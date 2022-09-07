Fed’s Brainard Vows to Fight Inflation for ‘As Long as It Takes'

Fed’s Brainard Vows to Fight Inflation for ‘As Long as It Takes'
Craig Torres and Matthew Boesler
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said the US central bank will have to raise interest rates to restrictive levels, while cautioning risks would become more two-sided in the future.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We are in this for as long as it takes to get inflation down,” Brainard said Wednesday at a conference hosted by The Clearing House and Bank Policy Institute in New York. “Monetary policy will need to be restrictive for some time to provide confidence that inflation is moving down to target.”

Brainard’s remarks, a day before an address by Chair Jerome Powell, came as other officials including Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester voiced their commitment to fighting inflation.

Policy makers are using the time before their pre-meeting blackout, which starts midnight Friday, to assure investors they won’t blink. But they are also taking care not to declare how big they want to go when they gather Sept. 20-21 as they wait for a key reading on consumer prices due Tuesday.

US central bankers are raising interest rates rapidly to counter red-hot inflation after being slow to respond as prices began to surge in late 2021. They hiked by 75 basis points at their meetings in June and July and have left the same again on the table when they next gather, or a smaller half-point move, depending on the data.

While Brainard gave no indication about her preference for the size of the next rate hike, she noted that there will be a stage where risks will increase with further tightening.

“At some point in the tightening cycle, the risks will become more two-sided,” she said. “The rapidity of the tightening cycle and its global nature, as well as the uncertainty around the pace at which the effects of tighter financial conditions are working their way through aggregate demand, create risks associated with over-tightening.”

At the same time, “it is important to avoid the risk of pulling back too soon,” she said.

“Fed vice-chair Brainard struck a balanced tone in her first policy speech in some months,” Evercore ISI’s Krishna Guha and Peter Williams wrote in a note to clients. “There was no strong lean in favor of a 75 basis-point rather than 50 basis-point hike in September, cautioning against the notion that 75 basis points is a done deal.”

The US economy has fared well on the back of steady consumer spending even as higher rates bite down on housing and investment. The labor market remains strong with unemployment at 3.7%.

The Fed vice chair struck an optimistic note on some supply constraints, noting improvements in delivery times for some goods and a rise in labor force participation in August. She said that while there are reports of businesses discounting to move excess inventories, there is no “hard data at an aggregate level suggesting that businesses are reducing margins in response to more price sensitivity among customers.”

Inflation was 6.3% for the 12 months ending July, according to the Commerce Department gauge targeted by the Fed, which aims for 2% inflation. While measures are showing some moderation, Brainard said it “will be necessary to see several months of low monthly inflation readings to be confident that inflation is moving back down to 2%.”

A separate Labor Department measure of consumer prices will be released on Sept. 13. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect it to moderate to 8.1% in the year through August, from 8.5% the month before.

Brainard said the disinflation in the U.S. “should be reinforced by weaker demand and tightening in many other countries.”

Europe, China

“This is particularly the case as Europe contends with downside risks to activity and a severe energy shortage caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine, and as China maintains its zero-Covid approach against a backdrop of weaker consumption,” she said.

The dollar has risen by more than 10% against other major currencies this year, reflecting a US outlook that looks more promising that many other major economies. A stronger dollar helps to dampen American inflation by making imports cheaper, but weaker global economic growth could also become a headwind for the US.

Despite Europe’s woes, and more Covid-19 lockdowns in China, Fed officials have been single-minded in their inflation fight.

Speaking Aug. 26 at the Kansas City Fed’s annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell said another “unusually large increase” in the benchmark lending rate could be appropriate this month, depending on the “totality” of incoming data.

(Updates with analyst reaction in ninth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Fed officials reluctant to call inflation peak as policy meeting looms

    Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday said they still aren't convinced the worst of the U.S. inflation scare has passed, in comments that teed up a continuation of the central bank's aggressive interest rate increases. "We are in this for as long as it takes to get inflation down," Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said in an address to a banking conference, echoing past comments by officials from other central banks to do "whatever it takes" to protect their economies. The chief risk now, Brainard and others said on Wednesday, remains the worst outbreak of inflation since the 1980s.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street in the red as Fed worries persist

    Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Tuesday as a stronger-than-expected reading on the U.S. services sector fed into expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates to tame inflation. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was set for its seventh consecutive day of losses in what could be its longest such losing streak since November 2016. Rate-sensitive shares of Apple, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp fell about a percent each as benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest levels since June.

  • Wall Street reaches four-week highs as bond yields drop

    U.S. stock indexes climbed the most in roughly a month as bond yields eased, with investors shrugging off hawkish remarks made by Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday. The last time the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a higher one-day percentage jump was on Aug 10, although investors doubt this is a long-lasting trend. The technology-heavy Nasdaq led gains among the main indexes, snapping a seven-session losing streak.

  • Vale sees 44% increase in global nickel demand by 2030

    Brazilian mining company Vale said on Wednesday that global demand for nickel should increase 44% by 2030 compared to that expected for this year, due to high demand for use in batteries that power electric vehicles. "Demand for nickel is forecast to increase rapidly this decade with the energy transition," the company said in a statement, adding that the new forecast would be of 6.2 million tonnes in demand. Global demand for copper - also used in vehicle batteries and renewable energy systems - is also expected to rise by about 20% by 2030 to 37 million tonnes, Vale added.

