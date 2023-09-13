Fed up with crime in Memphis? Here are ideas for doing something about it.

Like me, you must be weary of the negative headlines and destructive impact that guns and crime have on our city and society overall. How much more can we take of robberies, assaults, car thefts, erratic driving and brazen ransacking of businesses in our communities?

At times it seems that law officials just aren’t doing all they can to stop or even slow down the craziness. Consequently, we point our fingers and complain about who isn’t doing what to diminish or stop the never-ending crime wave.

Yet, when law officials end up shooting or injuring a young thief caught in the act with a weapon in hand, we complain that the police are mistreating people in our neighborhoods. Relatives rave about how the perpetrator was such a “nice young man” they claim was “victimized by police.”

Let us stop for a moment and consider our own vulnerability but also culpability and the roles that some of us play in crime. Let us also ponder what we can do to slow the crime rage.

If you are fed up with crime, then help do something about it.

Stop coddling and supporting criminals.

When a swarm of young people descend on a business, break windows and doors, and grab merchandise off shelves and racks in a matter of minutes before police can even arrive, others also play a role in the despicable crime.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy speaks to the media surrounded by state and local officials and community organizers after holding a summit to talk about reducing crime at the Urban Child Institute in Crosstown Concourse on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Family members and friends support this type of behavior by accepting, buying and selling the stolen merchandise. Mothers, grandmothers, siblings and other relatives of the thieves gladly accept the booty as gifts or make purchases at just a fraction of the retail price. Of course, you may say, “I didn’t steal anything!” But you are just as guilty.

Consider when your teen or grandchild comes home driving a car you know it is not his; regardless, you let him drive you around. Your action supporting the crime tells the thief, whether that is your son, daughter, cousin or neighbor, that you condone what they are doing. And it encourages that person to do it again. Again. And Again.

Be cautious, not foolish.

According to the Memphis Police Department, more than 7,000 cars have been stolen in Memphis this year alone, doubling 2022’s mid-year total. In fact, of 10 Tennessee metropolitan areas, Memphis ranks the highest in motor vehicle thefts.

The Memphis Police Department released this surveillance image of a Dodge Charger believed to have been involved in a vehicle theft and kidnapping on April 29, 2021.

As we’ve repeatedly been told, Hyundais, Kias, Infinitis and Nissans lead the list of cars stolen, but all vehicles are targets. To lower your risk, MPD encourages owners to lock their cars, even in their own driveways. It also makes sense to park in well-lighted areas.

Kias and Hyundais are known to have security flaws that make them easy targets for thieves. Owners should take advantage of the carmakers’ anti-theft fix.

Don’t leave firearms and other valuables in your vehicle.

A key driver of car thefts is guns. Many people support criminal activity by leaving firearms in cars, where they are easily stolen. Car burglaries are at an all-time high, for thieves find burglarizing cars an easy crime with big returns, especially if they find a gun they can sell or use in another crime.

Most times, items stolen from cars are small, useful and easy to conceal, sell or pawn. Thieves know that break-ins must be quick and seamless. Favorite targets are new merchandise, checkbooks, credit cards, tools, batteries and cash. Many people don’t hesitate to leave personal information, accessories and electronics where thieves can see and get them.

Other items targeted by thieves include garage door openers and house keys, which leaves you extremely vulnerable if thieves also get your name and address. Electronics such as handheld gaming systems, computers, cell phones, car stereos, iPods, and portable GPS systems are choice targets, as are license plates and tags. What many don’t realize is that thieves also target third row seats, rims and tires, truck tailgates, and catalytic converters (which have a high resell value due to precious metals).

The major property crime rate in Shelby County is up 42.1% in 2023, compared to 2022. And the overall crime rate is up 17.4%, gun-related violence and incidents up 10.9%. (These figures are from the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission.)

Parents are responsible for crimes their children commit.

In Memphis and Shelby County, crime by minors is on the rise. Serious juvenile charges are up 8.3% compared to 2022, and delinquent juvenile charges are up 30.9% this year. Yet, when MPD suggested that parents keep check on their kids and announced a 10 p.m. curfew for those aged 17 and younger, there was an outcry. Will our children be taken to jail? Why are our children being targeted?

To keep our streets safe, and our children safe as well, parents should agree to keep their minor children off the streets at night. They should not complain when city officials take such initiatives.

Parental responsibility laws are imposed by some states, for parents and legal guardians have legal responsibility for delinquent and criminal acts of minors. According to criminaldefenselawyer.com, such statues have been in effect for 100 years and are based on the assumption that minors commit crimes because their parents have failed to exercise proper control and oversight, and that the way to inspire parents to exert the necessary control is to punish them if they don’t.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that parental responsibility regulations are effective or imposed. But they should be. Parents should be held responsible for their children. And keep in mind that some parents have been punished for leaving their guns accessible to children who have used them to harm others, sometimes their own siblings. So, keep your weapons securely locked and away from children and teens who may steal them.

'People are frustrated' about justice system revolving door

And what about our criminal justice system that appears to do a good job at catching thieves, carjackers and others who commit crimes. Yet, as quickly as the perpetrators are arrested, they are released through what appears to be a revolving door and are soon back on the streets wreaking havoc.

Mayor Jim Strickland speaks while Memphis Police Department Chief of Police Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis stands behind him during a press conference at Memphis City Hall after a meeting between Ronald Davis, director of the U.S. Marshals Service, Memphis city officials and community leaders about combatting crime in the city on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

On a news show this week, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland emphasized this point. He expressed frustration that though 2,400 people had been arrested for car thefts in the past 18 months, they were soon released back on the streets by the court system. “People are frustrated,” the mayor said. “This is more than a police and a city problem. The courts must do a better job. This is unacceptable.”

Strickland also expressed exasperation that the state legislature refuses to pass “common sense gun laws.”

I’m also concerned about gun laws and the direction of our state legislature. While we have little control over what comes out of Nashville (other than to vote and advocate), we do have more control over what happens in our homes and neighborhoods. If we each step up and discourage the crime in our backyards, it would help control crime and violence in our streets.

Lynn Norment

(To report crimes anonymously, use the app P3 Tips or call/text 528-CASH [2274]).

Lynn Norment, a columnist for The Commercial Appeal, is a former editor for Ebony Magazine.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Fed up with crime in Memphis? Time for citizens to step up and act.