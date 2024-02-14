February is Feline 'Fix By Five' Awareness Month - knowing when to spay or neuter

Q: When should my new kitten be spayed? The vet wants to do it now, but she’s only 4 months old! Is that safe?

Your veterinarian is up to date on the latest recommendations for spaying and neutering kittens, and your question is timely because February is Feline Fix By Five Awareness Month. That’s “fix” as in spay or neuter by 5 months of age.

Kittens are precocious, and females can go into heat as early as 4 months old. Spaying them before sexual maturity not only prevents kittens having kittens, but also curbs certain health and behavior problems. Spaying greatly reduces the risk of mammary cancer in cats and spaying and neutering also reduce the incidence of aggression, territorial marking, and the loud yowling by females in heat.

People are often surprised to learn that kittens can be spayed or neutered when they are as young as 6 weeks if they weigh at least 2 pounds. And there are advantages to performing the surgery at a young age: Kittens are resilient, and they can bounce back from a surgery that would be more physically stressful for an older kitten or adult cat. Young kittens require less anesthesia as well because the procedure takes less time to perform.

Multiple studies have shown that kittens spayed at a young age had no negative differences in skeletal, physical, or behavioral development. Shelters with early kitten spay and neuter programs can place kittens at a younger age — when they’re still super cute — and they don’t have to worry that those kittens won’t be altered in time to prevent “oops” litters. The practice is supported by the American Association of Feline Practitioners, the Association of Shelter Veterinarians, the American Veterinary Medical Association, and the American Animal Hospital Association, so your veterinarian is in good company.

PET BUZZ

Mixed breed is top farm dog

Skippy, a 4-year-old herding dog mix whose primary job is to move beef cattle on Donald and Laura Adams’ farm in Georgia, was named 2024 Farm Dog of the Year. The blend of border collie, Australian shepherd and Catahoula dog came to live with the Adams’ after Donald was paralyzed from the neck down in an accident. He regained the ability to walk using two canes, but Skippy’s contribution to running the farm during and after his recovery was essential.

“Being able to keep the cows and having something for me to live for every day … she has contributed to that immensely,” he said in a press release.

Skippy was a gift from P.H.A.R.M. Dog USA, which supports farmers and farm family members with physical, cognitive, or illness-related disabilities. The $5,000 prize money and a year’s supply of Pro-Plan dog food was provided by Nestle-Purina PetCare.

Three regional runners-up and a People’s Choice Pup were Cinco, from Utah; Meg, from West Virginia; Fancy, from Missouri; and Casper, from Georgia.

Finches make best choice for first bird pet

Are you a birdie beginner? Don’t jump into parrothood right away. Finches are a better choice for newbies. They are flashy, fast-moving, and fun to watch, but know that they prefer you to look at but not handle them. Finches are social, so buy two or more, and provide a large cage with plenty of room for flight. Look for zebra, society, or Gouldian finches, all known for attractive colors and patterns.

Options for handling your pet's remains

People who are facing the loss of a pet may wonder about the best way to handle their animal’s remains. Options include burial at a pet cemetery or at home (if local ordinances permit) or cremation with return of the ashes. The International Association of Pet Cemeteries and Crematories can provide information to help decide: iaopc.com/page/faq.

Do you have a pet question? Send it to askpetconnection@gmail.com or visit Facebook.com/DrMartyBecker. Pet Connection is produced by veterinarian Dr. Marty Becker, journalist Kim Campbell Thornton, and dog trainer/behavior consultant Mikkel Becker. ©2024 Andrews McMeel Syndication.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Pet Connection: February is Feline Fix By Five Awareness Month