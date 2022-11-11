Fed’s Collins Says Risk of Policy Overtightening Has Increased

(Bloomberg) -- Boston Fed President Susan Collins said the central bank has more work to do to tame inflation, but the risks that the US central bank goes too far have increased after a string of large interest-rate increases.

Fed officials have lifted rates by 375 basis points this year, conducting the most aggressive tightening campaign since the 1980s as they battle the hottest inflation in 40 years. The central bank’s benchmark rate is now at a target range of 3.75% to 4% after starting from near zero in March.

“I think that as we have raised rates that the risk of over tightening has increased,” Collins said Thursday during an interview with Bloomberg in Providence, Rhode Island.

After four 75 basis-point hikes, policymakers are hinting it may be time to use smaller rate moves as they work to determine how high borrowing costs will ultimately need to go.

The Boston Fed chief, who votes on monetary policy decisions this year, echoed that she now sees rates peaking at a higher level than she projected in September, but said it’s too soon to say how much higher.

“I’m not at a place where I think it’s helpful to give a specific number,” she said at the end of a daylong visit to Providence, where she met with business leaders and community groups. “I do think we’re going to need to raise rates further.”

Officials in September forecast rates would reach 4.4% by the end of this year and 4.6% in 2023 -- implying a half-point hike in December and a final quarter-point move next year. They will update their quarterly projections next month.

Collins said a smaller, more “deliberate” rate increase should not be confused for a sign that the Fed is backing down from the task of curbing price pressures.

“I still think there is a risk that inflation expectations will become entrenched and that will make it harder for us to do our job,” she said.

Data released on Thursday showed consumer prices cooled by more than expected in October, with the consumer price index rising 7.7% from a year earlier versus 8.2% the month before.

Collins said the softening was in line with what officials hoped to see. But she cautioned against putting too much weight on a single report, noting the monthly data can be “particularly noisy when you’re at a point where there may be a transition.”

She repeated that officials should consider rate moves of all increments when they gather in mid-December for their next policy meeting.

“Slowing the economy down can be challenging. It has real costs for people, as does inflation,” she said. “We’re seeing those at the moment.”

--With assistance from Ana Monteiro.

