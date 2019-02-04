February freebies: Your monthly guide to food specials, meal deals and more

February is filled with sweet and carb-heavy deals and freebies.

Welcome to USA TODAY's February guide of free food, meal deals, made-up food holidays and other savings.

One of the month's biggest deal days is Feb. 6 with National Frozen Yogurt Day, followed by a two-fer Feb. 9 with National Pizza Day and National Bagel Day.

Pancake fans waiting for IHOP's Free Pancake Day, which in recent years was held in late February, will have to wait a little longer. The annual pancake giveaway is set for March 12, the company announced.

Here are the deals, big days and ongoing specials, available at participating locations. To be on the safe side, always check with your closest location before heading out. Also, some will require you to have a restaurant's app or be signed up for emails.

Bookmark this page because it'll be updated frequently with more specials.

Limited-time offers

7-Eleven: Through Feb. 12, get a small cup of Chips Ahoy Hot Chocolate or any other hot beverage for $1 at participating stores. According to the convenience store chain, the limited-edition flavor is “a combination of fresh-baked cookies and warm hot chocolate.”

IHOP: For a limited time at participating locations, get all-you-can-eat pancakes with any breakfast combo or get just the pancakes for $4.99. Dine-in and buttermilk pancakes only. Some exclusions apply and this offer isn't valid with senior and kids meals.

Jack in the Box: For a limited time, get $1 medium seasoned curly fries with the restaurant’s mobile app. On the menu section of the app, select “app exclusives” and add fries to your cart.

Red Lobster: Lobsterfest is back for a limited time and the seafood chain has its largest selection of lobster dishes available all year.

Subway: Through Wednesday, Feb. 6 or while supplies last, get $3 off any $3 order with a purchase through the Subway app when you pay with PayPal. According to the fine print, it's "limited to the first 50,000 to save the offer."

Wendy’s: Monday, Feb. 4 is the last day of Wendy’s free Baconator promotion with DoorDash. With a minimum $10 purchase, use promo code FREEBACONATOR when checking out at DoorDash to get a free Baconator and free delivery.

Feb. 4-11: BJ's Restaurants' deal

This week-long deal starts the day after the Super Bowl, a day commonly known as Super Sick Monday.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse is teaming up with DoorDash and giving away Chocolate Chunk Pizookie desserts and free delivery on food orders $19.95 or more. For the free dessert, use promo code PIZOOKIE on orders placed on the chain's website or mobile app. A code isn't needed for free delivery and exclusions apply.

Learn more at www.bjsrestaurants.com/supersick.

We know you’re feeling the pain after the Big Game. Will $0 Delivery Fee with any $19.95 purchase help? How about a FREE Chocolate Chunk Pizookie too? Use code PIZOOKIE to get yours, order now with @DoorDash. Valid through 2/11. https://t.co/SWZLLy2O17 pic.twitter.com/VhqSiympfh — BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse (@bjsrestaurants) February 4, 2019

Feb. 5: Lunar New Year

Panda Express: The chain is giving away red envelopes Tuesday, Feb. 5, which contain coupons for free items like a free chicken egg roll. This offer is while supplies last. Find other ways to celebrate the Lunar New Year at www.pandaexpress.com.

Giving and receiving Red Envelopes is the highlight of #LunarNewYear. Join us in stores Tuesday, Feb. 5 to receive one of your very own. Find a 🐼: https://t.co/jIJzdHHBrZ #PandaLNY pic.twitter.com/nvUUnguNvh — Panda Express (@PandaExpress) February 2, 2019

P.F. Chang's: The chain's Year of the Pig celebration starts Tuesday, Feb. 5 and each day through March 25, they will feature three Year of the Pig hand-crafted cocktails. One of the limited-time drinks is served in a bacon and sugar-rimmed glass. Dine-in and get a limited-edition Fortune-Telling Pig that "once placed in the palm of the hand, reveals your hidden secrets," according to a news release. Learn more about the signs of the Zodiac and about P.F. Chang's special drinks and menu items at www.chinesenewyear.com.