February 2024: Your guide to things to do in Greenville, Spartanburg and beyond!

Don’t miss family fun across Upstate South Carolina

This month, celebrate the month of love, Black History Month, and much more. There are things to do indoors and outside in February, including free events for kids and parents, a reimagined circus, shows, hikes and yes, even Taylor Swift Bingo. Find weekly updates and highlights and even more events at upstateparent.com.

Thursday, Feb. 1

Upstate Kids Consignment is at the Anderson Civic Center. For details, visit upstatekids.com.

Neighborhood Night is 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Upcountry History Museum. Admission is free. Drop in to explore the museum and its changing exhibitions. No registration is required. Visit upcountryhistory.org/event/neighborhood-night-21.

Friday, Feb. 2

Upstate Kids Consignment is at the Anderson Civic Center. For details, visit upstatekids.com.

The 19th Annual Groundhog Day Celebration is at Chimney Rock Park. Groundhogs Tater and Yammy will make their meteorological debut. Join in person and meet the groundhogs or watch the stream live on Chimney Rock’s Facebook page beginning at 10 a.m. Visit chimneyrockpark.com/event/19th-annual-groundhog-day-celebration.

Little Sprouts’ Day Out is at 10:30 a.m. at the Spartanburg Main Library. Best suited for ages 5 and younger. Visit the Barrett Room entrance 30 minutes before the program to pick up a ticket. See details at spartanburglibraries.org.

Mother Goose on the Loose is at 11 a.m. at the Hughes Main Library. Admission is free, but attendance is limited, so please pick up a free ticket at the desk. Nursery rhymes take center stage in this program for babies and toddlers ages 1 – 24 months and their grownups. Maximum of three children per adult caregiver. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org/event-series/mother-goose-on-the-loose. This program is also offered at some GCLS branch locations.

Kids Play: LEGO is at 4 p.m. at the Boiling Springs Library. Most suitable for ages 6 – 12. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Bilingual Story Time is at 4:30 p.m. at the Hughes Main Library. Cuentos bilingües en inglés y español para niños 7 años y menores acompañados por un adulto. Llame al 864-242-5000, ext. 2634 para más informatión. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org.

Starry Nights programs are at Roper Mountain Science Center. “Magic Globe” is at 4:30 p.m., “Astronaut” is at 6 p.m. and “Black Holes” is at 7:30 p.m. Advance ticket purchases are required. For details, visit ropermountain.org.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits play at 7:05 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. For tickets, visit swamprabbits.com.

Mauldin Theatre Company’s Season Reveal Show is at 7:30 p.m. at the Mauldin Cultural Center. Reserve a free ticket at mauldinculturalcenter.org/events/theatre-season.

Saturday, Feb. 3

Upstate Kids Consignment is at the Anderson Civic Center. For details, visit upstatekids.com.

Narwhal: Revealing an Arctic Legend, a Smithsonian traveling exhibition, opens today at the Upcountry History Museum and continues through June 16. The 2,000 square-foot exhibition features an 18-foot fiberglass model of an adult male narwhal suspended from the ceiling. The model is surrounded by banners, graphic panels, object cases, and physical and digital interactives that engage audiences of all ages in the narwhal story. For details, visit upcountryhistory.org.

STEM Spotlight Saturday is at 10 a.m. at the Spartanburg Science Center. For details and registration, visit spartanburgsciencecenter.org.

Little Sprouts’ Day Out is at 10:30 a.m. at the Spartanburg Main Library. Best suited for ages 5 and younger. Visit the Barrett Room entrance 30 minutes before the program to pick up a ticket. See details at spartanburglibraries.org.

“The Watsons Go to Birmingham” is presented at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. Recommended for grade 5 and older. For tickets and details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org.

“D is for Dance Party” is presented at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. For tickets and details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org.

