Fecal Analyzer Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type and End User, and Geography

The fecal analyzer market was valued at US$ 657. 44 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 842. 48 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3. 3% from 2020 to 2027. The growth of the fecal analyzer market is mainly attributed to the increasing incidence of colorectal cancer and implementation of screening programs, rise in geriatric population, and technological advancements in healthcare devices.

However, the challenges related to analysis and fecal analyzer handling hinder the market growth.



The degeneration of cells or tissues of body with age leads to a greater risk of chronic diseases.Elderly people are more prone to gastrointestinal diseases such as Crohn’s disease, colorectal cancer, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS); this is mainly ascribed to the changes in the composition and metabolic activities in the colonic ecosystem of aging human body.



Fecal testing enables access to the understand the physiology ofgut microbes and helps in designing treatment for IBS.

After colorectal cancer, IBS is a commonly diagnosed disease among geriatric population. ~10–20% of elderly people in the world are diagnosed with the symptoms of IBS. According to statistics from the United Nations (UN) Global Population Prospects for 2019, the world population is projected to grow by 2 billion over the next 30 years, to reach 9.7 billion by 2050 from 7.7 billion in 2019, and the world’s elderly population is already on the rise. This is expected increase the prevalence of IBS or other gastrointestinal diseases in the coming years, thereby escalating the demand for fecal analyzers.

Based on product type, the fecal analyzermarket is segmented into fully automated fecal analyzer and semi-automatic fecal analyzer.The fully automated fecal analyzer segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, and it is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The market growth of this segment is attributed to the capabilities these analyzersto simultaneously dilute, blend, extract, and suck the samples.

Based on end user, the fecal analyzer market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is further estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Brazilian Association of Intestinal Cancer Prevention, Dubai Health Authority, and World Health Organization (WHO)are among the major secondary sources referred for preparing this report.

