Fed announces sixth consecutive hike in US interest rates to fight inflation

Photograph: Nam Y Huh/AP

The Federal Reserve stepped up its fight against a 40-year high in US inflation on Wednesday, announcing its fourth consecutive three-quarters of a percentage point hike in interest rates.

With the cost of living crisis battering consumers and Joe Biden’s political fortunes, Fed officials have now imposed six rate rises in a row, the sharpest increases in interest rates since the 1980s, when inflation touched 14% and rates rose to nearly 20%.

The Fed’s latest increase brings the federal funds rate – which acts as a benchmark for everything including business loans, credit card and mortgage rates – to between 3.75% and 4% after sitting at 0% for more than a year during the coronavirus pandemic.

The central bank does not expect inflation or interest rates to reach the levels seen in the 80s. Chair Jerome Powell has indicated that the Fed expects rates will reach 4.4% by the end of the year and start coming down until 2024. Fed officials had expected inflation to decline this year.

But inflation – which the Fed initially dismissed as “transitory” – remains stubbornly high. In September, the costs of goods and services were 8.2% higher compared to a year ago, well above the Fed’s target inflation rate of 2%.

The Fed’s move comes as governments around the world are struggling with a surging cost of living crisis. Soaring food prices have pushed inflation over 10% in the UK and on Thursday the Bank of England is expected to raise its base rate by as much as one percentage point to 3.25%. Last month, the European Central Bank also increased its cost of borrowing to tackle inflation, now at a record high of 10.7%.

US stock markets rose as the Fed indicated that the pace of rate rises could start to taper. The impact of rate rises takes time to filter through to the wider economy and while growth in the US housing market appears to be slowing, hiring has remained robust. It is expected to weaken as companies count the cost of higher borrowing.

In a statement, the Fed said “ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2%.”

But it added that “in determining the pace of future increases in the target range, the committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments.”