A Salamander Night Hike is 5 – 7 p.m. at Conestee Nature Preserve. For details and registration, visit conesteepreserve.org/events.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits play at 7:05 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. For tickets, visit swamprabbits.com.

GCYO: Shoulder to Shoulder with the Greenville Symphony Principals is at 7:30 p.m. at the Peace Center. For tickets, visit peacecenter.org.

Sunday, Feb. 4

First Sunday is at the South Carolina State Museum. General admission is only $1 for guests on First Sunday. For details and tickets to planetarium shows or 4D theater films, visit scmuseum.org/events/first-sunday.

“D is for Dance Party” is presented at 2 p.m. at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. For tickets and details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org.

“The Watsons Go to Birmingham” is presented at 2 p.m. at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. Recommended for grade 5 and older. For tickets and details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits play at 3:05 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. For tickets, visit swamprabbits.com.

Monday, Feb. 5

Bilingual story time in Russian is at 10:30 a.m. at the Boiling Springs Library. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Mini Makers: Valentine’s Day Cards is at 4 p.m. at the Boiling Springs Library. Most suitable for ages 6 – 12. Limited to 20 participants. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Mini Makers: Valentine’s Day Perler Beads is at 4:30 p.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Mini Makers: Tooltime Tots is at 9 a.m. at TR Makers Co. Recommended for ages 2 – 5. The cost is $10. Explore the five imagination stations and participate in making an art creation that has been tailored for this topic. Each of the stations and activities helps to build on the four core goals of the Mini Makers program, which include encouraging creative play, social interactions and community building, educational development, along with developing fine and gross motor skills. This class is also a great opportunity for grown-ups to connect with their little one. For details and registration, visit trmakersco.org/product/mm-s24-k2.

“Music for Mr. Moon,” a Once Upon an Orchestra show is at 11 a.m. at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. This free event is a collaboration between SCCT and the Greenville Symphony Orchestra. For details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org/once-upon-an-orchestra.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Stroller Struts: Evergreen Excursion is at 10 a.m. at the South Carolina Botanical Garden. Start with a story and then enjoy a walk, exploring the day’s theme. Programs are ideal for preschoolers. Register at least one day in advance. The program is free, but donations are welcome. For details, visit calendar.clemson.edu/event/stroller_struts_spring_2024_dates.

Toddler Story Time is at 10:30 a.m. at the Boiling Springs Library. Ages birth – 3. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

TAG (Teen Advisory Group) meets at 4:30 p.m. online and at the Spartanburg Main Library. Ages 12 – 18. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Thursday, Feb. 8

Preschool Story Time is at 10 a.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. Best suited for ages 3 – 5. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Teen Taste Test: Eastern European Snacks is at 4:30 p.m. at the Inman Library. Ages 12 – 18. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Winter Chautauqua Performance: Pablo Picasso portrayed by Doug Mishler is presented by the Greenville Chautauqua Society. Admission is free. Today's performance is at the Spartanburg Main Library. Registration is required. Visit historycomesalive.org.

historycomesalive.org.

Friday, Feb. 9

Great Fairy Tale Race Story Time Takeover is at 10 a.m. at TCMU-Greenville. The whimsical Dream Theatre from Greenville Theatre performs “The Great Fairy Tale Race.” In this show, students will meet the Brothers Grimm as they attempt to write more stories than their uppity neighbor, Mother Goose. During the show, students will learn about three of the Grimm Brother’s best stories. Students will become part of the performance, providing their own ideas to each story. They'll even have a chance to come up on stage. Included with the price of admission. Visit tcmupstate.org.

Winter Chautauqua Performance: Pablo Picasso portrayed by Doug Mishler is presented by the Greenville Chautauqua Society. Admission is free. Today’s performance is at the Simpsonville Arts Center. Visit historycomesalive.org.

