New Feature: GuruFocus User Stock Notes

- By James Li

We are happy to announce that GuruFocus launched a new "Stock Notes" section to our stock summary and other related pages.

'Baskets' feature recap

In July 2020, GuruFocus launched the "Baskets" feature, in which a user can place a stock into one of several baskets for investing: buying, considering, researching, or not interested.


The baskets feature applies Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) co-managers Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)'s concept of "investing only in stocks within one's circle of competence." Buffett and Munger have three baskets: yes, no, and too hard to understand.

Stock notes feature allows user to explain a basket choice

The new "stock notes" feature allows GuruFocus users to share why they placed a stock in a specific basket:

  • Buying: Users can discuss the reasons why they bought shares of a company and why they bought the shares at the specific price. For example, maybe the user sees potential value in the stock and has found a good entry price.

  • Considering: Users can discuss the factors they like about the stock and thus why they are thinking about buying shares. They can aslo share their target buy price if they have determined one.

  • Researching: Users can discuss the factors that they wish to look into further detail regarding the stock. For example, maybe the stock has good financial strength or profitability, but further research must be done before making a "buy or not buy" decision.

  • Not interested: Users can discuss the reasons why they dismissed the stock as a potential investment. For example, maybe because user believes the stock is too hard to understand due to unjustifiable valuations or other factors.



Figure 1 illustrates the "Basket" voting pop-up. When a user votes a stock into one of the above four baskets, he or she can enter in the "notes" section the reasons for the vote and submit both the vote and the note.

Figure 1

Figure 2 illustrates a sample "Notes" section for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Figure 2

Users can directly add a note by clicking on the "Add new note for this stock" field and entering their note in the edit box. The user can also add bullet points, list numbered items, insert hyperlinks or chart images to notes as Figure 3 illustrates.

Figure 3

Users can also edit an existing note by clicking on the "pencil" icon or delete the note by clicking on the "trash can" icon.

Summary of the most-bought stocks

As of Friday, the five broadest stocks in the "Buying" basket are Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Intel and Alibaba lead the pack with 105 buy votes and 81 buy votes.

Disclosure: The author is long Intel, Alibaba, Apple and Biogen. The mention of stocks in this article are for demonstrative purposes only and thus do not constitute a recommendation. Investors must do their own diligent research before investing in the stock market.

