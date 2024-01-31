Feb. 13 is deadline for candidate announcements

Jan. 31—The Meadville Tribune will print announcements free of charge for political candidates seeking election in Pennsylvania's 2024 primary on April 23.

Circulation of nominating petitions for the primary election is underway. Those petitions must be filed with the Pennsylvania Department of State by Feb. 13.

The Tribune will accept candidate announcements until 5 p.m. Feb. 13.

The policy is designed to ensure all candidates are treated equally and prevent any last-minute announcements, which may be viewed as giving an unfair advantage to that candidate.

Candidate political announcements may be emailed to tribune@meadvilletribune.com; faxed to (814) 724-8755; mailed to 947 Federal Court, Meadville, PA 16335; or dropped off at the Tribune.