Mother Goose on the Loose is at 11 a.m. at the Hughes Main Library. Admission is free, but attendance is limited, so please pick up a free ticket at the desk. Nursery rhymes take center stage in this program for babies and toddlers ages 1 – 24 months and their grownups. Maximum of three children per adult caregiver. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org/event-series/mother-goose-on-the-loose. This program is also offered at some GCLS branch locations.

Volunteens: Snail Mail Smiles is at 4 p.m. at the Boiling Springs Library. Ages 12 – 18 or grades 7 – 12. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

The Spartanburg Youth Theatre presents Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.” at 4:30 p.m. at the Chapman Cultural Center. Tickets are $15 each with a 15 percent discount for groups of five or more. Most enjoyed by ages 6 and older. View content advisory and buy tickets at spartanburgyouththeatre.com/upcomingproduction or call 864-582-ARTS (2787).

Bilingual Story Time is at 4:30 p.m. at the Hughes Main Library. Cuentos bilingües en inglés y español para niños 7 años y menores acompañados por un adulto. Llame al 864-242-5000, ext. 2634 para más informatión. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org.

Starry Nights programs are at Roper Mountain Science Center. “Magic Globe” is at 4:30 p.m., “Astronaut” is at 6 p.m. and “Black Holes” is at 7:30 p.m. Advance ticket purchases are required. For details, visit ropermountain.org.

American Girl Valentine's Party for grades K5 – 5 is 6 – 10 p.m. at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. The cost is $40 each. Kids start the night with drama activities for a wide range of ages and experience levels. This drop-off event includes crafts, milk and cookies (bring a snack if food allergies are a concern) and a movie. For more information and to register, visit cart.scchildrenstheatre.org/86602/86694.

Parents’ Night Out is 5 – 7:30 p.m. at Kroc Greenville. Ages 12 and younger. For details and registration, visit krocgreenville.org.

Kids Night Out: Valentine’s Party is 6 – 9 p.m. at the Staunton Bridge Community Center. Grades K5 – 5. For cost, details, and registration, visit greenvillerec.com/event/kids-night-out-february-2024.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey – The Greatest Show On Earth opens at 7 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. This reimagined, animal-free, immersive family entertainment experience includes an aerial and acrobatic spectacle, the Criss-Cross Trapeze, bike stunts, comedy, music and more. For details and tickets, visit bonsecoursarena.com/events/detail/ringling-bros-and-barnum-bailey.

Valentines Viewing is Feb. 9 at PARI. Overnight packages are available. The Rosette Nebula in Monoceros the Unicorn shines like a celestial bouquet while the Heart and Soul nebula in Cassiopeia the Queen remind us of love and affection. For details, visit pari.edu/shop/tickets/event-tickets/evening-at-pari.

Saturday, Feb. 10

Mini Makers: Tooltime Tots is at 9 a.m. at TR Makers Co. Recommended for ages 2 – 5. The cost is $10. Explore the five imagination stations and participate in making an art creation that has been tailored for this topic. Each of the stations and activities helps to build on the four core goals of the Mini Makers program, which include encouraging creative play, social interactions and community building, educational development, along with developing fine and gross motor skills. This class is also a great opportunity for grown-ups to connect with their little one. For details and registration, visit trmakersco.org/product/mm-s24-k2.

Wonder Club: Fun with Frosting Cupcake Decorating is at TCMU-Greenville. Young bakers will learn cupcake decorating techniques including how to pipe icing. Students will take home the Valentine-themed cupcakes they decorate. This workshop is led by Christine Wiethop, owner of Baking Sweet Scents. Register at tcmupstate.org/greenville/wonderclub.

Saturday Story Time is at 10 a.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. Best suited for ages 5 and younger. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Winter Chautauqua Performance: Pablo Picasso portrayed by Doug Mishler is presented by the Greenville Chautauqua Society. Admission is free. Today’s performance is at Wade Hampton High School. Visit historycomesalive.org.

