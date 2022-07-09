Fed Braces as Another Big US Inflation Number Looms: Eco Week

Vince Golle
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- US inflation data in the coming week may stiffen the resolve of Federal Reserve policy makers to proceed with another big boost in interest rates later this month.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The closely watched consumer price index probably rose nearly 9% in June from a year earlier, a fresh four-decade high, based on the median projection of economists in a Bloomberg survey. Compared with May, the CPI is seen rising 1.1%, marking the third month in four with an increase of at least 1%.

While persistently high and broad-based inflation is seen persuading Fed officials to raise their benchmark rate 75 basis points for a second consecutive meeting on July 27, recession concerns are mounting. There are signs, though, that price pressures at the producer level are stabilizing as commodities costs -- including energy -- retreat.

Even so, the inflation data are likely to draw heightened scrutiny globally after a faster-than-consensus result for May caused ructions in financial markets.

The US inflation data follow figures Friday showing stronger-than-expected job growth and an unemployment rate near a five-decade low, underscoring a tight labor market that’s helping to keep wage growth elevated.

Figures on producer prices, industrial production and consumer sentiment, as well as the Fed’s Beige Book, are also released in the coming week. Regional Fed presidents Thomas Barkin and Raphael Bostic will discuss the economy and monetary policy at separate engagements.

What Bloomberg Economics Says:

“After employment data showed the labor market remains rock-solid, surging gasoline prices will push June’s headline CPI to a fresh high. Even with growth slowing, the underlying shift toward services will prevent the economy from falling into a technical recession in the second quarter.”

--Yelena Shulyatyeva and Andrew Husby. For full analysis, click here

Further north, in a precursor to the sort of decision the Fed is facing, the Bank of Canada will accelerate hiking with a rate increase of 75 basis points, if investor bets are to be believed.

Elsewhere, the shaky economic economic backdrop is likely to focus the finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 meeting in the Indonesian resort of Bali starting on Friday. Senior officials are set to discuss the latest on inflation, global risks, the war in Ukraine, and debt.

Meanwhile, global monetary tightening is likely to continue in earnest: aside from Canada, policy makers in Chile, New Zealand and South Korea may all deliver rate hikes of at least 50 basis points.

Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what’s coming up in the global economy.

Asia

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the Bank of Korea meet Wednesday, with further major rate hikes expected in an attempt to tame inflation. Investors will watch how those forerunners of global monetary tightening communicate further action going ahead.

South Korea’s jobless data will come out the same day, while Australia’s employment report will be released Thursday, giving insight into the state of the economy in the second quarter.

Earlier in the week, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is expected to meet with Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki ahead of the G-20 meetings in Indonesia.

China is set for a bumper week of economic data that may shape the outlook for monetary and fiscal policy for the rest of the year.

Trade data on Wednesday will give more clues about softening global demand, ahead of Friday’s GDP figures, which are under more scrutiny as Covid outbreaks persist.

Fiscal data during the week will show the state of local government finances, while credit figures will be watched for signs of improving business and household sentiment.

  • For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Asia

Europe, Middle East, Africa

European Central Bank policy makers have until Wednesday to air views in public about their July 21 meeting before a pre-decision blackout kicks in. They’re preparing to start raising rates, and to unveil an accompanying crisis tool to mitigate the fallout on weaker euro members such as Italy.

ECB President Christine Lagarde will attend a meeting of euro-area finance ministers at the start of the week, though few other appearances are scheduled.

Likely to focus their minds is a temporary closure of the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to take effect on Monday. German officials fear the shutdown for 10 days of routine maintenance may become permanent.

Among data due, euro-zone industrial production on Wednesday will probably signal slowing expansion as the second quarter progressed, while the state of the region’s worsening trade deficit -- perhaps reflected in the euro’s drop to a two-decade low -- will be revealed on Friday.

In the UK, economists expect gross domestic product to have barely increased in May after a decline the previous month, in figures due on Wednesday.

