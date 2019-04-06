Cool U.S. cities prepare as future 'havens' for climate migrants

By Sebastien Malo

NEW YORK, April 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The

lakefront Minnesota city of Duluth has some of the coldest

temperatures outside Alaska in the United States, and gets more

than seven feet (2 m) of snow each winter on average.

But Harvard professor Jesse Keenan thinks the frigid city

may eventually prove an appealing relocation destination for

Florida residents, as climate change brings increasingly

unbearable heat to already warm parts of the United States.

"If you're Florida ... (the predictions) should be quite

unnerving," the expert in climate adaptation and design said in

a telephone interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

As climate change brings more stifling summers, worse

flooding from storms and rising sea level, crueler droughts and

ever-longer allergy seasons, what Americans consider a nice

place to live may shift, along with Americans themselves.

Some of the changes won't be by choice, scientists warn. As

many as 13 million Americans could be displaced by rising seas

alone by 2100, 6 million of them in Florida, according to

estimates published in 2017 in the journal Nature Climate

Change.

That, planners say, presents an opportunity for cities such

as Duluth and New York's Buffalo, which are already launching

efforts to rebrand themselves as destinations of the future in a

climate-changed world.

DISBELIEF

When Duluth's mayor, Emily Larson, first heard of Keenan's

proposition that her city of 86,000 could be one of the best

choices for climate migrants, her reaction was "astonishment,"

she said.

But Keenan sees some northern Rust Belt cities - which

stretch from the Midwest to parts of the Northeast - as natural

destinations in a hotter world.

The Rust Belt lost jobs and population starting in the 1950s

as industries moved overseas, and some of its cities still have

more buildings and infrastructure than they can use.

Duluth, for instance, was planned for a population of

120,000 people - something it has yet to achieve.

To show how an underutilized city such as Duluth might be

repurposed, Keenan has created computer renderings of what it

might look like if it becomes a major draw for climate migrants.

One rendering shows downtown Duluth with new structures -

represented by gray blocks wedged amid historic landmark

buildings - that could help accommodate tens of thousands of new

residents fleeing climate pressures.

Zack Filipovich, a Duluth city councilor, worries what that

influx would mean for his city's downtown ensemble of government

buildings, designed about a century ago by prominent architect

Daniel Burnham and listed on the National Register of Historic

Places.

Utilitarian housing for new arrivals could cause the city to

"lose some of our charm," he said in a telephone interview -

though he said he still sees benefits from the city having a

larger population.

In Buffalo, another city Keenan considers promising for

climate migrants, under-used roads and public transport testify

to the city's more populous heyday as a steel powerhouse.

It, like Duluth, nestles along the Great Lakes, which

contain 20 percent of the world's surface freshwater, a

significant attraction in a potentially hotter world.

Both cities also are healthcare hubs and have nearby major

economic centers - Minneapolis for Duluth and Toronto for

Buffalo, Keenan said.

A woman and dog walk in the snow during a winter storm in Buffalo, New York, U.S., January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario More

PROMOTION PUSH

Buffalo's mayor began publicly talking about the city's

future potential earlier this year.

"Based on scientific research, we know that Buffalo will be

a climate refuge city for centuries to come," he said in a

February speech.

Brendan Mehaffy, executive director of the mayor's office of

strategic planning, said top city officials had been briefed to

talk positively about the city's potential appeal in a

climate-changed world.