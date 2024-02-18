February days filled with birthdays, editing, and looking for a lost puzzle piece

It’s another sunshiny February day with the temperatures above freezing. Yesterday, I hung the laundry out on the wash lines to dry. Once again, I was able to bring it all in and fold it and put it away the same day. I don’t remember ever having this many days in February that laundry could be dried outside the same day. I am sure we will see plenty of winter weather yet.

I was hoping to take advantage of the weather yet and clean my windows. Time will tell if I get that far.

It’s so quiet here this morning. Daughter Loretta and her little boys aren’t here. Daughter Verena went over to their house this morning at 4 a.m. to help Loretta out while Dustin goes to work.

My plans are to go through the manuscript of my upcoming cookbook. My editors sent it to me to edit some of the recipes. I never knew how specific you have to be with a recipe until I made my first cookbook. Growing up cooking at a young age with it just being a normal part of life, I never understood that not everyone grows up with that knowledge. My editors are very patient, understanding, and so easy to work with that it makes it easier for me.

Tomorrow, February 14, is granddaughter Andrea’s second birthday. She had a check up at the doctor, and they ordered a little boot for her to wear, so they don’t have to cast her foot. Hopefully she won’t be able to figure out how to get it off. She just doesn’t understand that she’s not allowed to walk on it much.

Saturday evening, our family attended a birthday supper for son Joseph’s special friend Grace. She had a delicious meal for us consisting of pulled pork (roasted that day) and all the trimmings, potato casserole, potato salad, strawberry cheesecake, rhubarb and pumpkin pies, and cake and ice cream. We spent the evening playing games.

On Sunday, Joe and I were home all day. None of the married children came over, so we mostly just rested. Daughter Verena and her special friend Daniel Ray attended church at his cousin’s baptismal services.

The one-thousand-piece puzzle we recently put together had a piece missing, so I couldn’t glue it or frame it yet. I had given up ever finding the missing piece. Well, Saturday evening I put on one of my sweaters. I happened to reach in my sweater pocket, and lo and behold, there was the missing piece. I thought that with having 12 grandchildren here often while we were putting the puzzle together that maybe one of them might’ve taken a piece and lost it somehow. And of all things it was me that had “lost” the piece.

A great big thank you to Marietta from Kentucky for sending the box of goodies for my grandchildren. They can’t wait to come to Grandma’s house to play with her new toys. What a thoughtful and kind deed. May God bless you! This will be hours of entertainment for them.

February 9 was also a special day for a special friend. My friend Ruth celebrated her 67th birthday. We wish you many more happy, healthy years, Ruth!

God’s blessings to all!

Mom’s Oatmeal Pie1/2 cup butter3/4 cup brown sugar2 eggs3/4 cup light corn syrup3/4 cup rolled oats1/2 cup nut meats1 (9-inch) unbaked pie shellPreheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt butter, then cream sugar, butter, and eggs together. Add corn syrup, rolled oats, and nut meats and mix. Pour into pie shell. Bake for 45 minutes to an hour or until set.

Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife, and mother of eight. Her two cookbooks, The Essential Amish Cookbook and Amish Family Recipes, are available wherever books are sold. Readers can write to Eicher at Lovina’s Amish Kitchen, P.O. Box 234, Sturgis, MI 49091 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply); or email LovinasAmishKitchen@MennoMedia.org and your message will be passed on to her to read. She does not personally respond to emails.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Amish Kitchen: Lovina celebrates many birthdays in February