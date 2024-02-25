February 25th, 2024 FORECAST: Sunny Sunday
Meteorologist Taylor Cox shows temperatures in the 70s and sunny again today.
Samsung announced today that it will publicly display its Galaxy Ring for the first time at MWC in Barcelona. The company teased the ring at its Unpacked event in January. It'll also show off its Galaxy AI.
Ford is readying shipments of its free Tesla NACS adapters, which will allow Mach-E and F-150 Lightning owners to charge on the Supercharger network.
The price for a flawless complexion doesn't have to be high — not even for celebs.
The U.S. Mint has historically only produced images of the people receiving the Congressional Gold Medal.
Draymond Green knows all about tough guy stuff.
Brown has delivered the two best receiving seasons in franchise history since the 2022 trade.
A 1994 Rover 620 Si saloon, mechanical twin to the fifth-generation Honda Accord, found in an English wrecking yard.
Fans say it's as accurate as the high-end equipment used in wine cellars and cigar humidors, and it's only $8.
We've reviewed the best cash-back cards available today that we believe can offer maximum savings on the purchases you make most often.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
The American Express Gold Card is an excellent option for travelers who want to maximize their food spending at home and away.
Everything you need to know about the talk show host's upcoming documenatry.
The Ineos Fusilier is slightly smaller than the Grenadier, but will bring electric off-roading and the brand's signature vintage style.
Shoppers say this No. 1 bestselling shower squeegee is extremely well-made and actually 'heavy duty.'
Everyone hates MLB's new uniforms, from top to bottom.
With the European Commission set to rule on Spotify's complaint focused on competition in the streaming music market, there are hints that the ruling will not be in Apple's favor. This week, the Financial Times reported the EC will issue its first-ever fine against the tech giant for allegedly breaking EU law over competition in the streaming music market. In a statement shared with media today, Apple argued against the idea that Spotify has been harmed by any anticompetitive practices on its part.
One of 8Bitdo's most budget-friendly controllers is on sale for an even lower price. The Ultimate C controller has dropped to almost a record low.
Wendy Williams stepped back from the spotlight after concerns about her health. Here's what we now know.
A production version of the Renault 4 EV was spotted out testing. The spy photos show it retains the concept's retro looks.
Google Chrome is getting a new AI writing generator today. At its core, this Gemini-powered tool is essentially the existing "Help me write" feature from Gmail, but extended to the entire web and powered by one of Google's latest Gemini AI models. To get started, head to the Chrome settings menu and look for the "Experimental AI" page.