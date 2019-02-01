Your February Horoscope, Revealed

Cancer

June 21 to July 22

Keep your chin up, Cancer. The Mars-Pluto square on February 1st may try your patience, but you’ve built up an excellent shell to protect you. This square could create tension at the office while Mars your personal career planet opposes Pluto, your person planet of entertainment and fun! If your co-workers invite you out on the town for after work drinks, pull a crab and skip it! If you can’t avoid the workplace that day, steel yourself for any odd office behavior. On the fourth, we enter a new moon in Aquarius. If you haven’t had time to exercise your brain lately, this is a great day to get invested in a new skill or study! Break out of the norm and pick up a new hobby to even out your edges. You’ve got a great sense of tact, so if you bite your tongue, you’ll save your weekend. Mercury, your personal planet of spirituality sextiles with Mars on February seventh, helping you to see the bigger picture and how your work fits into that. It’s a great day to plan a vacation or talk about where you want to go next! You’ll be considering how to innovate at work from the eleventh to the fourteenth when Mars and Uranus conjoin. Make the most of it by writing every wild idea down, and screen-capping every inspirational image that comes your way. Get organized on the 19th, when the moon is full in Virgo. The Sun moves from your eighth house to your ninth on the twentieth, helping you to tap into your philosophical side.

Ariel Davis.