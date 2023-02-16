FEC Complaint: New York GOP Rep. George Santos staffer posed as McCarthy aide to raise money

WASHINGTON— A staffer from George Santos' campaign posed as a top aide to House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to raise campaign funds — and kept up the front over the course of two campaign cycles, according to a complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission Wednesday.

The complaint, filed by liberal political action committee End Citizens United, alleges McCarthy's office was aware since 2021 the campaign staffer was impersonating the then-minority leader's chief of staff.

The new complaint is the latest sign of trouble for the freshman Republican from New York, who has stepped down from his committee assignments, but has doubled down on his refusal to leave Congress despite calls for his resignation.

Santos' lawyer and McCarthy's campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

What does the complaint say?

What does the complaint say?

The complaint alleges a member of Santos' campaign team solicited money under false pretenses by pretending to be McCarthy's chief of staff.

It is the third complaint End Citizens United filed with the FEC related to Santos' finances. Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., and the Campaign Legal Center also requested investigations from the FEC into his campaign funds. Those two are not related to the latest complaint.

Who filed the complaint?

U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) walks in the House Chamber during the second day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 04, 2023 in Washington, DC.

End Citizens United, a political action committee that focuses on money in politics, filed the complaint on Wednesday.

The group aims to reverse the Supreme Court's 2010 decision that determined free speech applies to corporations and allows them to give unlimited political contributions to candidates.

End Citizens United filed an additional complaint last month with the FEC that alleged Santos used a shell corporation to fund more than $700,000 in loans that he gave to his campaign.

The committee previously filed complaints against Santos with the Department of Justice and Office of Congressional Ethics.

'Fraudulent fundraising.' What is that?

Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., walks through the Capitol as the House meets for a fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

The complaint alleges that Sam Miele, who worked as a fundraiser for Santos' campaign in 2020 and 2022, sent emails and made calls soliciting money and identifying himself as McCarthy's Chief of Staff Dan Meyer. Miele would then follow up with donors using fake email addresses.

One donor contacted by Miele became suspicious and reached out to McCarthy's office to confirm the outreach. They were told by Meyer "this isn't me," according to the complaint.

End Citizens United claims Miele, on behalf of Santos' campaign, violated federal law by misrepresenting himself when soliciting campaign funds and gave the impression that McCarthy endorsed the donations.

What has been said about the allegations?

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during a news conference outside of his office at the U.S. Capitol on January 24, 2023.

According to the complaint, McCarthy's office was aware that Miele was impersonating Meyer as early as August 2021.

“When this issue came to our attention last year, I raised it with the Santos campaign and felt it was resolved to our satisfaction," Elliot Berke, McCarthy's counsel, told the New York Post.

What else is Santos accused of doing?

Santos has been in hot water for fabricating his background and lying about his finances. He is facing accusations of sexual harassment alongside investigations into his background on the federal and local levels.

