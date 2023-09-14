Feces, roaches and maggots: Pensacola woman arrested after 7 children found living in filth

Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 30-year-old Pensacola woman Tuesday after six children and their juvenile babysitter were found in an apartment without food and running water.

Shiesha Knight was arrested and taken to Escambia County Jail on charges of aggravated child abuse and neglecting a child without great bodily harm after deputies found multiple children living in the reportedly filthy, cockroach-infested home.

When deputies arrived at the home, they were immediately "overcome by a very strong stench" coming from the residence. Once the juvenile babysitter allowed deputies to enter the home, law enforcement smelled feces, urine, raw sewage, rotten food and garbage and saw multiple children.

"I saw a heavily soiled mattress on the living room floor, a roach infestation in the living room, dirty diapers on the floor, rotten food on the floor, human feces and maggots in the toilet and ... a large pile of dirty clothes on the living room floor," one of the deputies wrote in his report. "I observed there was no running water in the apartment, and that the toilet was full of feces and maggots."

One of the deputies also saw one of the children who "appeared to be in medical distress" and appeared to move in and out of consciousness. The responding deputy rushed the child to Sacred Heart Hospital.

Hospital personnel later transferred the child to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit because the child was not regaining consciousness. Tests later revealed the child was positive for THC in his blood, according to the report. Their current condition is unavailable.

Knight's arrest report also noted that an arrest warrant would be prepared for Sharon Knight, who allegedly allowed a juvenile to babysit the other children in the home. ECSO officials said they could not confirm the relationship between Sharon and Shiesha Knight.

Shiesha Knight remains in Escambia County Jail on $30,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola woman Shiesha Knight arrested for child abuse, neglect