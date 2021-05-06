Fears of workplace shooting led to child porn charge against Portland man

Matt Byrne, Portland Press Herald, Maine
·8 min read

May 6—A Portland business owner who feared that an employee would commit a workplace shooting called the FBI last month after receiving an anonymous tip suggesting that the worker was part of a white nationalist group and that he was preparing for the collapse of society by buying guns and survival gear.

Now the former employee, Andrew Hazelton, 28, is facing a federal criminal charge of possessing child pornography, a case that appears to be an unintended result of the employer's report and the investigation that followed. Hazelton was ordered held without bail during a detention hearing Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge John H. Rich III.

Hazelton, of Elmwood Street in Portland, was denounced by name Monday as a "former member" by the New England chapter of a white nationalist group whose fliers have been posted around Portland in recent months. The group did not say why it condemned him. He was first identified by an anonymous group of Twitter anti-fascist activists who scour social media and monitor extremist groups to publicly out alleged white nationalists and Nazi sympathizers.

The allegation that Hazelton had a sexual interest in children dates to a 2019 investigation by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, whose investigators successfully linked Hazelton to a case where he sought sexual pictures from a 10-year-old girl. But Hazelton was never charged in that case, and it's unclear why the Penobscot County investigators did not press forward using the information that has resulted in charges against Hazelton.

The business owner who reported Hazelton, David Sawicki of Voice Teleservices in North Deering, decided to call authorities after he received an anonymously emailed image showing someone pointing a stun-gun device at a co-worker inside his office. The image also was posted publicly last month by the anti-fascist Twitter group.

Sawicki said he had been planning to fire Hazelton for poor attendance before he received the image, but he feared that if he did so Hazelton would come back to the workplace armed. Sawicki then called the sheriff's office, which advised him to call the FBI. A summary of the FBI's interview with Sawicki and other employees at Voice Teleservices was entered as an exhibit during Wednesday's court hearing.

"It was definitely our office," Sawicki said of the anonymously emailed photo during an interview Wednesday. "Honestly, up until we saw that (photo) we thought, 'OK, he's eccentric.' "

While Hazelton was known by co-workers to make strange comments, in recent months he had become more reticent around the office, repeatedly showed up late to work and appeared nervous. He also had told others that he wanted to move "up north" so he could be around more white people.

He told co-workers he had been at the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., and even showed a co-worker images and videos on his phone from the Capitol grounds that day, said Tsinat Taffere, Hazelton's manager, in an interview Wednesday.

The act of publishing someone's true identity and connecting it to their anonymous online persona without their permission is called doxxing, and has become a controversial, occasionally dangerous tool of online groups looking to bring real-world consequences for online actions or affiliations.

Besides being doxxed online, Hazelton was outed in his neighborhood. Sometime in April, someone began posting flyers on telephone poles near his home near the University of New England identifying him as a white nationalist.

"Get to know your local Nazis!" The flier read, showing an image of Hazelton that he had taken of himself in a mirror, along with a litany of allegations about him, including that he belonged to a group identified as NSC-131.

"Hate isn't welcome here," the flier concludes. "Protect your neighbors; don't tolerate racists."

This week the local chapter of NSC-131, NSC New England, expelled Hazelton by name.

"We wholly and entirely denounce our former member, Andrew Hazelton," NSC New England wrote in a statement posted to Telegram, an encrypted messaging platform where the hate group has about 2,000 followers. "If another person like this (Hazelton) joins our group, and we find out what you're about before the feds do — you'll be wishing they got you first," it said.

The statement was posted after his arrest for possessing child pornography, but did not state the reason Hazelton was being expelled. The group said in the statement that it will institute background checks, "phone checks" and "character-based vetting" going forward.

The post by NSC New England also linked to the Twitter account where Hazelton was first identified by name as a white supremacist neo-Nazi.

Hazelton was called out on a Twitter account called Antifascist Garfield, or Garf, whose followers monitor the shadowy parts of the internet where extremist groups recruit new members, among other activities.

By monitoring accounts that engage with known white supremacists, Garf connected Hazelton's true identity to his online posts. In one image that appeared to have clinched the identification, a screenshot of an account showed an online bank account, including the owner's full name: Andrew Hazelton. Garf cataloged other posts by the now-unmasked account sympathizing with white nationalist ideas.

