John Palmgren, whose body was found in a Salina pond earlier this year, likely died from probable drowning, according to an autopsy report.

The body of Palmgren, 56, was found about 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at Indian Rock Park, 1300 Gypsum Ave., by a resident walking the trails. The man called the Salina Police Department to say he saw what he believed to be a person lying in the pond in the middle of the park.

Police located Palmgren, who was deceased. The department said foul play isn't suspected.

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: February Salina death ruled as 'probable drowning'