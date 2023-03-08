Fed Chair Ponders Potential for Digital Dollar to Send Bitcoin to Zero

André Beganski
·4 min read

U.S. Congressman Stephen Lynch (D-MA) expressed concern Wednesday over the possible impact of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), asking Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to ponder the potential for a tokenized version of the U.S. dollar to wipe out other digital assets.

Lynch's comments came as Powell testified before the House Financial Services Committee, fielding a series of questions about digital assets.

“I'm worried about a lot of these stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies,” Lynch said. “Do they go to zero when we come up with a CBDC that has the full faith and credit of the United States behind it?”

The Fed has explored the concept of issuing a digital dollar for years, publishing research as far back as 2016. CBDCs are similar to digital tokens in use today like stablecoins—which track the price of a fiat currency—but are managed by their respective governments instead of being issued by private firms on decentralized networks.

Powell indicated it’s unclear to him why any cryptocurrency that isn’t “drawing on the credibility of the dollar” like Bitcoin or Ethereum has any value at all, regardless of a CBDC’s release. He refrained from commenting on how they could possibly be impacted by a CBDC as a result.

“I’ve never understood the valuation of those,” Powell said regarding coins that “​​don't have any intrinsic value, but nonetheless, trade for a positive number.”

He also suggested it’s hard to judge how stablecoins would be impacted, citing a lack of regulation in the U.S. that renders the reserves of some stablecoins opaque.

Stablecoins like Tether have faced penalties in the past for making false statements about their token’s backing. And last month, Paxos said it was preparing for a potential lawsuit from the Securities and Exchange Commission over its Binance-branded stablecoin BUSD.

Legislation that would provide a regulatory framework for stablecoins has been introduced on Capitol Hill several times, yet each bill so far has failed to gain momentum. Last summer's collapse of Terra’s UST, a so-called algorithmic stablecoin that maintained its value via code instead of being backed by assets, created renewed urgency among lawmakers to establish rules of the road.

Eleven countries have already launched a CBDC and nearly 90 countries are either piloting, developing, or researching a CBDC, according to the Atlantic Council’s CBDC tracker. Lynch asked Powell for an update on the Fed’s timeline for potentially releasing one too.

“I can’t give you a date,” Powell responded. “We engage with the public on an ongoing basis. We’re also doing research on policy and also on technology.”

Powell said that the Fed hasn’t yet determined whether a CBDC is an innovation that’s even needed in the U.S., adding the central bank is not at the “stage of making any real decisions.”

He described the development of a CBDC as being in an early, experimental phase, adding the technology will take years to evaluate. However, Powell indicated that a CBDC could be rapidly rolled out to the public if it’s decided upon by Congress, saying “I think we can get this into the hands of the public very quickly.”

New York’s Federal Reserve bank has previously engaged in an experiment that simulated how a tokenized dollar could work among financial institutions, launching a pilot program last November that included firms like BNY Mellon and Citi.

U.S. Banks Launch a Digital Dollar Blockchain Pilot

Other lawmakers, including French Hill (R-AR), asked Powell questions related to CBDCs, such as whether the Fed chairman still holds the belief that a CBDC would need authorization from Congress.

Powell responded that the U.S. central bank might not need written approval from Congress to establish a CBDC, at least for financial institutions, explaining a “wholesale” CBDC could be a valid for settling transfers between banks and other financial institutions.

Powell had previously said that establishing a tokenized version of the U.S. dollar would need written approval from Congress, but he clarified in testimony before the House Financial Services Committee that the need applies to a CBDC for “retail” consumers.

“We've always been talking about [a] retail CBDC, and that's something we would certainly need congressional approval for,” Powell said. “There are potential forms of a wholesale CBDC that we’d need to look at. It's less clear.”

Rep. Tom Emmer Says Fed Must Not Create Digital Currency 'Surveillance State'

Powell added that it’s also a valid question to ask why a wholesale CBDC would be needed, alluding to the upcoming launch of FedNow, an instant payment service for Federal Reserve Banks that is set to launch later this year.

Some Republican lawmakers like Tom Emmer have pushed for legislation that would ban the Fed from releasing a CBDC, saying it would erode Americans’ right to financial privacy. He reintroduced the legislation shortly after the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco started accepting job applications for CBDC developers and designers.

Recommended Stories

  • US digital asset fund, venture capital firm to raise $100 million for two new blockchain funds

    Alpha Sigma Capital, a U.S.-based digital asset fund, and Transform Ventures, a venture capital firm, will raise $100 million for two new funds focused on the blockchain and so-called decentralized Web 3.0 ventures, Alpha Sigma founder and Chief Executive Officer Enzo Villani said on Wednesday. Transform Ventures, founded by crypto investor Michael Terpin, also merged some of its assets with Alpha Sigma's parent to form a new holding company called Alpha Transform Holdings.

  • House GOP plots crypto overhaul

    The House Financial Services will discuss a handful of new bills at its first digital assets hearing Thursday.

  • Carlson School At The Center Of Entrepreneurship

    Steven Kutz made the most of his MBA experience to help launch his business, Common Good Investments LLC. At the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management, Kutz took classes designed to help new startups, enrolled in the experiential learning track designed for budding entrepreneurs, and won a coveted Sands Fellowship, which provided funding for his idea. Kutz is one example of the hundreds of students who have made their entrepreneurial dreams a reality thanks to the Carlson School.

