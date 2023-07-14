Feces flinger among those indicted

Jul. 14—ASHLAND — A 38-year-old man accused of ripping open his colostomy bag and chucking his excrement around a room at King's Daughters Medical Center was among those who indicted this week by a grand jury.

Joshua A. Potter, of no fixed address, was charged July 2 after police said he attacked hospital staff with the contents of his bag inside a room in the emergency department.

Potter was indicted this week on charges of third-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespassing and public intoxication. He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

An indictment is a formal accusation and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were also indicted by a Boyd County grand jury:

—Cone F. Red, 48, of Ironton, was indicted on a sole count of theft by deception.

—Kimberly K. Woodard, 62, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

—Raeann Griffith, 43, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of a first-degree substance, one count of possession drug paraphernalia and one count of public intoxication.

—Nicholas W. Best, 33, address unknown, was indicted on one count of third-degree assault, one count of second-degree disorderly conduct and one count of resisting arrest.

—Jonathan M. Kilburn, 26, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of a first-degree substance, one count of first-offense DUI, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and three traffic offenses.

The following people were indicted on a flagrant nonsupport charge:

—Elizabeth K. Phelps, 35, of Catlettsburg

—Colt R. Pack, 40, of Ashland

—Michael David Kent, 50, of Ashland (two separate cases, one count each)

—Reginald F. Hamilton II, 30, of Covington

—Zachary D. Queen, 36, of Flatwoods

—David L. White, 40, of Leitchfield (two counts)