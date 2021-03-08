FEATURE-'Sell the house': Latin Americans beg and borrow to pay COVID-19 debts

Daniela Desantis and Carlos Valdez
·5 min read

By Daniela Desantis and Carlos Valdez

ASUNCIÓN/LIMA, March 8 (Reuters) - Sandra Contreras, camped outside Lima's Villa el Salvador hospital, is running out of funds to pay for her mother's COVID-19 treatment, a sign of thin welfare systems around Latin America that are dragging many into debt and poverty.

"I have pawned all my things," Contreras, 34, told Reuters between tears outside the hospital, where she has set up a hammock as she waits for news of her mother, infected amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases in the Andean nation.

"I said to my siblings: 'What do I care if we have to sell the house to save my mother? We are going to do it.'"

Latin America, where countries are seeing a mix of reopening and new waves of COVID-19, has been hard hit by the pandemic, with 22 million people pushed into poverty and weak social safety nets, an annual U.N. report said on Thursday.

It said the number in extreme poverty was at a level not seen for 20 years, and it pointed to deep structural inequalities, a sprawling informal labor market and a lack of effective health care coverage - meaning many people end up paying for treatment out of pocket.

In Paraguay, that has sparked a wave of informal fundraising, with bake sales and short-term loans as family members seek to meet the costs of medical care.

Mirta González, a 34-year-old manicurist from a small town in southern Paraguay, took an express loan when her husband Jesús got sick and was transferred to the capital Asuncion. She spent 6.5 million guarani ($985) on medications and supplies.

Family and friends organized raffles and sold pizzas to raise more funds.

"Here without contacts or money you will die," González told Reuters while waiting to be called by a loudspeaker to deliver medicine to her husband at INERAM, the main COVID-19 treatment center in the country.

In the landlocked country of some seven million people only around one in five have social security and heath cover via their jobs, and only around 7% pay for private cover, government data show. Free state care is open for all but is very limited.

'ABSOLUTELY NO BEDS'

In the Brazilian city of Manaus, where a surge in COVID-19 case in January led to a collapse in public health services, Cintia Melo was forced to look after her 87-year-old mother at home, hiring carers and a ventilator, and renting or buying oxygen cylinders.

"There were absolutely no hospital beds at all," the freelance video producer said by telephone. She said it was costing about 20,000 reais ($3,553) a month and, even though her mother was now recovering, she would still need care for several more weeks, maybe months.

"The costs haven't finished yet," Melo said.

Verónica Serafini, an economic researcher in Paraguay, said health expenses were the main driver pushing people into debt and this would snarl a revival of growth after the pandemic eased, key as the commodities-rich region looks to bounce back.

"Instead of investing in a house, business or education, we are getting into debt for health. And there's no possibility of growth if people lose assets when they get sick," she said.

'A BLOW NO-ONE WAS PREPARED FOR'

The wave of indebtedness comes as millions of Latin American families grieve loved ones who died during the pandemic. The region has recorded more than 687,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, a Reuters tally shows, second only to the death toll in Europe.

Renata Granados, 24, and her family in Querétaro, Mexico, were forced to sell the family pick-up truck in a raffle after her sister Paloma got infected and died after 21 days in hospital. The bill was 7 million Mexican pesos (about $330,000).

"The expenses were very large when she was in the hospital and we had to find a way to raise funds," said Granados, who herself is training to be a doctor. She said her sister had been an inspiration.

"I feel like it was a blow that no one was prepared for."

The report last week by the U.N.'s Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean said that in addition to rising poverty the pandemic had caused growing social tensions.

But it said things would be worse without measures taken by Latin American governments to transfer emergency income to some 84 million households, or about half the population.

The commission's executive secretary, Alicia Bárcena, said people were living through heightened uncertainty due to the pandemic and that "it is necessary to build back with equality and sustainability, aiming to create a true welfare state, a task long postponed in the region."

Back in Peru, 26-year-old Yoselin Marticorena waited outside the Villa el Salvador hospital for news about her father. Her mother and sister also had COVID-19 symptoms and she said there was no one left to help support her.

"I don't know what to do, I truly sold everything already," she said amid pitched tents outside the hospital. "I already got into debt. I have no one else to ask for help."

