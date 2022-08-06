February fatal crash leads to DUI manslaughter charge for man with long suspended license

ATLANTIS — A Lantana-area man is facing a vehicular homicide charge following his arrest this week in connection to a February crash that killed his passenger.

Victor Lopez Rios, 52, was taken into custody Sunday on charges of DUI manslaughter and of driving without a license causing death. He remained in custody at the Palm Beach County Jail on Friday with his bail set at $90,000, jail records show.

Circuit Court Judge Sarah Shullman assigned Rios a public defender, according to court records. As a matter of policy, the Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office does not comment on active cases.

Investigators say Rios was involved in a fatal collision the night of Feb. 8 at Lantana Road and Seminole Drive in Atlantis. A passenger in his vehicle, Marcos Rodriguez Luna, 54, died. Luna and Rios lived at the same address, according to Rios' arrest report.

Investigators say Rios violated the right of way of another vehicle when he attempted to turn left onto Seminole from westbound Lantana. His pickup crossed into the path of an eastbound Toyota Camry.

A police officer noted that Rios had the smell of alcohol on his breath, the arrest report said. When asked if he had anything to drink, Rios reportedly said he had two beers.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy assigned to conduct a DUI investigation noted the Rios' eyes appeared to be glassy, watery and bloodshot, the report said. Rios was treated at Delray Medical Center for injuries from the crash. The report did not say whether anyone in the Toyota was injured.

Rios' license expired in 2008, the report said.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Man, 52, faces DUI manslaughter in fatal February crash in Atlantis