Dragons Love Parties, a workshop for grades K5 – 5 is 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. The cost is $40 each. For details and registration information, visit cart.scchildrenstheatre.org/86602/86695.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey – The Greatest Show On Earth is presented at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. This reimagined, animal-free, immersive family entertainment experience includes an aerial and acrobatic spectacle, the Criss-Cross Trapeze, bike stunts, comedy, music and more. For details and tickets, visit bonsecoursarena.com/events/detail/ringling-bros-and-barnum-bailey.

Producing New Plays & Musicals, a workshop for grades 6 – 12, is 10:30 a.m. – noon at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. The cost is $25 each. Getting a show from page to stage is a process. Talk to a playwright, Kerry Ferguson (“D Is For Dance Party”), about how she writes and develops a script as well as how to get it produced. Katie O’Kelly will also share insight from her producing new works such as “Hadestown.” For details and registration, visit cart.scchildrenstheatre.org/86602/86940.

Toddler Time is at 10:30 a.m. at the Upcountry History Museum. Register online. For details, visit upcountryhistory.org.

Saturday Safari: Measuring Up is at the Greenville Zoo. Learn about the unique sizes of animals through crafts, activities, and an animal encounter. For details and registration, visit greenvillezoo.com/180/Saturday-Safari-5-7.

Family Funday Papier Mache Donuts is 1 – 4 p.m. at Spartanburg Art Museum. For details, visit spartanburgartmuseum.org/artschoolclasses.

The Spartanburg Youth Theatre presents Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.” at 2 and 6 p.m. at the Chapman Cultural Center. Tickets are $15 each with a 15 percent discount for groups of five or more. Most enjoyed by ages 6 and older. View content advisory and buy tickets at spartanburgyouththeatre.com/upcomingproduction or call 864-582-ARTS (2787).

Teens Play: Taylor Swift Bingo is at 3 p.m. at the Inman Library. Ages 12 – 18. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Sunday, Feb. 11

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey – The Greatest Show On Earth is presented at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. This reimagined, animal-free, immersive family entertainment experience includes an aerial and acrobatic spectacle, the Criss-Cross Trapeze, bike stunts, comedy, music and more. For details and tickets, visit bonsecoursarena.com/events/detail/ringling-bros-and-barnum-bailey.

The Spartanburg Youth Theatre presents Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.” at 2 p.m. at the Chapman Cultural Center. Tickets are $15 each with a 15 percent discount for groups of five or more. Most enjoyed by ages 6 and older. View content advisory and buy tickets at spartanburgyouththeatre.com/upcomingproduction or call 864-582-ARTS (2787).

Monday, Feb. 12

LEGO Explorers is at 4:30 p.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

“Not Quite Narwhal,” a Tell-Me-a-Story-Theatre show is at 10 and 11 a.m. at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. For details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org/tell-me-a-story-theatre-2.

Tell Me About It Tuesday is at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Greenville Zoo. Included with admission. For details, visit greenvillezoo.com.

Step Afrika! performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Peace Center. For tickets, visit peacecenter.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

STEM Story Time for ages 5 and younger is at 10 a.m. at the Spartanburg Science Center. The program is free. Register online at spartanburgsciencecenter.org/stem-storytime.

Hora del Cuento en Español is at 10 a.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Toddler Story Time is at 10:30 a.m. at the Boiling Springs Library. Ages birth – 3. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Thursday, Feb. 15

Preschool Story Time is at 10 a.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. Ages 3 – 5. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Friday, Feb. 16

Switch-a-Roos Consignment Sale is at the Greenville Convention Center. For details, visit switcharoosconsignment.com.

Mother Goose on the Loose is at 11 a.m. at the Hughes Main Library. Admission is free, but attendance is limited, so please pick up a free ticket at the desk. Nursery rhymes take center stage in this program for babies and toddlers ages 1 – 24 months and their grownups. Maximum of three children per adult caregiver. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org/event-series/mother-goose-on-the-loose. This program is also offered at some GCLS branch locations.