  • JPMorgan Is Cutting Ties With Crypto Exchange Gemini: Source

    U.S. banking giant JPMorgan (JPM) is ending its banking relationship with Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange owned by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, according to a person familiar with the situation. Back in early 2020, JPMorgan took on Gemini and U.S.-listed exchange Coinbase as customers, the Wall Street Journal reported. Coinbase's banking relationship with JPMorgan remains intact, a spokesperson for the San Francisco-based exchange confirmed.

  • EW!! Anderson Cooper Taunts Tucker Carlson With Shockingly Vivid Insult

    Try getting this one out of your head.

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders Paves Way for Child Labor Exploitation

    The Arkansas governor isn't the only Republican working to make it easier for companies to employ 14- and 15-year-old kids

  • U.S. judge rules Missouri state gun law is unconstitutional

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Missouri state law that declared several federal gun laws "invalid" is unconstitutional, a U.S. federal judge ruled on Tuesday, handing the U.S. Justice Department a victory in its bid to get the law tossed out. At issue was a measure Republican Governor Mike Parson signed into law in 2021 that declared that certain federal gun laws infringed on the rights of individuals to keep and bear arms under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment. U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes in Jefferson City, Missouri, said the state's Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) violates the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause, which holds that federal laws take priority over conflicting state laws.

  • Donald Trump Jr.'s Question About Fox News 'Truth' Gets Brutally Honest Answers

    The son of the ex-president got some not-so-subtle reminders of the right-wing network's recent history.

  • US Senator Manchin to vote against Biden nominee to head IRS

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Wednesday he will vote against Daniel Werfel for Internal Revenue Service commissioner, a week after President Joe Biden's nominee to head the agency was approved by a Senate committee. Manchin, who has often blocked Biden's legislative priorities, said he was opposing Werfel on the basis of the Biden administration's implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act, a sprawling tax and climate bill that Manchin was key in passing.

  • NC’s Tillis has one word to describe Tucker Carlson’s latest Jan. 6 coverage on Fox News

    Sen. Thom Tillis details what he saw on Jan. 6, 2021 and says there’s no room for extremes on either side in reporting.

  • Kim Jong Un's mysterious sister, Kim Yo Jong, issued a rare public threat to the US on her brother's behalf, hinting that she might be gaining influence

    Warnings against US involvement in the area from Kim Jong Un are nothing new. But it's rare that his sister would would make such a public threat.

  • Idaho bill would repeal law banning private militias. Here’s how senators voted

    Sen. James Ruchti said one would have to think twice about voicing opposition to a neo-Nazi group if it was parading with weapons.

  • DeSantis' new Disney World board hints at future controversy

    The first meeting of the new board of Walt Disney World’s government — overhauled by sweeping legislation signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as punishment for Disney publicly challenging Florida's so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill — dealt with the rote affairs any other municipal government would handle: calls for better firefighter equipment, lessons on public records requests and bond ratings.

  • Tucker’s Jan. 6 Bombshell? Josh Hawley Wasn’t the Only Senator Running

    Fox NewsTucker Carlson on Monday aired U.S. Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) gave to him last month, at one point showing tape of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) fleeing from rioters.Yet the clip, which the House Jan. 6 Committee first revealed to the public last July, is “a lie,” according to the Fox News host, because Hawley wasn’t the only member of Congress seen running toward a safe location.Carlson, in a voiceover, complained that “Demo

  • Fetterman photographed at Walter Reed amid clinical depression recovery

    A top aide to Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) said that he is “well on his way to recovery” as he remains hospitalized to receive treatment for clinical depression and will return to work in the Senate “soon.” Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s chief of staff, tweeted three pictures of the first-term senator during a meeting on Monday…

  • The 'constitutional carry' lie and why gun advocates don't love the latest Florida bill

    Frank Cerabino's column explaining the lie of "constitutional carry" and why gun advocates don't like Florida's new gun bill.

  • Putin’s Troops Filmed Threatening to Turn Weapons on Bosses

    REUTERS/Alexander ErmochenkoA group of Russian troops sent to Ukraine to fight for the Kremlin’s “new” territory is threatening to raise absolute hell over what they describe as pointless suicide missions—and they’ve made clear they’re willing to turn their weapons on members of their own team if necessary.The draftees from Kaliningrad have already appealed directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin to complain of ancient weapons, lack of training, and people dying “for nothing.” In a video re

  • Columbus gun owners wary of city's new ammunition restriction

    Some Columbus gun owners are concerned about being labeled criminals under the city's new magazine restrictions.

  • Michelle Obama said she sobbed uncontrollably for 30 minutes straight after leaving the White House on Trump's inauguration day

    Obama said January 20, 2017, was very "emotional" for her — partly because of the lack of diversity she saw at Trump's inauguration ceremony.

  • Graham says he will introduce bill to ‘set the stage’ for US to use military force in Mexico

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Monday said he was prepared to introduce legislation to “set the stage” for U.S. military force in Mexico, saying it was time to “get tough” on the neighboring country after four Americans were kidnapped by armed men this week. Graham told Fox News host Jesse Watters that he would follow…