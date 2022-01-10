Feasterville man, 19, to spend 14 days in jail on Jan. 6 Capitol riot charges. Here's how Snapchat led to arrest

Chris Ullery, Bucks County Courier Times
·3 min read

A 19-year-old Feasterville man will spend 14 days behind bars for his involvement with the attempt to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election.

Prosecutors were seeking a 45-day sentence for Leonard Pearso Ridge, whose lawyers asked U.S. District Judge James Boasberg sentence Ridge only to probation.

Boasberg instead gave Ridge a two-week prison sentence, 100 hours of community service and a $1,000 fine.

Boasberg said last Tuesday it was the Neshaminy High School graduate’s age that kept Ridge from serving the full sentence, but his text messages before and after the riots made some jail time appropriate.

Ridge was arrested in May 2020 in Lower Southampton after at least three witnesses told federal investigators last January about social media posts Ridge made chronicling his time inside the Capitol Building.

A Snapchat photo taken by Leonard Pearso Ridge IV, of Feasterville, inside the Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Ridge was sentenced to 14 days in prison, 100 hours of community service and fined $1,000 last week.
Ridge told another Snapchat user on Dec. 29 that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump and that “something big will happen in this nation very soon.”

On Jan. 6, Ridge claimed he saw the shooting of Ashley Babbitt, the Air Force veteran killed while attempting to break through a barricade inside the Capitol Building, and that he was hit with mace several times.

“I just made history,” Ridge said.

In addition to Ridge’s own video posts on Snapchat, investigators used other social media posts and security footage to identify Ridge inside the Capitol.

Ridge seemed proud of his participation in another message the day after the riots, saying he was part of history.

“Yeah just stormed the US capital [sic] for the first time in US history and I was a part of it … Just pray for me that I don't get arrested by the fbi (sic)," Ridge wrote.

During last week’s sentencing, Boasberg said it could be that some inside the Capitol Building last year were swept up in the moment or even just curious to go inside, but Ridge wasn’t one of those people.

“I doubt there were many of those people, but that’s conceivably true for some,” Boasberg said. “But it’s not true for you, given your previous statements, so you can imagine why that’s particularly concerning to me.”

Defense attorneys described in a motion for leniency prior to sentencing that Ridge displayed an admirable “interest in politics” by going to Washington that day.

“During a time when most teenagers and young adults dream only of being 'influencers' on social media platforms for mundane or trifle reasons, there is a great respect for his peaceful political activism. His interest in politics is a good thing and but for entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, should be applauded,” the motion states.

The motion also references a news reports that a lack of monitoring “online chatter” for potential violence before Congress met to certify the election led to a lack of adequate police presence.

“Had the Capitol Police received this information and had greater numbers of law enforcement to prevent even the ‘casual enterer’ like Mr. Ridge, he would have been turned away at the door and this incident would never have occurred,” the motion states.

Ridge is one of 64 Pennsylvanians arrested for storming the capitol last year and the seventh from Bucks County.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: A Lower Southampton man spends 14 days in prison for capitol riots

