Your February Horoscope, Revealed

The month begins on a tense note with a Mars-Pluto
square. Everyone should watch what they say and how they react to each other on February first. But have no fear, relief is on the way. Communicative Mercury will sextile fiery Mars on the Feb 7th helping everyone to talk about their needs and intentions. The sun and Jupiter will also sextile on this day bringing an energy of positivity and open-mindedness. Change-making Uranus will conjoin with ambitious Mars from the Feb 11th to 14th. How will you tap into your creativity and make your dreams a reality? Dreamy Neptune conjuncts charming Venus on February 17th, putting us in the mood to treat ourselves. If you go shopping, make sure that you don't go overboard — avoid creating clutter for yourself. In fact, try to get rid of one thing that you don't need, and replace it with one that will suit your needs best! Virgo's full moon on the nineteenth will help us to get organized. We enter Pisces season on the twentieth, helping us to tap into our introspective sides. Mars will sextile with the sun on the twenty-seventh, creating a positive, energetic vibration.
Aquarius January 20 to February 18
Be wary of hasty
Be wary of hasty decisions at work during the beginning of the month, Aquarius. Action planet Mars will square Pluto, your personal career planet, and this will create tension. Fight against the fear of making an impulse decision on the first of the month, and you'll be better for it. A new moon begins in your sign on February 4th, inspiring you to create healthier habits for yourself. The moon is Aquarius' planetary ruler of health and work. Think of her new cycle in your sign as an open spot for a new practice. Your ruling planet Uranus dances through the sky with Mars from the 11th to the 14th. Spend these days beginning projects that you believe in. Mars will lend his innate confidence to you, and Uranus's natural powers of innovation can create great things. On February 19th, a full moon in Virgo will be helpful in creating a better schedule for your new healthy habits. Download an app, create a plan and make yourself accountable. If you're single, making the first move will work in your favor on the 27th. Spicy Mars will sextile the sun, your personal planet of love. If you're in a relationship, it's a great day to start enjoying a new Netflix series together, while hiding from the cold. Mars will do its part to help you heat things up. Hilda Palafox.
Pisces February 19 to March 20
Exercising patience will take you far, Pisces. A Mars-Pluto square on the first day of February can bring up
Exercising patience will take you far, Pisces. A Mars-Pluto square on the first day of February can bring up conversations about cash, but if you want them to be fruitful, you'll be best advised to table them for later. Mars is your personal planetary ruler of cash flow, while Pluto rules rebirth. If you have any big thoughts that you need to be heard, wait until the 7th when he forms a sweet sextile with Mercury. Mercury helps to manage your home and family life, so if your money matters are focused on creating more harmony there, you'll be free and clear. Mars works with Uranus from February 11th to the 14th, bringing about new ways for you to think about your earning potential. A new moon in Aquarius will arrive on the 4th helping to inspire new projects. See where it takes you on the 19th when your planetary ruler of creativity is full in Virgo. If you can channel your ambitions into an organized flow, you may be on to your next big idea. The sun enters your sign on the 20th helping you to improve your healthy habits. Mars works with the sun on the 27th to help you make your money go further when you invest in your well being. Rachel Jo.
Aries March 21 to April 19
It pays to be extra tactful on February 1st when Mars and Pluto
It pays to be extra tactful on February 1st when Mars and Pluto square each other. You could form a better understanding of how you earn on the third when Venus enters Capricorn. Your personal planet of love and money is going to be taking as many lessons as she can from this sign, so take note. On Feb 7th, your confidence will increase when Mercury sextiles with Mars. Your planetary ruler is going to assist Mercury by enhancing your health and work - if you're fighting a slump - this will be an excellent pick-me-up! If you thrive on change, make sure you've got your ducks in a row from the eleventh to the fourteenth. Your ruling planet Mars will be moving in tandem with Uranus helping to stir up your world. After the fourteenth, Mars will move into your house of finances, helping you to sharpen your intuition in money matters. The sun, your personal planet of creativity and entertainment enters your twelfth house of spirituality on the twentieth. If you find new ways to look inward, keep an open mind! On Feb 27th, Mars will sextile the sun. These two planets will give you the extra oomph you need to head into March. Celia Jacobs.