That picture of anemic growth amid rampant inflation is confronting Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, who’ll deliver a speech on Tuesday. A sickly economy will also greet the successor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the process of replacing him begins in earnest.

Elsewhere around Europe, consumer-price data for June will underscore the cost-of-living shock reverberating around the continent, albeit unevenly.

The Czech Republic’s inflation rate is already among the region’s highest, and it’s set to rise further, to above 17%. Lower but still hefty will be equivalent numbers in Scandinavia. Sweden’s price growth is likely to reach 8.3%, according to economists.

Further south, data from Ghana on Wednesday will likely show inflation at almost triple the 10% ceiling of the central bank’s target, a possible impetus to raise rates for a third time this year.

Nigerian data on Friday are expected to show inflation accelerated for a fifth month. A significant quickening might persuade policy makers to raise borrowing costs the following week.

Also on Friday, Israeli data may show inflation remaining stubbornly above the government’s 1% to 3% target.

  • For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEA

Latin America

In a light week for Brazil, weekly trade figures should feature more torrid export readings while May retail sales figures may build on better-than-expected April results.

With its economy likely slowing into a second-half recession as rising interest rates and double-digit inflation bite, Chile’s central bank is in a tight place. Most analysts look for an ninth straight hike, pushing the key rate to 9.5%.

In Mexico, a pick-up in headwinds -- stubborn inflation, rising interest rates and less buoyant sentiment -- argue for some slowing in the manufacturing and retail figures for May and June.

Argentine inflation data due look to head higher from May’s 60.7%, which prompted the central bank to boost its key rate to 52%.

Peru posts June unemployment for the capital, Lima, and May economic activity, which declined for a third month in April. The economy is below its pre-pandemic level.

In Colombia, May data on manufacturing, industrial output and retail sales should underscore why analysts have been marking up their 2022 GDP forecasts. Amid a host of challenges, its economy is seen leading growth among the region’s big economies this year.

  • For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin America

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Charting the Global Economy: US Jobs Signal Another Big Fed Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationElon’s OutMusk Backs Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot AccountsPutin Is Set to Halt Gas and Germany Fears It’s Not Coming BackSustained US job growth and an unemployment rate near a 50-year low bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve will proceed

  • Will earnings season trigger another leg lower for the Dow? Investors hunt for recession clues

    Stock-market investors just can’t get off the merry-go-round this summer. A stronger-than-expected U.S. June jobs report on Friday calmed fears that the economy might have already slipped into recession, but simultaneously heightened expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep pressing ahead with aggressive interest rate increases. The corporate earnings reporting season, which kicks off in the week ahead, could help quantify the danger to corporate profits, while representing a downside threat to a stock market that’s already been pushed into bear territory as the Fed delivers rate increases at a historic pace and reduces its balance sheet.

  • Gold loses shine on strong dollar, Fed rate hike bets

    Gold loses shine on strong dollar, Fed rate hike bets

  • Wall Street Banks to Report Results in Harbinger of Bond Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Earnings season is gearing up again, and that usually means debt issuance from the largest US banks is coming.Most Read from BloombergWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationElon’s OutMusk Backs Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot AccountsPutin Is Set to Halt Gas and Germany Fears It’s Not Coming BackJPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley are set to report second quarter earnings on Thursday, followed by

  • GBI releases new surveillance video showing person running from Georgia Guidestones before explosion

    On Wednesday, the GBI released video of the explosion itself and a silver car driving away from the scene.

  • Earnings Season Won’t Make or Break the Stock Market

    Earnings estimates are high and will have to be cut if companies report weaker results, a big concern for investors in the coming week. If a recession hits, that will have a lot more to say about how stocks fare than earnings.

  • Roku stock projected to climb 53% annually, Mastercard pauses LIV player activations

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out several of today's trending stocks, including Clovis Oncology's shares surging after the company's stock split was voted down.

  • Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Be Volatile

    Crude oil markets have fallen rather significantly during the trading week, as traders are starting to worry about recession. That being said, it’s also worth noting that we have recovered quite drastically.

