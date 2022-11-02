Fed announces sixth consecutive hike in US interest rates to fight inflation

6
Dominic Rushe
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Nam Y Huh/AP</span>
Photograph: Nam Y Huh/AP

The Federal Reserve stepped up its fight against a 40-year high in US inflation on Wednesday, announcing its fourth consecutive three-quarters of a percentage point hike in interest rates.

With the cost of living crisis battering consumers and Joe Biden’s political fortunes, Fed officials have now imposed six rate rises in a row, the sharpest increases in interest rates since the 1980s, when inflation touched 14% and rates rose to nearly 20%.

The Fed’s latest increase brings the federal funds rate – which acts as a benchmark for everything including business loans, credit card and mortgage rates – to between 3.75% and 4% after sitting at 0% for more than a year during the coronavirus pandemic.

The central bank does not expect inflation or interest rates to reach the levels seen in the 80s. Chair Jerome Powell has indicated that the Fed expects rates will reach 4.4% by the end of the year and start coming down until 2024. Fed officials had expected inflation to decline this year.

But inflation – which the Fed initially dismissed as “transitory” – remains stubbornly high. In September, the costs of goods and services were 8.2% higher compared to a year ago, well above the Fed’s target inflation rate of 2%.

The Fed’s move comes as governments around the world are struggling with a surging cost of living crisis. Soaring food prices have pushed inflation over 10% in the UK and on Thursday the Bank of England is expected to raise its base rate by as much as one percentage point to 3.25%. Last month, the European Central Bank also increased its cost of borrowing to tackle inflation, now at a record high of 10.7%.

US stock markets rose as the Fed indicated that the pace of rate rises could start to taper. The impact of rate rises takes time to filter through to the wider economy and while growth in the US housing market appears to be slowing, hiring has remained robust. It is expected to weaken as companies count the cost of higher borrowing.

In a statement, the Fed said “ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2%.”

But it added that “in determining the pace of future increases in the target range, the committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments.”

Recommended Stories

  • What is the federal funds rate? Understanding the Fed’s tool to beat inflation

    The target rate is 3% to 3.25%, with the rate expected to be increased to 3.75% to 4.00% when the Federal Reserve meets this week. Here’s a rundown of what you need to know about the federal funds rate.

  • Wall Street turns higher after Fed hints at smaller hikes

    U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday, reversing earlier declines after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points but signaled that smaller rate hikes may be on the horizon. The hike by the Fed, the fourth straight increase from the central bank of that magnitude as it attempts to bring down stubbornly high inflation and set the target federal funds rate in a range between 3.75% and 4.00%, was tempered by new language that suggested the central bank was mindful of the effect its outsized rate hikes have had on the economy. Investors had been widely anticipating a 75-basis point rate hike, while hoping the Fed would signal a willingness to begin downsizing the rate hikes at its December meeting.

  • Stocks Fall After Fed’s Interest-Rate Decision

    Investors’ focus is on the central bank as they await any indication as to how aggressively it may raise interest rates in coming months.

  • Fed Approves Fourth 0.75-Point Rate Rise, Hints at Smaller Hikes

    Officials signal a possible slowdown in the pace of rate rises by acknowledging how increases influence the economy with a time lag.

  • Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 75 basis points for fourth time this year

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday hiked interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, pressing even harder on the brakes of the economy in a scramble to slow inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee, the panel of Fed officials responsible for monetary policy, boosted the central bank’s baseline interest rate range to a span of…

  • Progressive (PGR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Acting as moderator for the event will be Progressive director of investor relations, Doug Constantine. And while we cannot always replace what was lost, our people are in place to make it as easy as possible for our customers to return to normalcy.

  • Fed approves another jumbo interest-rate hike, but also signals go-slower strategy

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved the fourth straight jumbo interest rate hike, bringing its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in 15 years.

  • Fed delivers big rate hike, signals possible smaller increases ahead

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point as it continued to battle the worst outbreak of inflation in 40 years, but signaled future increases in borrowing costs could be made in smaller steps to account for the "cumulative tightening of monetary policy" it has enacted so far. The new language in the U.S. central bank's latest policy statement took note of the still-evolving impact that its rapid pace of rate hikes has set in motion, and a desire to hone in on a level for the federal funds rate "sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2% over time." While not foreclosing any future decision, Fed officials said, "In determining the pace of future increases in the target range, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments."

  • Fed Delivers Fourth Consecutive 0.75% Rate Hike, Drops Dovish Hint On Next Move

    The Fed said it will "take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments" when assessing future rate hikes.

  • Why does the Fed raise interest rates? And how do those hikes slow inflation?

    The Federal Reserve's seen raising interest rates by 0.75 percentage point this week to try to stem inflation. How do interest rate hikes work?

  • Powell Says Rate Peak Has Risen But Pace of Hikes Could Slow

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said interest rates could peak at higher levels than previously thought, though officials could begin slowing the pace of increases as soon as their December meeting.Most Read from BloombergRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyEven More Dry

  • Ex-Fed Chief Greenspan Sees Dollar With ‘Tailwind’ Into 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan sees a monetary “tailwind” for the dollar in the coming year even in the event that US monetary policymakers slow or halt their current interest-rate hiking campaign.Most Read from BloombergRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyEven

  • The Fed Hikes Rates by 0.75 Point, and Hints at a Slower Pace of Increases

    It is the central bank's sixth rate hike of 2022 and fourth straight 0.75 percentage-point bump.

  • Federal reserve to hike interest rates for 6th time this year

    This hike comes as mortgage rates reach a high that has not been seen in decades.

  • Interest rates: What the Bank of England's biggest hike in 33 years means for you

    Financial markets are anticipating the record rise since 1989 as the central bank battles soaring inflation. This will bring interest rates to 3%.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St slips as labor market data dims Fed deceleration hopes

    U.S. stocks retreated for a second straight session on Tuesday after data indicating the labor market remained on firm footing dented hopes the Federal Reserve might have cause to begin decreasing the size of its interest rate hikes. A survey showed U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in September, suggesting that demand for labor remains strong even as the central bank has embarked on a path of aggressive interest rate hikes in an effort to bring down stubbornly high inflation.

  • Treasury yields turn lower after Fed releases new language about future rate hikes

    U.S. benchmark bond yields slip on Wednesday after Federal Reserve officials release their policy statement.

  • Jump in U.S. job openings may jolt Fed yet again

    A jump in U.S. monthly job openings has thrown the Federal Reserve another confounding bit of data for its policy meeting this week, with more evidence that rapid interest rate increases have yet to bite hard in the real economy. New data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday showed firms had 10.7 million job openings at the end of September, a jump of about half a million from August in a number the Fed expects to see move lower as demand in the economy slows. Yields on U.S. Treasury bonds rose after the release of the data, as did bets that the Fed may raise its target policy rate higher than anticipated.

  • If You'd Invested $5,000 in Tilray in 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    The company has acquired its way to becoming a top marijuana company, but this doesn't necessarily make its stock a buy.

  • U.S. private payrolls growth accelerates on services sector in October

    U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in October, offering more evidence of labor market resilience, but there are signs that the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening is weighing on interest rate-sensitive industries. The pick-up in private hiring shown in the ADP National Employment report on Wednesday was concentrated in the services sector, specifically the leisure and hospitality industry. The Fed on Wednesday delivered a fourth three-quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike, but signaled future increases in borrowing costs could be made in smaller steps to account for the "cumulative tightening of monetary policy" it has enacted so far.