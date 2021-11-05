February trial set for ex-prosecutor charged with dealing meth

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A former Henry County prosecutor accused of dealing meth has received a Feb. 28 trial date.

Martin R. Shields, 67, was arrested Oct. 19 after being charged, in Henry Circuit Court 2, with two counts each of dealing in meth and possession of meth.

Authorities said an informant for the Henry County Area Drug Task Force was wearing audio and video recording equipment when the transactions leading to the charges took place on Oct. 1 and Oct. 14.

The informant had told investigators they had earlier been to Shields' home "on several occasions and observed methamphetamines in plain view and had been given (meth) in the past, sometimes for money and sometimes for free."

The veteran Henry County attorney was elected county prosecutor in 1982, but resigned from that position in 1984. At the time of his arrest, he was the attorney for Henry County commissioners.

Rush County Prosecutor Philip J. Caviness was been appointed special prosecutor in the case.

More recently, the Indiana Supreme Court appointed David Northam, a Ruth County judge, to preside over the Shields case.

The dealing charges against the New Castle attorney are Level 5 felonies carrying maximum six-year sentences, while the possession charges are Level 6 felonies, each with maximum 30-month prison terms.

Shields was released from the Henry County jail on the day of his arrest after posting a $25,000 surety bond and a $2,200 cash bond.