Other posts made by that account apparently linked to Hazelton and captured by Garf purport to show Hazelton trying to radicalize his father, an elected official in his hometown of Westford, Massachusetts. They also show the account linked to Hazelton discussing collecting Nazi paraphernalia.

Hazelton's mother, Susan Hazelton, hung up on a reporter when reached at her Westford home Wednesday morning.

During the hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Wolff entered an image of the neighborhood flier about Hazelton and an interview summary by federal agents with Hazelton's former employer and co-workers, who told them Hazelton had become despondent and suicidal between November and December 2020, and he bought a handgun sometime in January.

Hazelton's attorney, public defender David Beneman, argued that Hazelton had strong ties to the community and his family in Massachusetts who would support him; they were also present for the Zoom hearing. Beneman said Hazelton was in recovery and took his mental health seriously, and suggested added bail restrictions that would allow him to be released.

But Rich cited Hazelton's alleged interaction with the 10-year-old girl as "extremely grave," and found that he posed a danger and should not be released.

After the hearing, Beneman did not return a call seeking an interview.

It's still unclear what connected the recent FBI investigation of Hazelton with the 2019 allegations.

Affidavits submitted by the agents do not specify how they learned of the earlier investigation.

In that case, investigators with the Penobscot Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint by a mother that an adult man contacted a 10-year-old girl on Instagram and tried to entice her into having sex with him.

The account associated with the adult man used the online handle "Hazelman93" and the person using it went by Andrew, according to court records, which included screenshots of the exchanges.

At the time, investigators for the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office located the account associated with "Hazelman93" and using a Massachusetts license plate visible in one photo, traced the car to Hazelton's mother. Using openly available information on Facebook, the Penobscot investigator identified Andrew Hazelton as Susan Hazelton's son, and with further open-source research, linked Hazelton's Facebook account to the Instagram handle "Hazelman93." The Penobscot investigator, Detective Sgt. Noel Santiago, even traced Hazelton's address to South Portland.

But it's unclear what further action the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office took. Hazelton does not have a criminal record, prosecutors said.

Using the information from the 2019 investigation, agents with the FBI were granted a search warrant April 28 for Hazelton's cellphone and electronic devices and searched his home the next day, taking Hazelton's phone from him. On the phone, they found a folder labeled "1488" that contained videos of child pornography, according to federal court records.

Agents took several guns from his room along with his computer. But they left behind stacks of crisp, freshly printed propaganda fliers touting the NSC-131 group, according to his roommate, Jonathan Guimont, 42, who showed a reporter the papers along with a small collection of Nazi reading, including Hitler's autobiography and vintage Nazi paraphernalia, including a red arm band with a swastika on it.

Guimont said that in the roughly two years they lived together, Hazelton was quiet and stayed in his room almost always, leaving only to use the bathroom or the kitchen, he said. He once saw the Nazi arm band displayed in Hazelton's bedroom when he had to reset the internet router, and heard Hazelton denigrate people of color and Jews. But they never fought and left each other alone, Guimont said.

He was floored when he arrived home from work last week to find the FBI in his hallway, and hopes he can stay in the home, now that Hazelton is gone.

"I told my landlord, 'Look, you're letting me pick the next roommate,' " he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Reward of up to $5,000 offered in case of 18 firearms stolen from Kentucky store

    A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to identification and conviction of people involved in the theft of 18 firearms from a Kentucky gun store.

  • Teen and mom could face prison time for allegedly rigging homecoming court

    A mother-daughter duo in Florida could face up tp 16 years in prison if convicted for allegedly cheating their way to homecoming royalty. Emily Grover and her mom, Laura Carroll, were arrested in March, accused of accessing other students' accounts to cast hundreds of online votes so she could win. Officials announced this week that Grover, who recently turned 18, will be tried as an adult.

  • Rocket debris from China's space station launch is hurtling to Earth

    A huge piece of space junk is about to make an uncontrolled re-entry back into Earth's atmosphere, threatening to drop debris on a number of cities around the world in the coming days. CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero for a closer look.

