation for the killing of Gen. Qasem Soleimani near the Iraqi capital's international airport on Thursday. President Donald Trump said he ordered the strike to prevent a conflict with Iran because Soleimani was plotting attacks that endangered American troops and officials.

No evidence was provided.

A U.S. military spokesman in Iraq said that at least two missiles or mortars landed in the vicinity of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Saturday. The embassy was not hit. It was not immediately clear if they caused injuries elsewhere or who fired them. Iraq media reported that at least three Iraqi military personnel were injured in the attack.

Analysts said because Iran can't match the U.S.'s military strength its potential targets for revenge range from rocket attacks on U.S. allies such as Israel to sabotaging oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passageway for oil supplies.

Qasem Soleimani:Pentagon tracked Iran general for years before he was killed

It could also embark on a sustained campaign of cyber-warfare or target American citizens and troops abroad near embassies and consulates or military installations.

It will "not play out on U.S. televisions as some grand campaign. It will be asymmetric and messy, playing out on shipping lanes and computer servers," said Gregory Brew, a historian of Iran and its oil industry, in a social media post.

Richard N. Haass, a former U.S. diplomat who worked for both Presidents Bush, said the "region (and possibly the world) will be the battlefield."

But comments from Iran's New York-based envoy to the UN, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, that "we have to act and we will act" further raise the prospect of an all-out war. "The U.S. started the economic war in May 2018 and last night they started a military war by an act of terror against one of our top generals," Takht-Ravanchi said in remarks published by Iranian state media.

'I want to have peace': How Trump went from a vow to avoid conflict to an order to kill Iran general

Trump abandoned a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers 18 months ago, reinstating sanctions on Iran's economy and oil sector. Soleimani's killing comes after months of rising tensions and tit-for-tat hostilities between the U.S. and Iran resulting from Trump's decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear accord negotiated by President Barack Obama. Among the hostilities: downing each other's drones in the Persian Gulf. Washington also accuses Iran of being behind a series of attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities in September, and of sabotaging and detaining allied oil tankers in the region in May and June.

How we got here: Qasem Soleimani's killing is the latest in Iran-US tensions

The Iran envoy's remarks come as thousands of mourners marched in a funeral procession through Baghdad for Iran's top general and Iraqi militant leaders – including Abu Mahdi al Muhandis, the leader of a pro-Iran militia group in Iraq – who were killed alongside Soleimani. The mourners chanted "Death to America, death to Israel" while carrying pictures of the two men.

Iraq's prime minister joined the procession, according to Iran Front Page, a privately-held Iranian website that publishes news about Iran in English.

There also appeared to be some celebrations in Baghdad over Soleimani's death, a point highlighted by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. For while Soleimani was a consequential figure who was respected and feared in equal measure, he was also, as the former journalist and Middle East expert Kim Ghattas writes on the website of the Atlantic magazine, responsible for upholding "a repressive system and was seen as the man responsible for Iran's role in costly wars abroad."

Angry protests erupt: U.S. kills Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani