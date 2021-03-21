Fed’s Barkin Sees Strong Economy With Some Price Pressures

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. economy is set for a strong 2021 as the pandemic recedes that will push up prices, but there’s no sign yet that this will deliver unwanted inflation, said Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin.

“We are going to see an extremely strong year and I think that strong year is going to lead to price pressures.,” Barkin said Sunday in an interview on Bloomberg Television with Kathleen Hays. “I want to emphasize inflation is not a one-year phenomenon it’s a multi-year phenomenon.”

He said for unwanted inflation to take hold, expectations for future price rises would have to really move and begin to get factored into business decisions and wage bargaining. “We certainly haven’t seen that yet,” he said. Barkin is a voter this year on the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

Fed officials left their benchmark lending rate unchanged last week and projected it would remain around zero for the next three years, even as inflation moves up and unemployment is forecast to falls to pre-pandemic lows by 2023.

Inflation Bump

The Fed expects that a bump in inflation this year will be short-lived. Officials saw their preferred measure of price pressures slowing to 2% next year following a spike to 2.4% in 2021, according to the projections. Excluding food and energy, inflation is forecast to hit 2.2% this year and fall to 2% in 2022.

“Our guidance suggests we would be raising rates were inflation to spike past our targets,” Barkin said.

Massive fiscal support and widening Covid-19 vaccinations that will help reopen the economy have buoyed investor expectations for rate increases and inflation, propelling Treasury yields higher as the central bank and federal government keep adding stimulus.

Barkin said part of the reason that yields were moving up was because of the brightening outlook for the pandemic and the economy.

“Many of the days where there have been movements have been days where you’ve had really good news on the vaccines or really good news on fiscal stimulus,” he said. “To the extent that yields are responding to the economy, I think that’s what you want them to do.”

Story continues

(Updates with more Barkin comments from sixth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.