  • BofA Goes to Trial Over ‘Worst of the Worst’ 2008 Subprime Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. is facing off in court with bond insurer Ambac Financial Group Inc. in a $2.7 billion case that’s one of its last legal hangovers from the subprime crisis.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionGoldman Strategists Warn Stocks Yet to Make ‘Dec

  • Fed's Brainard: Rates to rise higher, stay elevated longer

    A top Fed official says the Federal Reserve will need to continue lifting its short-term interest rate to a level that restricts economic growth and keep it there for an extended period

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds on lower yields, focus on Fed path

    U.S. stock indexes climbed on Wednesday following a recent selloff as bond yields eased, while investors await more clarity in the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening plans. The technology-heavy Nasdaq led gains among the main indexes and snapped a seven-session losing streak. Shares in Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc and Microsoft Corp surged.

  • Liz Truss Cabinet latest: Kwasi Kwarteng appointed as Chancellor as allies get top jobs

    Liz Truss's Cabinet at a glance: Who's in and who's out? Truss forms most diverse Cabinet in history We can ride out the storm, says Truss as she freezes energy bills Boris Johnson hints at another stab at power in the future Truss wields the axe with clear-out of Boris Johnson's aides Telegraph Politics WhatsApp group: Sign up for latest news

  • Fed's Brainard says inflation fight will last "as long as it takes"

    The U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain tight monetary policy "for as long as it takes to get inflation down" Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Wednesday in the central bank's latest affirmation that fighting price pressures is its chief priority. "At some point," Brainard said, the risks that Fed policy poses to economic growth will increase, and the central bank's evaluation "will become more two-sided." But for now, "monetary policy will need to be restrictive for some time to provide confidence that inflation is moving down" to the Fed's 2% target, Brainard said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Clearing House and Bank Policy Institute.

  • Average UK house price hit record high in August, says Halifax

    But the bank warned that a more challenging period for house prices should be expected

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry: The Worst Is Yet to Come

    The S&P 500 has dropped 17% year to date but rallied in the two months through Aug. 16 amid interest-rate optimism.

  • GameStop jumps despite second-quarter earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down second-quarter earnings for GameStop, plus news that the retailer is partnering with crypto platform FTX.

  • UK House Prices Rise Led By Surge in London, Halifax Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaCalifornia Skirts Blackouts With Heat Wave to Test Grid AgainUK house prices rebounded in August, led by the strongest growth in London in six years, one of the nation’s biggest mortgage lenders said.Halifax said its meas

  • Analysis-As interest rates jump, Canadian borrowers turn to credit unions for mortgages

    In a country where the Big Six banks control 80% mortgage market share, Canada's smaller lenders are making some rare headway after the Bank of Canada's sudden and sharp interest rate increases this year raised the bar to qualify for home loans. Credit unions' mortgage balances increased 4.1% between March 31 and June 30, when the bulk of the Bank of Canada's interest rate increases took place, data from the Canadian Credit Union Association (CCUA) shows. This is the first time at least since the pandemic began that credit unions' quarter-on-quarter mortgage growth outpaced the big banks.

  • Apple shows off health and safety features in new devices

    Tech editor Dan Howley reports live from Apple's annual showcase event that debuted the new Apple devices and their health and safety focused features.

  • EQT to Buy Marcellus Gas and Pipeline Assets for $5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- EQT Corp., the largest US natural gas producer, agreed to acquire a privately held competitor in a $5.2 billion deal to expand holdings in the prolific Marcellus shale.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaStocks End Well Off Lows With S&P 500 Above 3,900: Ma

  • Jim Cramer Has Turned On Cryptocurrency But Is Bullish On Multifamily Real Estate

    Millionaire investor and CNBC “Mad Money” talk show host Jim Cramer is veering away from speculative assets. This is not surprising, as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance has sent shockwaves across markets, with equities retreating from their July highs last month. During his speech at the Jackson Hole economic summit, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stated that the Fed is committed to raising interest rates to quash inflation woes even though they will cause “some pain” to American bus

  • Amazon’s CEO Says Bid to Overturn Union Victory Will Be Protracted

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said the company’s effort to overturn a union victory at a New York warehouse would take a long time to play out, an indication that the e-commerce giant plans to contest the election vigorously. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin

  • We Need to Know Trump’s Motive For Taking Classified Documents

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyThe more we learn about former president Donald Trump’s apparent theft of documents from the White House, the worse the story gets. And not just for the legal jeopardy he has put himself in, but, more importantly, for the national security of the United States.That is especially the case, in light of the recent revelations from Washington Post reporters Devlin Barrett and Carol Leonnig, that among the documents found in the FBI’s sear

  • Preferred stocks can offer hidden opportunities for dividend investors. Just look at this JPMorgan Chase example.

    In this market, investors can scoop up discounted preferred stocks at a discount for attractive income now and possibly big gains later.