  • Armed Fort Jackson soldier hijacked bus full of elementary school kids, officials say

    All of the children and the driver on the bus were safe, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said.

  • These Are the Best French Fries in Your State

    Or at least the most popular ones according to Foursquare users.

  • Late night hosts joke about Trump's forced exodus from Facebook to blog

    "Earlier today, Facebook ruled to uphold former President Trump's suspension," Jimmy Fallon said on Wednesday's Late Show. "So if you want to see crazy conspiracy theories, you'll have to settle for any other person on Facebook." That's right, "no Facebook for Trump," he said. "On the bright side, he still has a good excuse for forgetting his kids' birthdays." Still, "this has to be driving him nuts — if Trump runs for president again, he's gonna have to go door to door, talking to voters like a Jehovah's Witness or something," Jimmy Kimmel joked on Kimmel Live. "Trump has been banned from Facebook since Jan. 7. His punishment for trying to overthrow the government is the same punishment you give a teenager for coming home late after curfew." "Trump is like a bullhorn without batteries right now, but he's trying to change that," Kimmel said. "Finally he can speak freely and safely with himself on his new website. I'm not 100 percent sure, but I think he just started a blog." "Hold up — this dude has been saying for months that he's gonna create a whole new social media platform to rival Twitter and Facebook, and he just ended up making a blog?" Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "I get it, Trump had to do something to distract from the fact that he lost his appeal to get back on Facebook — or as he put it, 'We won this appeal in a landslide, everyone knows it!'" "Look I get why Facebook extended Trump's suspension, but you have to admit, it does seem pretty unfair to ban him from a website that began as a way to rate women's looks," Noah said. "And just as a side note, it's crazy that Facebook even has a supreme court to make these decisions. What's even crazier is Mitch McConnell has already appointed four of its justices." "Being on Facebook's oversight board, that's got to be a cushy job, hasn't it?" James Corden mused at The Late Late Show. "You've banned Trump and you've done absolutely nothing else ever to make Facebook better." Trump's new site is "called 'From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,' and it's a blog," Corden affirmed. "Trump's jotting down some thoughts when they come to him, so let's be honest about what this whole thing should really be called: 'From the Bathroom of Donald J. Trump.'" More stories from theweek.comHouse GOP leader Kevin McCarthy apparently pays $1,500 to live in a 12-bedroom, 16-bath penthouseMitch McConnell, asked about the Liz Cheney purge, says '100 percent of my focus is on stopping' BidenAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on schedule

  • Kitchen Makeover Part 3: Under The Kitchen Sink Organization

    Step up your kitchen organization with these under the sink organization tips from Haley's kitchen makeover!

  • Woman Watches Home Burn in Lawn Chair After Allegedly Setting it On Fire with Person Inside

    A woman is facing arson charges and a charge for attempted murder after the April 29 at her Elkton home, which neighbors say they saw her start.

  • Stuck in the netherworld between pandemic and recovery, it’s time for reasonable people to say ‘enough’

    Vaccinations can only take us so far. We cannot let science deniers block the country from moving forward.

  • Why are ‘Karens’ so angry?

    Some people say memes of white women confronting people of color provide a handle on behaviors born of racist entitlement, while others point to misogyny and economic disenfranchisement.