  • A $1.3 trillion question: The fate of 261 Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. hinges on one key point

    Beijing hasn’t granted American regulators full access to the books of U.S.-listed Chinese companies, but the clock is ticking to reach an agreement.

  • Job growth strong in June despite slowdown fears

    STORY: The U.S. Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday showed employers hired far more workers than expected in June, adding 372,000 jobs last month, in the face of high inflation and a slowing economy.Friday's report was likely to ease growing fears of an imminent recession.But Mizuho Securities' chief U.S. economist Steven Ricchiuto said the U.S. economy wasn't out of the woods yet, and that the strong jobs number should dispel any ideas the Federal Reserve might ease up on raising interest rates."When you look at the numbers in general this morning, they're signaling to you that, basically, it's going to take time for the macroeconomic slowdown to manifest itself in a sharp change in the labor market environment. And this is one of the key reasons why we believe, you know, the market in the last week or so has gotten a little bit too optimistic about the notion that the Federal Reserve would be executing less rate hikes rather than more rate hikes in the near future."That means the Fed is likely to deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate hike at the end of July.The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate held at 3.6% for the fourth straight month, just above a 50-year low.The jobs report also showed employers continued to raise wages at a steady clip and gave no indication that companies were reducing hours for workers.

  • Report: Mastercard pauses business relationships with LIV players Ian Poulter, Graeme McDowell

    Ian Poulter wore the Mastercard logo Friday at the Scottish Open, but Sports Business Journal reports that deal is off for now.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally At Make-Or-Break Point; Elon Musk Moves To Terminate Twitter Deal

    The market rally had a strong week, but is at a make-or-break point. Tesla CEO Elon Musk moved to end the Twitter takeover.

  • Recession? Soft landing? Stagflation? Investors assess economy's strength

    With a miserable first half for the stock market now in the history books, investors are assessing whether the U.S. economy can avoid a significant downturn as the Federal Reserve raises rates to fight the worst inflation in decades. Strategists say an economic slump coupled with weak corporate earnings could push the S&P 500 lower by at least another 10%, compounding losses that have already pushed the benchmark index down 18% year-to-date. Conversely, in a scenario that includes solid profit increases and moderating inflation, stocks could bounce to around where they started the year, according to some analysts’ price targets.

  • Energy Stocks Are Cheap. Just Ask Warren Buffett.

    Unloved despite sparkling prospects, the sector offers investors a chance to latch onto long-term stock gains and healthy dividends.

  • Every rose has its thorn: Strong U.S. jobs report contains a few troubling signs

    The rosy jobs report in June wasn't all good. There were a few potentially big thorns that suggest trouble lies ahead.

  • Don't Count on a Social Security Increase of Nearly 11% in 2023

    A significant cost-of-living adjustment is likely on the way. But it probably won't be almost 11%.

  • Ex-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks Nation

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe -- Japan’s longest-serving premier and a figure of enduring influence -- died after being shot at a campaign event Friday in an attack that shocked a nation where political violence and guns are rare. Most Read from BloombergWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationElon’s OutMusk Backs Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot AccountsPutin Is Set to Halt Gas and Germany Fears It’

  • US Fed Vice Chairwoman Brainard Doesn’t Like What She’s Seeing in Crypto

    One of the top officials at the U.S. Federal Reserve, Vice Chair Lael Brainard, made it abundantly clear that the central bank – which is also a powerful financial watchdog – is paying careful attention to the flaws showing up as the crypto sector founders.

  • Machine Gun Kelly and Daughter Casie Perform Epic Duet of "Crazy in Love"

    Machine Gun Kelly has the whole "parenting" thing down, after he posted an Instagram video of his daughter rapping alongside him.

  • Wells Fargo sees a recession hitting the US in mid 2023 — here are 3 stocks the big bank likes for both cash return and inflation protection

    The S&P 500 has plunged over 20%. But a stock market downturn isn’t the only thing to worry about.