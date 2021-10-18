February date set for Cuba Gooding Jr. Manhattan sex crimes trial

NEW YORK — The actor Cuba Gooding Jr. will face trial on sex crimes charges in February, three years after his indictment, a Manhattan judge ruled Monday.

The Oscar-winning actor appeared in Manhattan Supreme Court in person for the first time since the start of the COVID pandemic in a black suit, black boots and a black surgical mask.

Gooding, 53, is accused of unwanted touching by three women in separate encounters. He’s accused of rape in a separate Manhattan Federal Court lawsuit.

Judge Curtis Farber, citing the case’s age, denied a request from Gooding’s lawyer to wait until May to hold the trial.

“This case has been on my calendar for two years going on three years,” Farber said. “This is a firm trial date, and it has to go.”

Gooding declined to speak with reporters. Seated alone in the courtroom’s second row before the hearing, he witnessed a man plead guilty to attempted murder. He covertly left the building via a back exit.