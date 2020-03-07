FEATURE-'Visible women': Feminist mappers bridge data gap in urban design

By Anastasia Moloney

BOGOTA, March 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When Miriam Gonzalez started contributing data to the world's biggest crowdsourced map from her Mexico City home five years ago, she found herself part of a rare and odd group of volunteers.

As she got to know some of the other contributors through an online discussion group, it became clear that of the 1.4 million people globally adding information to OpenStreetMap (OSM), known as "the Wikipedia of maps", most are men.

"We realized that there were only a few women on the OSM chat. So, there's a bias in the crowdsourced data," Gonzalez, who now lives in Berlin, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The lack of women mappers is part of a bigger problem facing the tech industry, where women are underrepresented, said Patricia Solis of Arizona State University's School of Geographical Sciences and Urban Planning.

A 2016 report by the global consultancy McKinsey found women made up 37% of entry-level roles in technology, but only one in four senior management roles.

"When you are looking at OpenStreetMap participation and you see very low numbers (of women), a lot of that is reflecting the larger issue of women in tech and in computer science," said Solis.

To help close that gender gap, Gonzalez teamed up with two other OSM contributors to create a group of women mappers called Geochicas in 2016.

Contributors typically add data about landmarks, roads, forests, railways, rivers and buildings onto OSM and other places of interest in their local communities.

Today the group has about 230 women volunteers in 22 countries, many in Latin America, who aim to ensure the voices and concerns of women living in cities are included on OSM and other web-based maps.

"The (mapping) community is still overwhelmingly male and this means that women's needs, interests and experiences are not reflected on maps," said Yeliz Osman, a gender violence expert at U.N. Women.

"When women map, they are more likely than men to represent women's specific needs and priorities, which is key to driving changes in local policies, plans and budgets."

There are no reliable figures on the number of women contributors on OSM, as users sign up to the free open-source platform anonymously and do not need to give their gender, name or age.

Research published in GeoJournal last year estimated women account for 13% of all OSM contributors.

The all-male OpenStreetMap Foundation board said one reason women are underrepresented on OSM "might reflect aspects of societies, such as that many women have less free time than men."

"We are in favor of such initiatives that help increase diversity in our project," the board said in emailed comments. "Geochicas raise an important message."





GENDER FOCUS

In its push to put women on the map - literally - Geochicas has trained hundreds of women on how to use OpenStreetMap and has hosted regional OSM "mapathons".

Involving women in Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, Paraguay and Uruguay, the group helps women add and tag places and services used by themselves and women they know.

It found that women mappers tend to add services often overlooked by men, such as hospitals, childcare services, toilets, domestic violence shelters and women's health clinics.

That's because the needs and experiences of women living in cities differ from those of men, in part due to women's traditional roles caring for children, elderly relatives and the sick, say women's rights experts.

Women also tend to focus more on safety concerns in their local neighborhoods, Osman of U.N. Women noted.

"Women are more likely to map issues that disproportionately affect women, such as sexual harassment and other forms of sexual violence in public spaces or femicides," she said.

The OSM community has created a page on the Wiki website that lists tags with a women's focus that can be added to OSM, including abortion clinics, vending machines selling sanitary products, places to change a baby's nappy, as well as street lighting.

The Geochicas mapping project also reveals how women's needs differ in different parts of the world.

When the group worked with women mappers in northern Tanzania last year, for example, access to water wells emerged as a priority.

"One of the main things was adding water points to the map because women are the ones in charge of gathering water," said Gonzalez, adding that some women have to walk up to 2km (1.3 miles) a day to find water.