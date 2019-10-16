FEATURE-Future cool: Minnesota city ponders new boom as a climate migrant destination

By Sebastien Malo

DULUTH, Minnesota, Oct 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - B efore the advent of air conditioning, this northern U.S. city on the shore of Lake Superior promoted itself as a cool summer haven for the sweaty and allergy affected.

One day Duluth might offer another kind of relief: As a haven for future U.S. migrants fleeing runaway heatwaves and other extreme weather elsewhere in the country.

The Minnesota town, nestled along the world's largest freshwater lake, is among a small group of cities that scientists predict will become top destinations for Americans abandoning parts of the country one day made inhospitable by climate change.

Up to now, frigid winters in Duluth - often ranked one of the coldest cities in the United States - have limited its appeal. The city, planned to one day become as large as Chicago, never quite achieved its aims, as vacant lots testify.

But Sandy Hoff, the president and owner of local real estate development firm F.I. Salter, said a changing climate could spur a property boom that would "no doubt" propel his company in ways unseen since his grandfather acquired it 90 years ago.

"Duluth, in particular on the shore of the lake here, has tended to be a little cooler maybe than people have wanted at times in the past," he admitted.

"Maybe a little climate change, where we're getting a little warmer, is beneficial to us," he said.





NO JOKE

Predictions that a wave of Americans could one day wash in as a result of climate threats leave many residents part intrigued, part skeptical.

Karen Pagel Guerndt, a realtor, joked that she hopes people don't hear about Harvard professor Jesse Keenan's research suggesting Duluth is well-situated to become a climate sanctuary.

"We don't want to be a big city," she said.

She's kidding, of course, she said - after all, she sells homes in Duluth for a living.

Some early climate migrants already are already buying them.

Angel Dobrow, her husband Bob and their dog arrived in Duluth in 2017 from Northfield, about three hours south, and bought a sandy brown brick bungalow on two acres, with a backyard forest included.

Dobrow, who works as a herbalist and for a small company that supports farmers, said they made the move with the future - and growing worries about how climate change might affect them - a top priority.

"The number one criteria for me was access to freshwater. I'm nervous about climate change. I wanted to be where - I mean it's a little hokey - we could walk and have water," she said.

Leaving their home of 16 years "was hard," said Dobrow, 59. "But we felt like we were being freed" from ongoing worries about where they would best be able to ride out climate change impacts.





LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

Harvard's Keenan, an idiosyncratic bow tie wearer, first set foot in Duluth in March - three months after he began fleshing out why the quiet town of 86,000 might one day see tens of thousands of new residents settle in.

The professor and his team had identified Duluth after more than 2,000 hours of work studying which U.S. towns might appeal to tomorrow's climate migrants and have room for them.

In Duluth's case, the attraction can partly be summed up in an old real estate adage: Location, location, location, said Keegan, an expert in climate adaptation and design.

Duluth abuts the cooling breeze of Lake Superior - a big source of freshwater - and is a reasonable 2.5-hour drive to a dynamic economic hub, Minneapolis.

The northern city's infamous cool weather means it will be temperate when most of the country sweats in a world climate experts say could be up to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) hotter than preindustrial times as early as 2030.

With its secure water supply, it is also less likely to face some of the climate-driven threats other parts of the country may grapple with, including worsening droughts and water shortages.

Other U.S. "Rust Belt" cities - which lost population as heavy industry declined - also have been floated as potential climate refuges, including New York state's Buffalo and Cincinnati in Ohio.

On a visit to the University of Minnesota Duluth in March, Keenan offered a few sleek potential slogans for the city: "Duluth - not as cold as you think", "The most climate-proof city in America", or "Duluth: 99% climate-proof".