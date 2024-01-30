Will February be a snowy month for New Jersey? A look at the long-term forecast

As February draws nearer, snow enthusiasts eagerly await the possibility of a winter wonderland, historically marked as the snowiest month of the year.

The National Weather Service has provided a glimpse into the first weekend's forecast, with temperatures expected to plummet as low as 24 degrees, reaching a high of 35 degrees, accompanied by mostly dry conditions.

Meteorologist David Stark emphasized the uncertainty in the early stage of forecasting for the month. "Some flurries are expected tonight, but nothing significant," he said.

A report from the Rutgers NJ Weather Network revealed that five of the six mildest Februarys on record have occurred within the last 11 years. Last year saw New Jersey experiencing the fifth-mildest February since 1895, with temperatures averaging 38.9 degrees, 5 degrees above the 1991–2020 normal. Precipitation, however, fell below average, making it the 11th driest February in the past 129 years.

While memories of high snowfall two years ago linger, the NWS's regional office in New Jersey cautions against heightened expectations. A social media post hinted at the lack of similar conditions in the immediate future but suggested that February remains the most likely month for a major snowstorm in the region. Their message to snow fans: "Stay tuned."

Here's the total count of snow towns in the Garden State collected in the February 2022 snowstorm.

Bergenfield: 1.3 inches

Paramus: 1.2 inches

Ramsey: 4 inches

Hillsdale: 4.3 inches

Cedar Grove: 4.2 inches

Sparta: 7 inches

Wantage: 13.5 inches

New Providence: 2.5 inches

Stewartsville: 3.5 inches

With February on the horizon, snow lovers remain hopeful, waiting for the whims of winter to unfold and keeping a close eye on the evolving forecast.

