What features do you want to see at Fowlerville Community Park?

FOWLERVILLE — As the village of Fowlerville explores revamping a community park with new features, officials are asking residents for their input.

Through the end of this year, residents from the village and surrounding communities are encouraged to share what features they'd use at Fowlerville Community Park, 425 N. Grand St. The village has secured a $2 million state grant and has another $500,000 set aside for improvements.

The survey, open through Dec. 31, is available online at surveymonkey.com/r/fowlervillepark.

The survey asks participants to identify which features they'd use most and rank them in order of importance. Already identified priorities include pickleball courts, a dog park, new playground equipment, a pavilion with restrooms and a concession stand, but final designs will depend on community feedback.

Will residents be interested in a splash pad, a "ninja warrior" fitness course, workout equipment stations along the walking path, full-court basketball with a potential winter ice rink, an additional soccer field, or a quiet area for individuals with sensory needs? All of those options are there.

Officials are also looking to add more parking.

"It's not all set in stone," said Village Manager Kathy Rajala-Gutzki. "We want to put together the results of the survey first. It's important to us, because I don't know how many times we're going to get $2 million, and we want to do it right the first time."

The $2 million Community Development Block Grant was awarded under the state's Public Gathering Spaces Initiative. According to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, the grants are intended to increase usability, accessibility, and seasonality within new or existing community spaces in low-and moderate-income communities.

The park already has a paved one-mile track, a pavilion without restrooms, playground equipment, soccer fields, softball and baseball fields, a sledding hill, a small band shell, limited parking and porta-potties.

"Everything we do, we have to get permission from the state," Rajala-Gutzki said.

The project is expected to be put out for bids next spring.

"We want construction to start next year, hopefully," Rajala-Gutzki said.

