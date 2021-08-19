Fed Chair Powell to speak on 'economic outlook' next week

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chair Powell testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak on "the economic outlook" at next week's Jackson Hole, Wyoming symposium, the central bank said on Thursday.

The generic description for the highly anticipated speech contrasts with last year's more specific listed subject for the address, "Monetary Policy Framework Review", and gives investors and analysts no immediate clues on the Fed's timeline for withdrawing its support for the economy.

Minutes of the Fed's July meeting suggest policymakers are coalescing around beginning to taper their $120 billion in monthly asset purchases before the end of the year.

Some analysts expect Powell to lay out a clearer roadmap next week, particularly if he wants to keep the door open to an earlier start to tapering as favored by some Fed policymakers worried by recent high readings on inflation. Powell himself has argued that those readings are likely temporary.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chris Reese and Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • Why AT&T's Spinoff Could Benefit Long-Term Investors

    AT&T (NYSE: T) is breaking up into three companies, which could unlock significant value for shareholders. How is AT&T splitting up? AT&T: A telecom company solely focused on 5G communications and broadband.

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    Earlier this week marked the deadline for institutional investment firms, hedge funds, and the ultra-rich to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although it's a dated snapshot that can be at least six weeks old at the time of the SEC filing, it still provides insight into the stocks and trends billionaire money managers might be chasing or shying away from. After poring over 13F data from aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, it became plainly evident that growth stocks were still very much on the minds of billionaire money managers.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • MLB, Players Ending Topps Card Deal for Fanatics Joint Venture

    Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are set to make a massive lineup change—ending an 70-year partnership with Topps to work with Fanatics on licensed trading cards starting in 2026. Topps has been producing baseball cards since 1951, and received an exclusive license from MLB in 2009. That agreement was later extended through […]

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • Cardano Nears All-Time High as Investors Await Smart Contracts

    Expectations are rising for the blockchain to implement smart contract functionality by next month.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Plug Power (PLUG) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Plug Power (PLUG) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, manages more than $2 billion in assets […]

  • Nvidia’s ARM acquisition is stalled, and there’s a deadline with more than a billion dollars at stake

    Nvidia has another year to complete its proposed $40 billion acquisition of chip designer ARM Holdings before it faces any kind of financial ramifications if the deal does not get done.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • China Dip Buyers Finally Reach ‘Breaking Point’ After 56% Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- After several crushing months, dip-buyers are finally starting to abandon Chinese tech stocks.The $4.9 billion KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund (ticker KWEB) has posted two straight days of outflows, putting the exchange-traded fund on track to break its five-week streak of inflows, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s as losses approach 60% from its mid-February high, with China’s wide-ranging regulatory crackdown battering fund mainstays from Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 20 years of dividend increases. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases. Typical dividend stocks are known to be some of the most […]

  • ‘The Next Amazon’: 10 Undervalued Ecommerce Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued ecommerce stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Amazon’: 5 Undervalued Ecommerce Stocks with Huge Upside. The ecommerce business has become one of the main drivers of the world economy in recent years. According […]

  • These Seven Cannabis Companies Are Uniquely Positioned To Leverage Colombia's New Regulations For International Exports

    Colombia began its path towards cannabis legalization in 1986, and now has one of the most advanced regulatory systems on the continent. In late July, President Iván Duque authorized the legal sale and global export of dried cannabis for medical purposes. Colombia passed a framework regulating the production, distribution, sale and export of seeds and other cannabis derivatives in 2016, but until now, the country had not allowed the export of dried cannabis flower. With the signing of decree 811

  • World’s Three Largest Auto Makers Face New Production Cuts. Other Stocks Are Falling.

    Shares of Toyota Motor, Volkswagen, and Ford Motor tumbled Thursday amid reports that the global semiconductor shortage has created new bottlenecks.

  • Why Did the Stock Market Just Take a Late-Day Dive?

    The stock market remained relatively flat during much of the day on Wednesday. However, significant movements in long-term Treasury bond yields led some committee members to conclude that market participants don't necessarily believe that price stability is a given.

  • 3 Shockingly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Values can be hard to find on the stock market, especially after the rally we've had since early 2020. Procter & Gamble was a strong business before the pandemic struck, and it has only boosted its value since then.

  • The Stock Market Is Dropping Again. What’s Behind Its Worst Slump Since July.

    S&P 500 futures have declined 0.6% Thursday morning, indicating an opening loss of around 28 points, or 0.6%, for the index. If the losses hold, it would be the S&P 500’s third consecutive drop, the index’s longest losing streak since the three-day losing streak that ended on July 19.