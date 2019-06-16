FEATURE-Chinese raids hit North Korean defectors' "Underground Railroad"

* Dozens of North Korean escapees detained in China

* Deteriorating economy leading to more refugees - aid groups

* Safe houses far away from border targeted in rare raids

* China says N.Koreans who enter illegally will face law enforcement

By Josh Smith and Joyce Lee

SEOUL, June 17 (Reuters) - A decade after leaving her family behind to flee North Korea, the defector was overwhelmed with excitement when she spoke to her 22-year-old son on the phone for the first time in May after he too escaped into China.

While speaking to him again on the phone days later, however, she listened in horror as the safe house where her son and four other North Korean escapees were hiding was raided by Chinese authorities.

"I heard voices, someone saying 'shut up' in Chinese," said the woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity to protect her son's safety. "Then the line was cut off, and I heard later he was caught."

The woman, now living in South Korea, said she heard rumours her son is being held in a Chinese prison near the North Korean border, but has had no official news of his whereabouts.

At least 30 North Korean escapees have been rounded up in a string of raids across China since mid-April, according to family members and activist groups.

It is not clear whether this is part of a larger crackdown by China, but activists say the raids have disrupted parts of the informal network of brokers, charities, and middlemen who have been dubbed the North Korean "Underground Railroad".

"The crackdown is severe," said Y. H. Kim, chairman of the North Korea Refugees Human Rights Association of Korea.

Most worrisome for activists is that the arrests largely occurred away from the North Korean border – an area dubbed the "red zone" where most escapees get caught - and included rare raids on at least two safe houses.

"Raiding a house? I've only seen two or three times," said Kim, who left North Korea in 1988 and has acted as a middleman for the past 15 years, connecting donors with brokers who help defectors.

"You get caught on the way, you get caught moving. But getting caught at a home, you can count on one hand."

The increase in arrests is likely driven by multiple factors, including deteriorating economic conditions in North Korea and China's concern about the potential for a big influx of refugees, said Kim Seung-eun, a pastor at Seoul's Caleb Mission Church, which helps defectors escape.

"In the past, up to half a million North Korean defectors came to China," Kim said, citing the period in the 1990s when famine struck North Korea. "A lot of these arrests have to do with China wanting to prevent this again."





DIVIDED FAMILIES

Kim Jeong-cheol already lost his brother trying to escape from North Korea, and now fears his sister will meet a similar fate after she was caught by Chinese authorities.

"My elder brother was caught in 2005, and he went to a political prison and was executed in North Korea," Kim told Reuters. "That's why my sister will surely die if she goes back there. What sin is it for a man to leave because he's hungry and about to die?"

Reuters was unable to verify the fate of Kim's brother or sister. Calls to the North Korean embassy in Beijing were not answered.

Activist groups and lawyers seeking to help the families say there is no sign China has deported the recently arrested North Koreans yet, and their status is unknown.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, which does not typically acknowledge arrests of individual North Korean escapees, said it had no information about the raids or status of detainees.

"We do not know about the situation to which you are referring," the ministry said in a statement when asked by Reuters.

North Koreans who enter China illegally because of economic reasons are not refugees, it added.

"They use illegal channels to enter China, breaking Chinese law and damaging order for China’s entry and exit management," the ministry said. "For North Koreans who illegally enter the country, China handles them under the principled stance of domestic and international law and humanitarianism."

South Korea's government said it tries to ensure North Korean defectors can reach their desired destinations safely and swiftly without being forcibly sent back to the North, but declined to provide details, citing defectors' safety and diplomatic relations.