($1 = 6,596.5300 guarani) ($1 = 5.6298 reais) ($1 = 21.0690 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Daniela Desantis in Asuncion, Carlos Valdez in Lima, Carlos Carrillo in Querétaro, Mexico, and Stephen Eisenhammer in Sao Paulo; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • Bata explosion: Equatorial Guinea blast hurts hundreds

    At least 17 people died and hundreds more were injured in the city of Bata on Sunday, officials say.

  • Sri Lanka Catholics mark 'Black Sunday' for Easter victims

    Sri Lankan Roman Catholics attended Mass dressed in black on Sunday, with prayers and protests calling for justice for those killed in coordinated suicide bomb attacks on Easter Sunday two years ago. Church bells tolled and prayers were chanted at 8:45 a.m., the time when bombs were detonated almost simultaneously at two Roman Catholic churches and a Protestant church during Easter services on April 21, 2019. More than 260 people, including 171 from the two Catholic churches, were killed in the attacks, which were blamed on two local Islamic extremist groups that had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

  • U.S. and South Korea agree on cost-sharing deal for troops

    The United States keeps about 28,000 troops in South Korea to help deter potential aggression from North Korea.

  • Cuomo defiant as top New York lawmakers call on him to quit

    The two top Democrats in New York’s legislature withdrew their support for Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday amid mounting allegations of sexual harassment and undercounting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins became the first senior Democrat in the state to say the three-term governor should resign. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie stopped short of demanding that Cuomo quit, but said in a statement that “it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York.”

  • Police are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a man at the same intersection where George Floyd died

    The incident occurred days ahead of Derek Chauvin's trial. Reports say that police are looking for the suspect in connection to the shooting.

