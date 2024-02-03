February 3rd Weather Forecast
There are rain chances in the forecast both days this weekend, with slightly cooler temperatures Sunday.
Also on mega markdown: the beloved Bissell Little Green for under $100, a queen-sized memory foam mattress for under $130, real white gold-plated jewelry for just $20, and more.
Score almost 50% off the nifty Bluetooth FM transmitter that's loved by 20,000+ shoppers. It's one of Amazon's hidden gems!
Apple's Series 9 Apple Watch is deeply discounted at Best Buy today. Both the 41mm and 45mm GPS models are $100 off, bringing the prices down to $299 and $329, respectively. The Series 9 Apple Watch comes with the new Double Tap feature.
Research reveals that nature walks, kimchi and even writing by hand may have serious benefits. Here’s what to know.
Peruse these finds, from LED shoes to vinyl records — whatever you pick, just make sure it's Taylor's Version.
Apple’s Vision Pro is here — along with a solid collection of third-party launch apps. Although there are some big-name omissions, the headset already supports over a million compatible App Store apps and over 600 apps developed specifically for the “spatial computing” device.
The NHL has not sent players to the Winter Olympics since the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia.
This kit promises to make your teeth 12 levels brighter in just 10 days.
Bag these deals! Score a stunning satchel for for 75% off, a sleek crossbody for $79, a snazzy belt bag for under $85 and more.
From a donut bouquet to a heart emoji Chia pet, these gifts aren't your standard box of chocolates.
'They are so buttery soft': Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers rave about their luxe loungers — and the reasonable price.
Family sources say cocaine and fentanyl may have been found in the systems of the three men found dead at their friend's home after a Kansas City Chiefs game in early January.
From personalized prints to dainty jewelry, there's something for every recipient and budget.
It's time for music's biggest night! Here's everything you need to know.
Joel Embiid is six missed games away from being disqualified for NBA awards eligibility.
If you're in the market for a Fire TV device it's a good time to buy, as Amazon is having an early Valentine's Day sale.
Joel Embiid's timetable to return from a knee injury is unclear, leaving the 76ers and fantasy managers with problems.
Tesla and the 25 California counties that sued the automaker for mishandling hazardous waste at its facilities around the state have already reached an agreement just a few days after the lawsuit was filed.
Residents of Southern California are being warned to prepare themselves for a potentially life-threatening atmospheric river storm that is expected to arrive on Sunday that could bring flash flooding and landslides.
Luxury sports car maker Ferrari reassured investors on Thursday that its revenues and core earnings would keep growing this year, supported by a strong order book stretching across 2025.