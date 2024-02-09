February weather gets nicer before temperatures drop. Any chance of snow in Bucks County?

Bucks County residents should do all they can to enjoy these early spring-like temperatures because the forecast says they won't last long.

Temperatures in Bucks County will remain above average on Friday and through the weekend, but a shift next week will drop temperatures and bring in a slight chance of snow for the northern parts of Bucks County.

"The normal high temperatures for this time of year are about 45-46 degrees, and normal lows are about 25-26 degrees," said Patrick O'Hara, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. "For Friday and Saturday, the highs will be between 58-60 degrees, so we will be well above normal.

"Beyond that, it cools down on Sunday with highs around 52, then slips back into the 40s on Monday and the lower 40s on Tuesday."

Here's everything else to know about the incoming cold spell and who could see some snow in Bucks County.

Cold air to move in to Bucks County soon; chance of precipitation minimal

O'Hara said there is a small chance of precipitation on Saturday and a chance of showers on Sunday, but it will be all rain, due to the lingering warm temperatures.

That changes on Monday, as the weather service is forecasting a chance of rain or snow before 1 p.m.

Tuesday also packs a chance for rain or snow before 1 p.m., before becoming partly cloudy. Tuesday's temperatures are expected to reach 41 degrees.

"We don't have a complete and final picture on what will happen yet" with any snow predictions for next week, O'Hara said. "But with the rain moving up and going through, it will become cold on Tuesday; it may be cold enough for snow in northern Bucks County and Lehigh County.

"Philadelphia and southern New Jersey will get mostly rain."

Cold, dry outlook for the rest of February for Bucks County

After this mini warmup Bucks County is in line for an extended period of dry, cold weather.

"We do have advance climate predictions that go from 6-10 days, and from 8-14 days, and we're not seeing anything for that whole period," O'Hara said. "There will be blow-average temperatures through Feb. 22, and we will definitely be back to what we consider normal- to below-normal temperatures.

"But there won't be any precipitation either; it looks to just be a cooler, dryer period."