  • Remote-Working Consultants and Bankers Party Hard in No-Lockdown Zanzibar

    ReutersZANZIBAR, Tanzania—“I fully support lockdowns and COVID restrictions, I just choose not to follow any of them” said Simon, who knew he’d be fired if he allowed The Daily Beast to publish his real name, before finishing off a pint-sized plastic red cup filled with equal measures of vodka and coke. He was pre-drinking for Sauti Za Busaraa, a large Tanzanian festival headlined by some of East Africa’s biggest acts. “One person’s individual behavior is going to make no difference at all.”The Zanzibar-based Brit, who is in his twenties, works as a consultant for a major European luxury fashion brand, but his employers think he is stuck under lockdown in his flashy central London apartment. Instead, he is Zooming into work from the Hilton Hotel just meters from the harbor of Zanzibar.Set inside the stone walls of Zanzibar’s old colonial Arab Fort, the festival was a complete danger zone by the cautious standards of today’s world. Organizers claimed that at least 5,000 revelers crowded into the fortifications of the UNESCO Heritage sight for two days of ‘partying like it was 2019 again.’ As in all of Tanzania, of which Zanzibar is an autonomous region, there was barely a mask in sight. There are no restrictions on mingling, no curfew, and the scores of couples passionately making out on dance floors gives a clear indication of what revelers think of the social distancing concept.In an old amphitheater to the side of the main stage, attendees in search of a quieter time openly smoked joints, sniffed cocaine, or poured copious amounts of local spirits, which were going for just a few dollars a bottle. It was the place to be for those after a taste of the freedom that COVID-19 has robbed from the rest of the world. Similar parties have taken place in other tropical spots around the world, including in Colombia and Mexico, but even these places have their restrictions. Tanzania has been the closest place to a true free-for-all.Although Simon is the most honest about his brazen hypocrisy, he is far from alone in fleeing the lockdowns of the grey European winter for sandy beaches and sunshine. In two weeks of reporting from Tanzania, The Daily Beast encountered employees of major international organizations like Amazon, Citigroup and even the United Nations. The freedom to work remotely has led an enterprising, if ethically dubious set of well-paid office workers to set up their home offices thousands of miles away from their colleagues. Tanzania’s time zone, three hours past London time, allows them a few hours of extra sleep to ward off the hangovers before staggering to their computers for morning meetings.Their main challenge has been to come up with ever more elaborate excuses for their constantly crashing internet and ever-improving tans. “I’m so worried about my tan!” Suzy, who also used a pseudonym, told The Daily Beast. Working for a major London investment bank, the spritely and energetic woman in her thirties said she has “been in the sun and partying almost every night. Surely someone is going to notice, but if they have, no one has said anything yet!”Simon had similar concerns. Working in fashion, his bosses notice all the little details about his appearance and surroundings. One solution he had was to always use a white wall as his Zoom background so no one could tell where he was. Others used screenshots of their homes back in London and set them as their backgrounds.While the country initially reacted to the pandemic by shutting down international travel and enforcing lockdown measures like the rest of the world did, its populist president, John Magufuli, quickly changed tack. He declared that the devoutly religious nation had eradicated the virus through the power of prayer, and opened the country completely by July 2020. He has also claimed that doctors are being paid to inflate coronavirus numbers and has refused to order any vaccinations for his country.This has allowed Tanzania to have the dubious distinction of becoming a major example for lockdown sceptics eager to trumpet the “success” of countries like Sweden or Belarus, which have relied on a light touch approach to controlling the pandemic.The influx of long-term tourists with large disposable incomes has served as a great boon for the island’s more nefarious characters. “Rafiki, you are a journalist? That is a good job!” a man who identified himself as ‘Pablo’ asked, addressing me with the Swahili word for friend while clasping my hand as I introduced myself. “I also have a good job. I am a drug dealer.’ He said it as calmly as if he was saying he was an accountant or a gardener. Another drug dealer estimated he was making up to $100 a day selling cocaine to tourists. In a country with a GDP of just over $1,000 per capita, this is a small fortune. You can’t walk down any of Zanzibar’s streets or beaches without hearing “cannabis, rafiki” or “cocaine, rafiki.”Some visitors have taken a more holistic and sensitive approach to their temporary new home. Andrea, a 23-year-old Danish fashion student, said she was using her time in Tanzania to volunteer with local communities and has learned passable Swahili in just a few weeks. “Lockdown was really affecting my mental health. I was so tired and depressed sitting at home in Denmark. I am so much happier here. You have happiness, you have health, and you can live your life!”Simon is convinced that Tanzania is doing the right thing. “The President here is completely correct, and Tanzania did the right thing by abolishing COVID restrictions and opening up the country. They have a young population, and most of the people are in good health, but a poor economy,” he said. “For them, raking in the tourist dollars makes total sense. This isn’t like the UK where lockdowns are absolutely the right thing to do.”It is a cynical argument, but he claims it is a reasonable one. Some research does suggest that Africa’s youthful population has spared the continent the death toll that more developed countries have seen.Before the pandemic, tourism accounted for around 17.2 percent of Tanzania’s GDP, and many officials are desperate to prop up the economy. Treks up Mount Kilimanjaro, lush safaris in the plains of the Serengeti National Park, and photography expeditions to the wildlife filled Ngorongoro Crater have been at the top of the itineraries of travelers to Africa for decades.Tanzania still does not publish any COVID-19 statistics, and while officials remain quiet about the details, there are obvious signs that despite the denialism the pandemic is taking a toll on the country. On February 17, the 77-year-old first vice president of Zanzibar, Seif Sharif Hamad, died after contracting COVID-19.And if you decide to leave Tanzania and return to a COVID-conscious reality, it can be a difficult process. Entry into most countries now requires a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure. But because of widespread denialism, testing centers are scarce, the timing is unreliable, and they are, comparatively, awfully expensive. One holidaymaker grumbled that the cramped indoor public medical center on the outskirts of Stone Town was the most likely place to contract COVID on the entire island.One young European man had come up with a lucrative, if highly illegal scheme to capitalize on the gap in the market. He was forging negative COVID test results for whoever wanted them and selling them for $25 a pop. Speaking over WhatsApp under condition of anonymity, he said that he “must have sold about 30 tests over the last few weeks to travelers wanting to leave Zanzibar. So far every one of my customers has gotten out.” He showed me one such certificate, where he had simply edited the name and date on the PDF of his own test results to reflect his customer’s details.Not everyone who buys a fake test has a smooth process at the airport. Authorities have cottoned on to the practise and will sometimes threaten travellers with fines. “They don’t really care,” the forger tells The Daily Beast, adding that “the staff are just after a bribe. I tell them to just offer what they paid me for the test, and then they let them through.” He says authorities have never stopped anyone from leaving because of it. He justifies his actions by saying he was “sure that they just make the regular tests all fake negatives anyway.”This is not true. The Daily Beast spoke with a traveler from Ukraine who was self-isolating after she had received a positive test. But it shows you the mindset that the government’s laxity has produced in travelers: if the government has no care for safety, why should they?Yet even President Magufuli is now showing signs that he knows he might have gotten it wrong. The country has finally introduced rudimentary restrictions and encouraged the wearing of locally produced masks. Two weeks ago, at a funeral for one of his top aides who had died from the virus, he came as close as he could to admitting that the spread of the virus was getting out of control. “Maybe” he told the long crowd of assembled mourners, “we have wronged God in some way.”“Let us all repent!”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Former employees claim Google told them to take mental health leave when they experienced sexism and racism