Afternoon Explorations: For the Love of STEM is 1:30 – 5 p.m. at Roper Mountain Science Center. For details and tickets, visit ropermountain.org.

Starry Nights programs are at Roper Mountain Science Center. “Magic Globe” is at 4:30 p.m., “Astronaut” is at 6 p.m. and “Black Holes” is at 7:30 p.m. Advance ticket purchases are required. For details, visit ropermountain.org.

Bilingual Story Time is at 4:30 p.m. at the Hughes Main Library. Cuentos bilingües en inglés y español para niños 7 años y menores acompañados por un adulto. Llame al 864-242-5000, ext. 2634 para más informatión. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org.

Kids Night Out: Penguin Rave is 6 – 9 p.m. at Slater Hall. Grades K5 – 5. For cost, details, and registration, visit greenvillerec.com/event/kids-night-out-february-2024-sh-2.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits play at 7:05 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. For tickets, visit swamprabbits.com.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Switch-a-Roos Consignment Sale is at the Greenville Convention Center. For details, visit switcharoosconsignment.com.

Family Fun Day is 10 a.m. – noon at the Upcountry History Museum. For details, visit upcountryhistory.org.

“Not Quite Narwhal,” a Tell-Me-a-Story-Theatre show is at 10:30 a.m. at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. For details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org/tell-me-a-story-theatre-2.

Free Family Saturday is 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Spartanburg Science Center. For details, visit spartanburgsciencecenter.org/events.

The Lunar New Year Festival is noon – 7 p.m. at Sum Bar in Greenville. The event includes food, dragon dance, craft station and more. Visit eatsumbar.com/home//lunar-new-year-festival.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits play at 7:05 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. For tickets, visit swamprabbits.com.

Sunday, Feb. 18

Switch-a-Roos Consignment Sale is at the Greenville Convention Center. For details, visit switcharoosconsignment.com.

The Frostbite Races – 10K, 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run – are at the Lelia Patterson Center in Fletcher, North Carolina. For details and registration, visit idaph.net/frostbite.

Monday, Feb. 19

School’s Out – Greenville County Schools President's Day class for grades K5 – 5, is 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. The cost is $55 each. For details, visit cart.scchildrenstheatre.org/86602/86698.

Celebrate President’s Day at TCMU. Both locations are open for Kid's Day Out from 9 a.m. – noon. For details and registration, visit tcmupstate.org/greenville/kidsdayout.

Paws & Wings Art Camp is 9 a.m. – noon at Yellowbobbypins Art Camp. Ages 5 – 10. The cost is $50. Visit yellowbobbypins.com.

Roller Time Skating Academy’s Presidents Day Skate Camp is 9 a.m. – noon at Roller Time Family Skate Center in Piedmont. The event is for students in grades K4 – 5 and the cost is $35 each. For details and registration, visit rollertimefsc.com/rtfsc-piedmont.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Mini Makers: Tiny Town is at 9 a.m. at TR Makers Co. Recommended for ages 2 – 5. The cost is $10. Explore the five imagination stations and participate in making an art creation that has been tailored for this topic. Each of the stations and activities helps to build on the four core goals of the Mini Makers program, which include encouraging creative play, social interactions and community building, educational development, along with developing fine and gross motor skills. This class is also a great opportunity for grown-ups to connect with their little one. For details and registration, visit trmakersco.org/product/mm-s24-k3.

Toddler Time is at 10:30 a.m. at the Upcountry History Museum. Register online. For details, visit upcountryhistory.org.

Tell Me About It Tuesday is at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Greenville Zoo. Included with admission. For details, visit greenvillezoo.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Toddler Story Time is at 10:30 a.m. at the Boiling Springs Library. Ages birth – 3. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Bilingual story time in Russian is at 11 a.m. at the Landrum Library. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Mini Makers: Snowstorm in a Jar is at 4 p.m. at the Middle Tyger Library. Open to the first 20 participants. Ages 6 – 12. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Teen Play: Giant Games is at 4:30 p.m. at the Spartanburg Main Library. Ages 12 – 18. See details at spartanburglibraries.org.

