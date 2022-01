Jan. 14—GOSHEN — A Nappanee man is on track to stand trial Feb. 7 for allegedly killing one man and wounding another in a 2020 shooting.

Aidan Burkins, 22, is charged with murder and attempted murder following a June 6, 2020, shooting at Meadows Mobile Home Park. The incident left 45-year-old Thomas Campion, of Lapaz, dead of an apparent gunshot wound and a 29-year-old Nappanee man hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.