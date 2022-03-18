Feces smeared in landlord-tenant dispute -- correction officer charged

An off-duty correction officer trying to evict a tenant from his Brooklyn home smeared feces on her bedroom door and in her bathroom, police said Friday.

Nigel Escalona, 44, was charged with criminal mischief and with illegal eviction.

He was arrested Thursday after the 52-year-old victim came home from work and found the locks to her Canarsie apartment, inside which she rents a room, had been changed, according to the NYPD.

The woman had previously reported that on the night of March 4 she caught Escalona running out of her bedroom and found that feces had been smeared on the door and door frame, as well as on the bathroom doorknob and faucet, police said.