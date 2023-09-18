New features in iOS 17 that can help keep you safe: What to know

Apple's latest operating system, iOS 17, was released Monday at the start of a major week for the tech giant.

The release of the operating system is the first product from Apple's "Wonderlust" event that consumers are able to put their hands on with the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 coming to stores this Friday.

IOS 17 brings new features to Apple's flagship product. While new features such as "Standby mode" and live voicemail are the most notable additions, there are also upgrades that are useful to help users keep themselves and loved ones safe.

Here are three key updates in iOS 17 that can help keep users safe.

"Check In" upgrades

IOS 17 will allow users to create a destination to send a check in with a designated person, such as the person's home. Once the user reaches the destination the phone can automatically send a notification to the designated person that the user has reached their destination.

The "Check In" feature can also be set for a duration of time. When the time is up the phone will prompt the user to tap the screen to confirm that they are safe.

If the user does not tap the screen or does not make progress towards their marked destination for 15 minutes, the feature will ask the user if they are alright and share information such as location, battery charge and cellular service with their designated person.

Offline Maps

The maps feature will now be available offline in iOS 17. Users will be able to get location information and routes in areas without cellular service. Estimated time of arrival data will be provided using historical traffic data.

Improved weather forecasts

The weather app in iOS 17 will provide more detailed information in its forecasts. The updated app will provide an hour by hour forecast of precipitation probabilities for 10 days as well as wind force and direction for the upcoming 24 hours.

What are the other new features in iOS 17?

Live voicemail screening: The new operating system will allow users to read a transcript of a voicemail in real-time and decide whether to pick up the call.

Standby mode: iPhone users will be able to put their phones into standby mode while the phone is charging on its side. In this mode, the phone can function as a clock, shuffle through photos or operate widgets.

FaceTime update: Users will be able to project calls to an AppleTV device. The iPhone or iPad will serve as the outgoing camera, but incoming video will be seen on the larger screen.

NameDrop: This new feature, an outgrowth of the AirDrop feature, will allow iPhone users to exchange contact information by holding their phones close to each other.

Adaptive Audio: Introduced into the AirPod Pro, this mode will modulate the volume of media and noise cancellation to match the user's surroundings.

Conversation Awareness: iOS 17 will also include a Conversation Awareness mode, which will customize the volume of what's playing and amplify the voices of the people in front of you.