Taurus April 20 to May 20
Watch for short tempers at the beginning of the month when Mars
Watch for short tempers at the beginning of the month when Mars squares Pluto. When your personal planet of spirituality clashes with your planetary ruler of love, you could find yourself having major personality clashes with your partner or anyone you might be seeing. Try not to get hung up on tiny details, and wait for a different day to get into philosophical debates. Venus, your planetary ruler, helps to smooth out the rough edges on the 3rd as she moves into your ninth house of expansion. When Venus enters this house, she contributes to bring beauty and charm to this aspect of your life. How can you expand your personal philosophy or education? Pick up some books you've been dying to try out, or borrow some from a friend. On the Feb 7th, your money planet Mercury sextiles with Mars. It's important to watch how you spend on this day, as the action planet can fire up the itch to whip out your credit card at a moment's notice. The messenger planet moves into Pisces on February 10th, helping you to make more intuitive decisions when it comes to cash. Mars will conjunct Uranus, your personal planet of career from the February 11th to the 14th helping you contemplate to how your job affects your inner peace. The fiery action planet will enter Taurus on the the 14th, increasing your energy and mental fortitude. The sun, your personal planet of home and family life enters your house of friendship on the 20th! You've been focusing on your career for the first chunk of the month, it's time to let loose with friends. Cachetejack.
Gemini May 21 to June 20
You could have a push-me/pull-me day on the first when Mars and Pluto square, Gemini. Our action planet is going to be shaking things up with your personal planet of home and family life. Temper your reactions to your family members to help manage any potential stressors. You’ve got a natural gift for communication, if you add a little empathy, you’ll come out smelling like a rose. If you’ve got a
financial goal in mind, tap into Aquarius's mindset on the fourth when the moon begins a new cycle. It's a great day to dive into a good book, or start researching a topic that's piqued your interest (you never know where these information highways can take you!). Your ruling planet Mercury will sextile Mars on the seventh, helping to bring any projects that you've been talking up to life! On the eighteenth, Mercury conjoins with Pluto, the planetary keeper of secrets. If you're trying to get the hot gossip out of someone, it will be like taking candy from a baby. Use your newfound detective skills for good, not evil. On the 19th, we have a full moon in Virgo. When a full moon is in this sign, it assists us with more mercurial details. Geminis will be focused on how to keep the most accurate track of their numbers. You finish the month on a high note when the sun and Mercury conjoin on the 29th. Let the sun's rays help magnify your gift of gab. Amber Vittoria.
Cancer June 21 to July 22
Keep your chin up, Cancer. The Mars-Pluto square on February 1st may try your patience, but you've built up an excellent shell to protect you. This square could create tension at the office while Mars your personal career planet opposes Pluto, your person planet of entertainment and fun! If your co-workers invite you out on the town for after work drinks, pull a crab and skip it! If you can't avoid the workplace that day, steel yourself for any odd office behavior. On the fourth, we enter a new moon in Aquarius. If you haven't had time to exercise your brain lately, this is a great day to get invested in a new skill or study! Break out of the norm and pick up a new hobby to even out your edges. You've got a great sense of tact, so if you bite your tongue, you'll save your weekend. Mercury, your personal planet of spirituality sextiles with Mars on February seventh, helping you to see the bigger picture and how your work fits into that. It's a great day to plan a vacation or talk about where you want to go next! You'll be considering how to innovate at work from the eleventh to the fourteenth when Mars and Uranus conjoin. Make the most of it by writing every wild idea down, and screen-capping every inspirational image that comes your way. Get organized on the 19th, when the moon is full in Virgo. The Sun moves from your eighth house to your ninth on the twentieth, helping you to tap into your philosophical side. Ariel Davis.
Ariel Davis. More
Leo July 23 to August 22
The Mars-Pluto square of February first will have you watching out for raised tempers, Leo. Your natural charm can calm anyone down — try to use that energy at home as Pluto is your personal planetary ruler of home and family life. If a family member wants something to change, hear them out before breaking out the toolbox. Sometimes, people just need to speak and be heard rather than spring into action. Your financial planet Mercury forms a sextile with the action planet Mars on February 7th. What kind of
money moves do you want to make this year? Take a small step in the right direction on this day. Meanwhile Uranus, your personal planet of love, is cooking up something fun with Mars from February 11th to the 14th. Single or attached Leos will enjoy the fruits of these conjoined planets! If you've been too nervous to ask someone out or take things to the next level, these days will give you the confidence and spontaneity you need. Coupled-up Leos should take their partners out on adventures, and try to enjoy the moment. The sun illuminates your eighth house of other people's money on the 20th Mars will sextile the sun on the 27th helping you to make moves on your passion projects. The sun also conjoins with Mercury on the 29th aiding any financial decisions that you make. Lynnie Z.