  • What the US can learn from Africa about slavery reparations

    Activists mark National Reparations Day in Washington, D.C., on July 1, 2019. Alex Wong/Getty ImagesThe House Judiciary Committee voted on April 14, 2021, to recommend the creation of a commission to study the possibility of paying reparations to the descendants of enslaved people in the United States. The measure, H.R. 40, would establish a 15-person commission to offer a “national apology” for slavery, study its long-term effects and submit recommendations to Congress on how to compensate African Americans. Any federal reparations bill faces long odds of being enacted due to Republican opposition, but this is the furthest this effort has advanced since a similar bill was first introduced over 30 years ago. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Democrat from Texas, who introduced H.R. 40, called it a needed step on the “path to restorative justice.” As the U.S. debates reparations for descendants of U.S. slavery, looking to Africa might help clear a path forward, according to my research on African history and the African diaspora. South Africa’s incomplete reparations In the U.S. and globally, arguments for reparations mostly revolve around financial restitution. But a closer examination of the actual reparations efforts illustrates the limits of programs solely focused on financial restitution. In South Africa, Nelson Mandela and his ruling political party, the African National Congress, created a Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 1995 upon coming to power. The commission investigated human rights crimes during nearly five decades of apartheid, the system of legislation that upheld segregationist laws and perpetrated racist violence. The commission also established a reparations program, recommending in its 2003 final report that victims of apartheid receive roughly US$3,500 over six years. But the commission stipulated that only those who had testified to the commission about apartheid’s injustices – about 21,000 people – could claim reparations. Some 3.5 million Black South Africans suffered under apartheid rule. Mandela’s successor, Thabo Mbeki, issued the one-time $3,900 payments in 2003. South African governments have since made no additional payments to those who testified or other apartheid victims. Nor have any post-Mandela governments put the perpetrators of the apartheid system on trial. The power structure that upheld apartheid has remained largely undisturbed. South Africa is the world’s most unequal society, according to the World Bank. Whites make up the majority of wealthy elites while half of the Black South African population lives in poverty. Dismissing the wider social and economic damage caused by apartheid – high-income inequality, unreturned lands seized by whites, poor community infrastructure – has kept millions who suffered violence from qualifying as victims. They may never see reparations. An anti-apartheid demonstration in Soweto, South Africa in 1989. Lily Franey/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Sierra Leone’s underfunded effort Around the same time that South Africa created its Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the West African nation of Sierra Leone undertook a similar effort to confront the aftermath of its 10-year civil war. Sierra Leone’s civil war, from 1991 to 2002, killed at least 50,000 people and displaced another 2 million. In 2004, its Truth and Reconciliation Commission recommended reparation measures for survivors. It recommended pensions, free health care and education benefits for amputees, those severely wounded, those widowed by the war and survivors of sexual violence. Sierra Leone governments long ignored these recommendations, but in 2008 pressure from the country’s largest survivor organization, the Amputee and War-Wounded Association, and a $3.5 million grant from the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund restarted reparation efforts. Instead of implementing the TRC’s more comprehensive reparation measures, however, the Sierra Leone government in 2008 provided each of the 33,863 registered survivors a single $100 payment. The UN later provided some small payments, loans and vocational training to other survivors in subsequent years. After interviewing survivors of the Sierra Leone civil war, the nonprofit Peace Research Institute Frankfurt concluded in 2013 that Sierra Leone’s reparations program failed. It pointed to the high numbers of victims, limited funding and public health epidemics like Ebola that made reparations less a priority. Reparations through the courts In other African countries, survivors of colonial atrocities have sought redress through the courts. In 2013, Kenyan survivors of British colonial atrocities brought a legal suit to the British high courts demanding reparations. The British government recognized “that Kenyans were subject to torture and other forms of ill-treatment at the hands of the colonial administration” and agreed to pay £19.9 million – $27.6 million – in compensation to some 5,000 elderly survivors. But the government stalled payments, and Kenyans later demanded more than what was offered. A similar court case in Germany demanding reparations for the Germans’ 1904-1908 massacre of the Herero people in colonial Namibia remains contested. And negotiations over payments and other forms of redress continue. Rethinking reparations through Africa Groups representing African and Caribbean nations have offered alternative ways of thinking about the colonial slavery and racial violence driving such reparations efforts. In 2019, the African Union – a regional policy body made up of 55 African countries – defined reparative justice as redress for “losses suffered” under any circumstances where human rights have been violated. That includes financial reparations – its policy document emphasizes material support for rebuilding homes and businesses damaged by oppressive colonial regimes. But it also called for member countries to think beyond money to consider reparations measures aimed at healing trauma and establishing broad social justice. Much of the African Union’s thinking aligns with the Caribbean-based Caricom Reparations Commission’s 10-point reparation plan, established in 2013. It includes debt cancellation for Caribbean countries built on colonial slavery and the right of African descendants worldwide to return to an African homeland, should they wish to, via an internationally supported resettlement program. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] For these groups, reparations isn’t just about money – it’s a plea for collective restoration, to retrieve something on behalf people who lost their labor or life to powerful white governments and institutions. Through slaving and colonial rule, Africa lost people. But the continent also lost skilled labor, creativity and innovations. Those benefits were transferred to colonial societies – and their recovery remains at stake for Africa and African descended people worldwide.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Kwasi Konadu, Colgate University. Read more:Developing countries need to chart their own course to net zero emissionsRevisiting reparations: Is it time for the US to pay its debt for the legacy of slavery? Kwasi Konadu does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • ‘I thought it was over:’ Pink says her COVID case was so severe she rewrote her will

    “It was really, really scary and really bad,” Pink said.

