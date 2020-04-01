FEATURE-As gangs ravage Mexico town, mayor seeks answers to husband's killing

By Daina Beth Solomon

APASEO EL ALTO, Mexico, April 1 (Reuters) - After her husband was shot dead while running for mayor of Apaseo el Alto in central Mexico in 2018, Maria del Carmen Ortiz took over his campaign and, pushing through her grief, won the vote after becoming a symbol of residents' hunger for justice.

A year and a half after taking office, Ortiz must now be accompanied by three police bodyguards wherever she goes, as her home state of Guanajuato has emerged as the most murderous in Mexico, caught in a battle between rival criminal cartels.

Three town officials have been killed during her tenure: her transit director, tax chief and a city councilor. Like her husband's killing, none of their murders have been solved.

Now Ortiz is using her position as mayor to call for thorough investigations by prosecutors of their killings and dozens more in the hilly town.

"They file the cases away," Ortiz, 34, said in her office at the two-story municipal palace beside photos of her late husband Jose Remedios Aguirre, who was 35 when he died, and their three children. "They should do their job, but do it well, so there's justice: for my husband, for my colleagues, for everyone."

The streets of Apaseo el Alto, home to some 70,000 people, are narrow yet bustling, lined with mom-and-pop businesses and dollar exchange stores serving locals with family members who bring earnings back from the United States.

According to federal government data, the number of killings jumped here to 87 last year from 10 in 2015.

The local records, kept at the fenced-in police station on the outskirts of town, paint an even grislier picture: 120 murders last year and none of them solved.

A security crisis inherited by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has worsened in many parts of Mexico since he took office in December 2018, as he eased back on a war against the cartels and pledged instead to tackle what he calls the root causes of violence: corruption, poverty and lack of opportunities for young people.

On his watch, Mexico tallied a record of 34,582 murders last year. Yet experts say Mexico's justice system is ill-equipped to solve them, feeding a vicious cycle of impunity and crime.

Ortiz backs Lopez Obrador's policy. She decided to run for office after he endorsed her at his campaign rally in Apaseo el Alto, lifting her hand into the air. Onlookers applauded and broke into chants of "Justice! Justice!"

Yet Guanajuato opened a record 2,775 murder investigations last year, making it the bloodiest state in Mexico. A decade ago, the state - home to nearly 6 million people - had just 437 murders.

Security consultants say the jump in killings is tied to a battle between Guanajuato's Santa Rosa de Lima gang and its bigger rival, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) from neighboring Jalisco state.

In Guanajuato, just 10.5% of homicides under investigation result in jail time, according to a 2018 study from the University of the Americas Puebla. For Mexico as a whole, the figure is little better at 17%.

Many blame the entrenched impunity on an overwhelmed justice system in which the police, prosecutors and judges lack the training to prosecute crimes successfully, and where corruption and political interests derail investigations.

Experts say, moreover, that criminal groups target local officials to deter investigations into their activities. They believe Santa Rosa is likely behind various political assassinations in the area, including in Apaseo el Alto, which is just 25 miles (40 km) from the gang's birthplace.

However, the town's public security minister Jose Abraham Dominguez said he had not identified any organized crime group in the municipality. He said that violence could be spilling over from gangs in neighboring states.

"Perhaps they come, they pass through, but we don't have any criminal group here," he said.





GANG WAR

In the wake of the fragmentation of many criminal groups, the Jalisco cartel has made a push to claim swathes of territory throughout Mexico, driving up murder levels across the country as other groups band together against it.

"They're waging all out war," said Falko Ernst, a senior analyst at International Crisis Group. "There are resources pouring in on both sides sustaining bloodshed for the foreseeable future."