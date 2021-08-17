UPDATE: Feb. 7 trial date set in Tanoos bribery case

Aug. 17—A new trial date of Feb. 7 has been set for former Vigo County schools superintendent Danny Tanoos, who today requested a new jury trial date in his bribery case pending in Marion County.

The motion to continue his Sept. 20 jury trial date was filed this morning in Marion Superior Court for Tanoos by attorneys James Voyles and Jennifer Lukemeyer.

Judge Cynthia Oetjen set the new trial date around midday during a break in an unrelated jury trial. A note entered in the online court record states "no further continuances."

Earlier this year, a "firm" trial date was set in the case, which has been pending since September 2018. The motion filed today said additional time is needed "to explore the possibility of an alternative resolution to the case other than trial" and Tanoos' attorney need more time to meet with prosecutors for that discussion.

Voyles and Lukemiller also said their jury trial schedule has been overhwhelming since pandemic conditions have eased. The motion says deputy prosecuting attorney Daniel Harrison has no objection to a continuance.

Three counts of bribery were filed against Tanoos in September 2018. The state alleges Tanoos solicited concert tickets and dinners from a vendor in exchange for recommendations the vendor, Marion County-based Energy Systems Group LLC, be contracted for school system projects.

A mid-case appeal filed in June 2019 put the criminal case on hold, but the Indiana Court of Appeals rules the case should proceed, and in March 2020, the Indiana Supreme Court declined to take up the appeal, allowing the case to resume in the trial court.

Tanoos faces one count of bribery as a Class C felony. The penalty range is two to eight years in prison with an advisory sentence of 4 years.

He also faces two counts of bribery as a Level 5 felony. The penalty range is one to six years in prison with an advisory sentence of 3 years.

Tanoos has maintained his innocence.

In late January, the Vigo County School Corp. board approved an out-of-court settlement with Energy Systems Group, or ESG, the vendor with which the district had done more than $40 million worth of business.

As part of that settlement, the school corporation receives $1.25 million. In addition, ESG will forgive $300,000 in outstanding fees.

