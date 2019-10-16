FEATURE-Guns or yoga? City crime fighters in South Africa and Colombia

By Kim Harrisberg and Anastasia Moloney

JOHANNESBURG/ MEDELLIN, Oct 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - M othibi Pheko's gun rested across his bullet-proof vest as he patrolled a lush Johannesburg suburb backed by an array of high-tech tools to combat South Africa's notoriously violent thieves.

As he pulled over to check on residents, staff in the nearby control room monitored surveillance camera feeds from around the properties.

"We are proactive when it comes to crime prevention, not only reactive," said Pheko, who works with local security firm 7Arrows, pointing out several closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras on different corners of the Sandown gated community.

"Every person has a right to be safe."

A growing number of cities worldwide are using advanced CCTV systems and forensic tools like DNA databases to tackle crime, raising concerns that privacy is being lost while criminals are merely being pushed to poorer areas with less surveillance.

Security experts say state-of-the-art gadgets are no substitute for efforts to address underlying causes of crime, such as high unemployment and inequality, or to reform corrupt and overburdened law enforcement agencies.

To speed up its response, 7Arrows buys live footage from 1,500 CCTV cameras around Johannesburg - set to increase to 15,000 by February - that can read licence plates in high definition and use thermal detectors for poor visibility.

"Vumacam's vetted clients who have access to view our feed can choose to overlay a number of software options that will help generate alerts," said Ricky Croock, chief executive officer of Vumacam which is rolling out the cameras.

FALSE SECURITY

South Africa has one the world's biggest private security industries, with more than 9,000 registered companies and 450,000 active guards, according to the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority - far outstripping police numbers.

Barbed wire, electric fences and panic buttons are a part of everyday life in a country with more than 20,000 murders a year - the world's fifth highest murder rate in 2019, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Senior officials have compared parts of South Africa to a war zone. The army was deployed to seal off part of Cape Town in July to rein in a spate of gang-related killings.

"South Africans absolutely normalise what is crazy for anyone else," said Mandy Pienaar, a Johannesburg media executive who three years ago was hijacked in her car and robbed at gunpoint.

"We do have a very false sense of security living behind our walls, with our alarms and our big guard dogs."

Tech innovations like Vumacam's CCTV roll out have attracted criticism from civil rights groups in South Africa who say they risk worsening the divide between rich and poor - in what is already the world's most unequal country by income, according to the World Bank.

"Those that can afford to are turning more to private security who are essentially making a profit out of crime," said Thami Nkosi from the Right2Know organisation, which has raised concerns about people being surveilled without consent.

PEACE OF MIND

Halfway across the globe, Colombia's second city of Medellin has a different model for fighting crime. Once Colombia's murder capital, former no-go slums now boast open-air gyms, hillside cable cars and community halls where youth orchestras play.

In the past decade, city mayors have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in social development projects and urban renewal to help bridge the gap between rich and poor and reclaim areas that were once controlled by gangs.

There are fewer night-time gun battles since the death in 1993 of city drug lord Pablo Escobar, who ran the world's largest cocaine cartel, though gang violence hotspots persist.

Medellin's crime prevention approach focuses on finding alternatives to keep teenagers off the streets and away from gangs who - often with the nicest clothes, motorbikes and money in their pockets from drug dealing - can easily lure them in.