    Former employees said the company 'normalized' going on leave when they raised issues with HR.

  • SNB Breathes Easy as Franc Drop Rebuts Critics on Two Fronts

    (Bloomberg) -- For Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan, the franc’s precipitous drop to a 20-month low against the euro has come at a helpful moment after an open season for attacks on his policies.Just over two weeks ago, his institution endured one of the most stinging critiques of its monetary regime in recent years, as a trio of prominent economists accused officials of not trying hard enough to stoke inflation.That followed a salvo three months earlier from the opposite perspective as the U.S. Treasury under Donald Trump’s former administration branded Switzerland a manipulator, damning its framework for capping currency gains with interventions.Now, after portfolio shifts by global investors positioning for higher inflation sent the franc down 3% within a fortnight, crossing the 1.10 per euro mark, SNB officials suddenly have breathing space on both fronts.With the Swiss economy suffering due to the pandemic, the weaker currency can give growth and inflation a welcome fillip. The franc’s downward momentum also means the central bank doesn’t need to lift a finger in foreign exchange markets, avoiding irritation to the new U.S. administration.“It’s really positive for the SNB, because they don’t need to intervene,” said Alessandro Bee, an economist at UBS Group AG. “Interventions would be a difficult topic when you have to sit down with the Americans.”Big SpenderThe currency drop, triggered by a selloff of haven assets on expectations of a global recovery after the pandemic, is fortuitous for an institution that has spent years and eyewatering sums to rein in the franc and ward off deflation.Yet even with the SNB’s interventions, and the world’s lowest interest rate of -0.75%, price pressures have stayed persistently feeble.That prompted Stefan Gerlach, a former Irish central bank official, who is now at EFG International AG, Yvan Lengwiler of the University of Basel, and Charles Wyplosz of Geneva’s Graduate Institute to call for the SNB to revise their inflation target and adopt a new currency strategy.Their attack last month was one of the most powerful the SNB faced for a while. Officials, who have used aggressive interventions to fight franc gains for more than a decade, responded that they saw no need to overhaul their approach.That policy is what drew the attention of the U.S. Treasury in December, when it designated Switzerland a currency manipulator along with Vietnam.Uncomfortable SNB officials responded with defiance that they won’t stop intervening, though data suggest the intensity of any market activity has diminished of late. The amount of cash commercial banks hold with the central bank -- an early indicator for foreign exchange purchases -- declined last week.Policy makers will probably reiterate their intervention pledge, along with their commitment to negative rates, at the March 25 monetary policy decision.How or when the Swiss can resolve the disagreement is unclear. Even at a level of around 1.11 per euro, economists still consider the franc strong. It traded at 1.10878 per euro as of 11:09 a.m. in London on Monday.Standard Chartered strategists expect the franc to drop to 1.1450 per euro in the third quarter before reversing again. “The recent move higher in EUR-CHF has legs,” they wrote in a report.Whether any drop can generate sustained price growth remains to be seen. With inflation negative for more than a year, and paltry wage growth, pressure may remain on the SNB to follow counterparts such as the European Central Bank with a strategy rethink.“They need to conduct a review; Is right now the right moment? I’m not sure,” said Banque Pictet & Cie SA economist Nadia Gharbi. “I think they’ll cross their fingers and hope the franc doesn’t appreciate again.”(Updates with franc in 14th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Critics Choice Awards winners list: 'Nomadland,' Chadwick Boseman take biggest honors

    Critics Choice Awards, recognizing film and TV achievement, were held Sunday. The big winners were 'Nomadland,' Chadwick Boseman and Carey Mulligan.