Thursday, Feb. 22

Preschool Story Time is at 10 a.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. Ages 3 – 5. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits play at 7:05 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. For tickets, visit swamprabbits.com.

Friday, Feb. 23

Mother Goose on the Loose is at 11 a.m. at the Hughes Main Library. Admission is free, but attendance is limited, so please pick up a free ticket at the desk. Nursery rhymes take center stage in this program for babies and toddlers ages 1 – 24 months and their grownups. Maximum of three children per adult caregiver. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org/event-series/mother-goose-on-the-loose. This program is also offered at some GCLS branch locations.

Starry Nights programs are at Roper Mountain Science Center. “Magic Globe” is at 4:30 p.m., “Astronaut” is at 6 p.m. and “Black Holes” is at 7:30 p.m. Advance ticket purchases are required. For details, visit ropermountain.org.

Bilingual Story Time is at 4:30 p.m. at the Hughes Main Library. Cuentos bilingües en inglés y español para niños 7 años y menores acompañados por un adulto. Llame al 864-242-5000, ext. 2634 para más informatión. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org.

“Pinkalicious the Musical” is presented at 7 p.m. at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. For tickets and details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Saturday Story Time is at 10 a.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. Best suited for ages 5 and younger. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

“Pinkalicious the Musical” is presented at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. For tickets and details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org.

Lollipops Concert: The Really Awful Musicians is at 10 a.m. at the Hughes Main Library and at 11:30 a.m. at the Greer Library. This is a story-based performance featuring the Greenville Symphony Orchestra and South Carolina Children's Theatre’s Traysie Amick. Best for ages 3 – 8. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org.

Evening of Hope Gala is at the Greenville Convention Center. The largest annual fundraiser for Project Hope Foundation raises funds to help provide a lifespan of autism services across the Upstate of South Carolina and Greenwood. The evening includes a silent auction, Heads or Tails game, raffle, cocktail hour, guest speakers, dinner, and a dance party hosted by DJ Sha. For tickets and details, visit projecthopesc.org/eoh.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits play at 7:05 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. For tickets, visit swamprabbits.com.

Sunday, Feb. 25

“Pinkalicious the Musical” is presented at 2 and 4:30 p.m. at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. The 4:30 p.m. show is a “pay what you can” performance. Those tickets go on sale Feb. 15. For tickets and details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits play at 3:05 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. For tickets, visit swamprabbits.com.

Monday, Feb. 26

Bookish Book Club: “Anne of West Philly” is at 4:30 p.m. at the Spartanburg Main Library. The first 20 children, ages 10 – 12 to sign up will receive a free copy of the book to keep, along with some fun book swag. See details at spartanburglibraries.org.

Teen Crash Course: Script Writing is at 4:30 p.m. at the Spartanburg Main Library. Ages 12 – 18. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

LEGO Explorers is at 4:30 p.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Homeschool Day is at Conestee Nature Preserve. For details and registration, visit conesteepreserve.org/events.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Tell Me About It Tuesday is at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Greenville Zoo. Included with admission. For details, visit greenvillezoo.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

STEM Story Time for ages 5 and younger is at 10 a.m. at the Spartanburg Science Center. The program is free. Register online at spartanburgsciencecenter.org/stem-storytime.

Toddler Story Time is at 10:30 a.m. at the Boiling Springs Library. Ages birth – 3. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Thursday, Feb. 29

Teen Art Club: Figure Drawing is at 4 p.m. at the Boiling Springs Library. Ages 12 – 18. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Family Craft Night: Dog vs. Cat is 5 – 7 p.m. (drop in) at the Five Forks Library. Visit greenvillelibrary.org.