Virgo August 23 to September 22
Tensions may rise in the bedroom on February 1st when Mars and Pluto square against each other. The action planet is your planetary ruler of sexuality, while Pluto holds sway over rebirth. This is a great day to
turn up the heat on your sex life. Mercury, your personal planet of career will sextile with Mars on the seventh, mixing business with pleasure. If you've spotted someone in your network that you'd like to get to know better, it could be a match made in heaven! If you're in a relationship, bringing your work home with you may not be a bad thing. Your planetary ruler Mercury will make his way into your seventh house of relationships on the 10th, helping you to communicate more effectively with your loved ones. Neptune, your personal planet of love will spend all of February in your seventh house as well, amplifying your affections. Mars and Uranus will conjoin from February 11th to 14th, helping you to take stock of your sexual health. The moon becomes full in your sign on the 19th giving you a special glow. You're on top of your game! Uranus is your planetary ruler of health and work, so use this time to get checked and visit your doctor. Love is in the air, so make sure that you're responsible. Simone Noronha.
Libra September 23 to October 22
If you’re in a relationship, make sure that you approach any conversations about cash with a clear head at the beginning of the month, Libra. Mars, your planetary ruler of love will square Pluto, your personal planet of money. So come to the table with options and an open mind. Have you got a
new career goal? The new moon in Aquarius on February 4th could help you to investigate roads not taken. Mercury, your personal planet of good fortune will sextile passionate Mars on the 7th, making this an excellent day for singles to find that special someone. If you're celebrating Valentine's Day this year, you might end up celebrating with someone completely unexpected. Mars and Uranus will be conjoined from the 11th to the 14th, helping to spice up your sex life. Virgo's full moon on the 19th will lend you an analytical eye when it comes to your career path. And on February 27th, Mars will sextile with the Sun making it a romantic day for both single and attached Libras. Sarah Mazzeti.
Scorpio October 23 to November 21
Make sure to be patient with yourself and others on the first, dear Scorpio. Your co-ruling planets Mars and Pluto will square each other, their energies clashing. You could feel pressure to take immediate action on a task or to revamp a big project. Hold off on anything until Monday arrives and this moment passes. Communication planet Mercury will sextile with Mars on February 7th, creating a day to get the ball rolling again. Take
time to yourself at home from the 11th to the 14th when Mars and Uranus conjunct. While being a co-ruling planet, Mars also works to manage your health and work, while Uranus is in charge of home and family. Spend the off-time that you have to beautify your space, and remove anything that doesn't spark joy. If you include your family in this task, they might have some great furniture that you can use. On the 27th, you could tap into a brilliant work and life balance. Mars will sextile with the sun, your planetary ruler of career. This movement occurs on the last Wednesday of the month, perking you up for March. Kelsey Wrotten.
Sagittarius November 22 to December 21
Don’t let anyone push you around on the first of the month, Sagittarius. Sometimes,
avoiding conflict is as easy as removing yourself from the room. The situation that I speak of is the Mars and Pluto square, which will manifest itself in different ways for each sign. Pluto is the planetary ruler of your spirituality, so if you sense anyone trying to influence your core beliefs, you'll be better off not engaging. Wait for a brighter day to share your light with the world. Venus, your personal planet of work and health sashays into your second house of finances on the third. She's going to hang out there for the rest of the month helping you make decisions that affect your well being. Mercury, your personal love and career planet will sextile with fiery Mars on the 7th, helping you to make waves. Surprise your partner for an early Valentine's Day celebration — the restaurants are full on the 14th, and you'll have so much more fun if you beat the rush. If you're single, your charm will fill up your inbox with DMs! This is an excellent day at the office as well, you've got what it takes to make your next move. Kissi Ussuki.
Capricorn December 22 to January 19
Take a deep breath Capricorn, this month is all about home and family. If you’ve got some issues bottling up at home, get out of the house on February 1st — there aren't any
conversations will help things move forward. Mars, your personal ruler of home and family will square against Pluto, the planet of rebirth. If you do, gird yourself for conversations about change. When these planets are squared, the most negative properties of their essence are magnified. If you cannot avoid a discussion, ask to move it to a day when everyone is prepared to come to the table with their best selves. More comfortable days arrive on February 7th when Mars sextiles Mercury, your personal planet of health and work. These two heavenly bodies will bring the best out of each other, and you when speaking about matters of home and family. Conversations about family spending and house expenses will easy become concrete when Mars and Uranus conjoin from the 11th to the 14th. If you're seeing someone new, invite them out during Virgo's full moon on the 19th. Your love planet will help you to evaluate if they're a keeper. The month wraps up on a sweet note when Mars and the sun sextile on the twenty-seventh. Enjoy your home with your loved ones, you've worked hard on it this month! Loveis Wise.