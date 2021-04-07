- By James Li





We are pleased to announce that we have added a new "operating data" section to our GuruFocus 30-year financials page.

To access a company's 30-year financials page, enter the company's ticker or company name in the GuruFocus search bar and then click on the "30-year financials" item on the drop-down menu. Figure 1 illustrates this for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).





New Feature: Company Operating Data

Examples of operating data

Operating data refers to specific data points like same-store sales, number of stores, sales per square feet and lease obligations. The above data points apply to retail companies like Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) and Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT).

Figure 2 illustrates a sample "operating data" section for Walmart.

The operating data for one industry differs from that of different industries. For example, banks like Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) have ratios like the Capital Tier 1 ratio, efficiency ratio and the net charge off ratio, as Figure 3 illustrates.

Operating data allows users to retrieve revenue passenger miles data for airlines, like American Airlines Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL), United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL), Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) and Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

GuruFocus Premium members can view and download up to 30 years of historical financial data and over three to five years of historical operating data.

Disclosure: The author is long Apple, American and Southwest. The mention of stocks in this article are for demonstrative purposes only and thus do not constitute a recommendation.