  • California lawmaker says school reopening delays 'a big part of' Newsom's recall effort

    Republican Kevin Kiley joins 'The Next Revolution' to discuss California's push to recall Governor Gavin Newsom.

  • From Florida to 'Frisco, Americans flock to movies, bars and ballparks after winter of worry

    From the crack of the baseball bat in Florida to clinking of cocktails in San Francisco bars, the sounds of spring are in the air as Americans start to return to many of the beloved pastimes they were forced to abandon 12 months ago. Over the past weekend, New Yorkers watched movies on the big screen, San Franciscans dined indoors, and baseball fans cheered on their favorite big-league players as spring training resumed in Florida. "It feels awesome," said civil engineering specialist Matt Skelton, 39, leaving a concession stand on Saturday afternoon clutching a bag of popcorn at TD Ballpark in Florida's West Coast city of Dunedin, seasonal home of the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Gold retreats as U.S. yields, dollar resume uptrend

    Gold prices retreated on Monday, halting a rebound from a nine-month low touched last week, as the dollar firmed with U.S. bond yields resuming their climb, denting bullion's appeal. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,690.01 per ounce by 0958 GMT, after hitting its lowest since June 8 at $1,686.40 on Friday. U.S. gold futures declined 0.7% to $1,686.80.

  • Prince Harry Says Prince Charles and Prince William Are "Trapped" by the "System"

    The duke told Oprah Winfrey that he was "trapped within the system, like the rest of my family are."

  • Harry implies family were jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to public

    Harry says wife’s success ‘brought back memories’ of his mother for royal family

  • In Iraq, Pope condemns violence in name of God

    Pope Francis entered a narrow alleyway in Iraq's holy city of Najaf on Saturday (March 6) to hold the first ever meeting between a pontiff and a top Shi'ite cleric.Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani is one of the most influential figures in Shi’ite Islam, both within Iraq and beyond, and their meeting sent a powerful signal for religious coexistence in a country torn apart by violence.That's a key theme of Francis's visit to Iraq, the first in history by a pontiff, and to underscore it he went on to the birthplace of the Prophet Abraham, who is considered the father of Christians, Muslims and Jews.His cassock billowing in the desert wind, the Pope told Christian, Muslim and Yazidi leaders that violence in the name of God was "the greatest blasphemy".Within sight lay the remnants of a 4,000 year-old temple and palace complex. The U.S. invasion of 2003 plunged Iraq into years of sectarian conflict, though security has improved somewhat since the defeat of Islamic State in 2017.Iraq's ancient Christian community has been devastated, falling to about 300,000 from about 1.5 million before the war.Pope Francis met 90-year-old Sistani at the humble home he has rented for decades, near the golden-domed Imam Ali shrine in Najaf.Afterwards, Sistani called on world religious leaders to hold great powers to account and for wisdom and sense to prevail over war. He said Christians should, like all Iraqis, live in peace and coexistence.The pope's four-day visit to Iraq began in Baghdad on Friday.It will include Mosul, a former Islamic State stronghold, where churches and communities still bear the scars of conflict.

  • Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

    ‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’

  • Joe Manchin explains himself after Covid relief saga

    ‘I look for that moderate middle,’ West Virginia Democrat explains

  • Harry and Meghan say concerns were raised by unnamed family member over how dark Archie’s skin would be

    Duchess wouldn’t reveal who raised the topic, saying it ‘would be very damaging to them’

  • Busch and Mars hearken childhood memories at Las Vegas

    Tucked away in the desert off Cactus Garden Drive sits a chocolate factory that makes small batch super-premium candy. Ethel M is such a Las Vegas staple that Kyle Busch often visited as a child with his grandmother. Years later, after Busch had both made it to NASCAR and also landed a premium sponsor in Mars, he pulled up to the Ethel M Chocolate Factory for a sponsor obligation.

  • Gallagher scores 2, Canadiens beat Jets 7-1

    Brendan Gallagher scored twice in Montreal's four-goal second period and the Canadiens beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-1 Saturday night. Josh Anderson, Tyler Toffoli, Joel Armia, Paul Byron and Jeff Petry also scored for Montreal.