Fed’s Bostic Backs ‘Moving More’ on Rates If Inflation Persists

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he is open to raising interest rates to restrict economic growth if inflation, which accelerated more than forecast in April, persists at elevated levels.

“We are going to get our policy rate certainly to a neutral space where we are no longer providing accommodation,” Bostic told the World Affairs Council of Jacksonville, Florida, Wednesday. “If inflation stays at high levels or levels that are too high -- by too high, it’s really not moving back towards our 2% target -- then I am going to be supporting moving more.”

Bostic spoke after a Labor Department report showed US consumer prices increased 8.3% on an annual basis, a slight cooling but still among the hottest readings in four decades.

The Fed raised rates by a half point last week, marking the largest single hike since 2000, and Chair Jerome Powell said similar moves were on the table for the next two meetings. Officials also announced they would start shrinking their $9 trillion balance sheet from June 1 at a pace that will step up quickly to $95 billion a month.

Bostic said he supports Powell’s intention that the Federal Open Market Committee plans to raise rates by 50 basis points in June and July following last week’s move as well as shrinking the bloated balance sheet by about $1 trillion a year. He didn’t rule out a 75 basis-point move in the future, and said a debate on the future sale of the Fed’s mortgage-backed securities holdings was warranted.

He said the 50 basis-point increase was “historic,” adding: “I am going to support staying at that more aggressive level until we get to neutral.”

A neutral stance is seen as neither stimulating growth nor restricting it. The FOMC has estimated that at about 2.4%

