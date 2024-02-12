Feathers Spa at The Peabody named in Top 10 of best spas in the nation

Feathers Spa at The Peabody Hotel was named one of the top ten of best spas in the nation.

Spas of America recently released its list of the "Top 100 USA Spas of 2023," and The Peabody Hotel's spa, Feathers Spa was ranked at No. 10. There were only four spas from Tennessee on the list, and Feathers Spa was the only one from Memphis and that made it in the top 10. The other three that made the list were in Nashville.

The Peabody's spa was first ranked on the "Top 100 USA Spas" list in 2021.

Here are the rankings.

Top ten spas in the United States

The highest ranked spa of 2023 is The Spa at Séc-he in Palm Springs, California. Spas of America notes the diverse amenities the spa offers such as gender-specific bathhouses, treatment rooms, a salon, fitness facilities and outdoor mineral pools.

The Spa at Séc-he, Palm Springs, California Red Mountain Resort, Ivins, Utah Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, Rancho Mirage, California Skaná, The Spa at Turning Stone Resort, Verona, New York Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Charlotte, North Carolina The Spa at Beau Rivage, Biloxi, Mississippi Spa by JW, JW Marriott Charlotte, North Carolina Elements Spa at Minerals Hotel, Crystal Springs Golf Resort, Vernon Township, New Jersey Reflections Spa at Grand Cascades Lodge, Hamburg, New Jersey Feathers Spa at the Peabody Hotel, Memphis, Tennessee

The dry sauna room Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Feathers Spa at the Peabody Hotel in downtown Memphis.

Best spas in Tennessee

Of the four Tennessee spas on the list, three are in Nashville. The highest-ranked spa in Tennessee was Feathers Spa at the Peabody Hotel in Memphis at No. 10.

The second spa is the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Relâche Spa ranks at No. 29 on the list. The Spa at the Four Seasons Hotel in Nashville ranked a bit lower on the list at No. 82. Finally the Mokara Spa at the Omni Nashville Hotel ranked at No. 94.

Feathers Spa at The Peabody Hotel

Feathers Spa opened in 2015 and offers a variety of services for guests to indulge in.

The spa services include body wraps, facials, massages, wax treatments and saunas. The spa is the only one in Tennessee with a Vichy shower bed for steam massage treatments that combine light therapy and aromatherapy to create a multi-sensory experience for the whole body.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Feathers Spa at the Peabody ranks as a top spa in the U.S.