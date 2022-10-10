Fed chair who battled financial crisis wins Nobel Economics Prize

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke - Brennan Linsley /AP

Ben S. Bernanke, the former governor of the Federal Reserve who led the US through the global financial crisis, is one of three winners of the economics Nobel prize.



He shares the award, officially named Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel, with Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig. They were awarded the prize "for research on banks and financial crises".



John Hassler, a member of the committee and professor of economics, said: “The laureates have provided a foundation for our modern understanding of why banks are needed, why they are vulnerable and what to do about it."

The winners share a sum of 10 million Swedish kronor, which is just over £800,000. The committee also said their research in the early 1980s has been hugely influential for how financial markets are regulated and the handling of financial crises.

Douglas diamond nobel prize

It praised Mr Diamond and Mr Dybvig for their work on identifying the vulnerability of banks to rumours of going bust and how governments can prevent that. Mr Bernanke was lauded for his analysis for the Great Depression and how bank runs aggravated the crisis.

Tore Ellingsen, chair of the committee, said: “The laureates’ insights have improved our ability to avoid both serious crises and expensive bailouts."

Philip H. Dybvig

Mr Bernanke, who is now a distinguished fellow at the Brookings Institution, is an unusual winner, as a practitioner of economics policy. Many former winners were academics.

He headed up the Fed from 2006 to 2014 and pioneered the use of unusual monetary policies such as quantitative easing. The central bank’s balance sheet ballooned to over $4 trillion from less than $1 trillion during his tenure. Mr Bernanke was first nominated by George Bush and then given a second term by Barack Obama, who has later described him as "the epitome of calm".

Mr Diamond is at the University of Chicago, while Mr Dybvig is at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. They both have PhDs from Yale University.



The research areas covered by previous winners include global poverty, labour markets and climate change.



The prize for economics has only ever been awarded to two female winners since its start in 1969. They were Elinor Ostrom in 2009 and Esther Duflo in 2019. Among all of the Nobels, this makes it the award with the fewest female winners.