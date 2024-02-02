February’s first cold front will bring storms, more cool weather in the 50s next week

Following a bout of clear skies and pleasantly cool temperatures, another cold front, accompanied by possibly strong thunderstorms, will push through South Florida on Sunday. That will bring more cool weather that will likely linger for most of next week.

By Saturday morning, most of the region will see clear skies with high temperatures in the low 70s and low temperatures in the 50s in most areas.

A line of strong thunderstorms is then forecast to move through the Gulf of Mexico before making its way across South Florida, likely dumping storms anywhere from late Sunday morning to Sunday evening, said Robert Garcia, a senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

Behind the storms is the cold front, which is expected to surge through the region on Sunday night.

“The cold front is kind of like a big bulldozer,” Garcia said. “And so this (the storms) is the stuff that’s gathered ahead of the bulldozer.”

The cold front, coupled with the expected rain, will bring temperatures down to the lower 60s and 50s on Sunday night, with highs on Monday not punching above the lower 70s.

Similarly, on Tuesday, most areas “will struggle to get much above 70,” Garcia said, with the chilliest day being Wednesday, featuring temperatures in the low- to mid-50s in suburban areas and upper 50s and lower 60s near the coast.

Temperatures will then begin to gradually warm on Thursday and Friday. Until then, South Floridians can keep their sweaters and extra blankets unfurled — and perhaps a poncho and umbrella for Sunday, too.