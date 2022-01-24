Fed could resort to outright asset sales to reduce balance sheet - Credit Suisse

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich
·2 min read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve could resort to outright asset sales to reduce its balance sheet as part of plans to fight unabated inflation, a Credit Suisse analyst said in a report.

The Fed's balance sheet roughly doubled in size during the pandemic to nearly $9 trillion, as it snapped up bonds to help keep longer-term interest rates down to support the economy.

But this has led to rising inflation, excessive leverage, and high valuations in certain segments of the stock market.

Previous rounds of "quantitative tightening", a reversal of the Fed's bond-buying programme, were slow-going, but this time around the Fed may move more aggressively, Credit Suisse analyst Zoltan Pozsar said in a report late last week.

"Last time, QT was meant to be like 'watching paint dry' – slow and steady ... This time around, QT is more about scraping the paint off the wall – the fresco painted during the first two years of the pandemic is out of date", he said.

The last time the Fed embarked on shrinking its balance, sheet in 2018, it did so by allowing a number of bonds to mature without the repaid principal being reinvested in new securities.

This time, "outright asset sales, if inflation, exuberance, or a curve inversion so dictate, are not at all unlikely", Pozsar said.

He added that liquidity will likely be drained from reserve balances in bank portfolios and from overnight reverse repurchase balances in money market funds.

Demand for the Fed’s reverse repo facility surged last year as financial firms struggled to find places to invest their excess cash.

Investors are focusing on a Fed policy meeting this week, and will be looking for clues on whether the U.S. central bank will speed up the end of its bond purchase program, and on when it is likely to begin reducing the size of its balance sheet.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • As markets churn, battered investors brace for Fed meeting

    Worries over a more hawkish Federal Reserve are roiling asset markets around the globe, and this week's monetary policy meeting may offer insight into how aggressive the central bank intends to be. Investors expect the Fed to signal on Wednesday that it plans to raise rates in March, tightening monetary policy for the first time since it slashed borrowing costs to near-zero soon after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic nearly two years ago. Fed funds futures, which track short term rate expectations, have priced in a total of four rate increases this year, as the central bank fights to stem soaring inflation.

  • Is the ‘Fed Put’ Kaput? Gone for Now but Not for Good.

    While the so-called Fed put isn’t dead, the central bank figures to be far more tolerable of asset price declines than during past periods of policy tightening, writes Lisa Beilfuss.

  • Fed tries to match economic risks against market's rush to tighten

    The Federal Reserve may not raise interest rates until March, but officials' tougher language about inflation is already kicking in, with borrowing costs rising for everyone from homebuyers to the federal government and stock markets kicking off the year deep in the red. The pace of that adjustment now poses an unexpectedly urgent question for U.S. central bank officials at their latest two-day policy meeting this week: Are financial markets tightening too fast for what the Fed intends in its inflation battle, or is the Fed the one underestimating what will ultimately be needed to slow the pace of price increases https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-FED/INFLATION/zdpxoqkrkvx/index.html?

  • Fred Warner records career-high PFF score in 49ers' win over Packers

    Fred Warner recorded a career-high PFF score in win over the Packers

  • Analysis-A digital dollar is years away as U.S. Fed kicks issue to Congress

    While the Federal Reserve's paper on potentially adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) will advance debate in Washington, its decision to kick the issue to Congress means an official U.S. digital dollar is still several years away. The U.S. central bank on Thursday released a much-anticipated paper on the pros and cons of adopting a digital dollar, a digital version of cash in your pocket, in which it refused to take a stance and said Congress should decide the matter. Many CBDC enthusiasts saw the report as a key milestone in developing some form of digital dollar policy, but with lawmakers confused and divided on the issue -- even within their own parties -- analysts said they should not hold their breath.

  • Don't Retire Early Until You Do This

    Similarly, if you're in line for a more generous Social Security benefit than the average recipient, that also buys you the flexibility to take larger withdrawals from your savings. It may be that between a higher earnings history and a delayed filing, you're looking at the maximum Social Security benefit someone your age can collect, or something in that ballpark. Imagine you decide to err on the side of being conservative and stick to a 3% annual withdrawal rate.

  • Activist investor Blackwells pushes for Peloton CEO exit, sale

    Foley is "ill-suited to lead company and must be removed", the investment firm founded by Jason Aintabi said in a letter to the board, asking it to begin the sale process to maximize the value of Peloton's brand, team, customer base and technology. Peloton, whose shares were down 3.4% in premarket trading, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • History: Hidden Treaty of Temecula robbed Indigenous people of their lands

    At the end of the 19th century, Indigenous people were subjugated by white settlers and the policies of state lawmakers, devastating the native population.

  • US Dollar Index Reaction to 95.750 – 96.025 Sets the Tone

    The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. However, momentum has been trending higher since January 14.

  • Shopify’s Shrinking Valuation Summons the Curse of Canadian Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- Three times in the past 13 years, a Canadian technology firm has burst into prominence and become the country’s most valuable public company. The first two times it proved to be a curse: Nortel Networks Corp. eventually went bankrupt and BlackBerry Ltd. lost its dominance of the smartphone market.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Extends Slide From Peak to 10%; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Ho

  • Gold steadies with focus on Ukraine, Fed rate hike moves - Reuters News

    Gold prices steadied on Monday as tensions over Ukraine buoyed its safe-haven allure, while investors held off on big moves ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week that could provide clues on the U.S. central bank's interest rate trajectory. Spot gold XAU= was little changed at $1,832.60 per ounce by 10:10 a.m. EST (1510 GMT). At its two-day meeting starting on Tuesday, the Fed is expected to announce that it will tighten monetary policy at a much faster pace than thought previously to tame persistently high inflation.

  • Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Soars 5.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

    Sterling Bancorp (SBT) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.

  • Barrett-Jackson Celebrates 50 Years of Auctions and Community in 2022

    After a couple of down years due to COVID-19, auction giant Barrett-Jackson is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Scottsdale this week.

  • Stocks Plummet as Fears of a Popping Bubble Seize Control, Bitcoin’s Slide Deepens—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq slid further into correction territory, while the Russell 2000 index of small-caps slipped into a bear market.

  • Jane Street Says Crypto Trading Business Is ‘Clear Growth Area’

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street firm Jane Street, known for its dominance in established financial markets such as exchange-traded funds and corporate bonds, is becoming a major player in a fast-growing field: cryptocurrency trading. Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Extends Slide From Peak to 10%; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarMorg

  • Can Solana Bounce Back After a Brutal Week?

    Most crypto denominations have fallen sharply over the past week, but yet another prolonged outage makes Solana vulnerable as a platform.

  • Bitcoin Slumps Again. It Isn’t Just the Fed Putting Crypto Prices at Risk.

    Poll says voters think U.S. is going in wrong direction, Microsoft reports Tuesday as analysts consider recession signs, activist investor Peltz builds up stake in Unilever, and other news to start your day.

  • Is Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for FCNTX

  • Tonga volcano: Eruption more powerful than atomic bomb, Nasa says

    The eruption earlier this month showered the Pacific nation in ash and triggered a tsunami.

  • The Arizona Democratic Party unanimously voted to censure Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for voting to uphold the filibuster

    Sinema invoked the wrath of national and home state Democrats when she voted to keep the Senate filibuster on Wednesday.