  • Corgi enjoys singing along to the tornado siren

    A sunbathing corgi howled along to the tornado sirens in Kansas City, Missouri, as they blared out on May 5.

  • Elon Musk says half a million Starlink users will ‘most likely’ receive service

    SpaceX's Starlink internet offering is very slowly taking shape. The network of high-flying satellites is going to take a long time to fully build out, but with over 1,300 of the tiny spacecraft currently orbiting Earth, plenty of beta testers have already signed up to be the first onboard. The company had remained largely quiet when it comes to the total number of sign-ups for the service so far, but that recently changed. As Reuters reports, SpaceX boss Elon Musk revealed on Tuesday that over 500,000 people had already placed their $99 deposits for Starlink internet service. The deposits, which are fully refundable in the event that the individual decides they don't want the service, or if SpaceX can't provide service, will get you a spot in line to receive Starlink when SpaceX is ready to add more customers. It's unclear exactly how many customers the current Starlink network can support, but Musk took to Twitter to offer his opinion. In a reply to a tweet about the initial report of 500,000 Starlink orders, Musk noted that Starlink does face some limitations at the moment. Of note, individuals that want the service but are located in congested urban areas may find the speeds lacking, and Space may ultimately decide it can't add more customers in certain areas until it boosts its network of satellites further. "Only limitation is high density of users in urban areas," Musk tweeted. "Most likely, all of the initial 500k will receive service. More of a challenge when we get into the several million user range." https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1389691848906747905?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1389691848906747905%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reuters.com%2Ftechnology%2Fstarlink-satellite-internet-service-gets-500000-preorders-musk-says-2021-05-05%2F The Starlink satellite network is designed to be a grid that circles the globe. The idea is that if a person needs internet service, the massive grid ensures that satellites can deliver access to the network. However, with only a tiny fraction of the total number of planned satellites in orbit right now, a bunch of users in a small area could cause problems from a bandwidth standpoint. That's understandable, and the service is in beta after all, but it will require some delicate balancing on SpaceX's part to make sure it can bring new customers on board without causing problems for existing users. The company currently has permission to offer its service in North America but eventually wants to roll out Starlink in as many countries as it can. To do that, it'll need to boost its 1,300 satellites with many thousands more. SpaceX has permission to launch up to 12,000 satellites as soon as it can, but that's not enough for the company's grand ambitions. It's also seeking permission to launch an additional 30,000 Starlink satellites once it reaches the 12,000-satellite mark. It'll be incredibly interesting to see how rapidly SpaceX can roll out the service and at what point it decides to end the beta test and begin offering Starlink to everyone. It's obviously not there yet, but how much longer will the company wait?

  • Is National Vision Holdings' (NASDAQ:EYE) Share Price Gain Of 111% Well Earned?

    Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a...

  • Atlanta board revokes dismissal of officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks

    Atlanta officer is reinstated but will remain on leave until criminal charges involving the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks are resolved, police say.

  • Car Tastes Of Top Billionaires Both Good And Bad

    Nobody said money can buy good taste…

  • Report: Longtime Saints tight end Josh Hill retiring after signing with Lions

    Longtime Saints tight end Josh Hill followed his position coach Dan Campbell to the Lions, but chose to retire before the 2021 season.

  • This Is Why Babies Avoid Grass—and the Cutest Videos Ever Proving It's True

    Babies and grass go together like—well, actually, they don't go together at all but it's still hilarious to watch them try and get along in these viral videos.

  • White supremacist F. Glenn Miller is dead in a Kansas prison. Forget him but not his crimes

    The domestic terrorist’s cries that the nation is being “taken from us” are exactly what we hear in right-wing rhetoric today.